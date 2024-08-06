Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Keen To Take Their Multifaceted Partnership To Next Level
8/6/2024 12:17:12 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discussed the further advancement of a
multifaceted partnership between the two countries,
Azernews reports citing a source in the Kazakh
presidential administration.
"The head of state received the assistant to the President of
Uzbekistan, Saida Mirziyoyeva. During the meeting, current issues
of further advancing the multifaceted partnership between the two
countries were discussed," the source said.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the
allied and strategic nature of the interaction between the country
and Uzbekistan.
He drove home the point about the need to establish strong
connections between the administrations of the presidents to ramp
up the high-level political dialogue.
Special attention was paid to deepening mutually beneficial
cooperation in the informational and ideological, cultural and
humanitarian, and educational spheres, as well as in the field of
youth policy.
