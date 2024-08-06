Ground Forces Units Destroy 446 Russian Aerial Targets In July

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense units of the Ground Forces of Ukraine destroyed 446 enemy aerial targets in July, including 217 over the last week alone.

Commander of the Ground Forces of the of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The air defense units of the Ground Forces make a significant contribution to the protection of the skies over Ukraine, destroying a significant number of enemy aerial targets: both in the rear and along the combat line. Over the last week of July, the air defense of the Ground Forces destroyed 217 units of enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack equipment, for the whole month of July - 446 units," Pavliuk informed.

In particular, the Ground Forces units destroyed 3 Su-25 aircraft, 1 Kh59/69 cruise missile, 5 Kh101/555 cruise missiles, and 437 UAVs of various types, including Shahed-131/136 - 84, Orlan-10/30 - 14, Zala - 75, Lancet - 115, Supercam - 17, Privet-82 - 109; Molniya and UAVs of an undetermined type - 23.

As reported, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 5, 2024 amount to nearly 584,090 invaders, including another 1,180 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day