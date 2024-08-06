ONOMO Hotels And Spotify Join Forces To Host Hugely Successful Casablanca Summer Fest

CASABLANCA, Morocco, August, 2024- ONOMO Hotels () is thrilled to announce the incredible success of this year's edition of the popular Casablanca Summer Fest, presented for the first time in in partnership with Spotify, the world's most popular streaming subscription service. Taking place at Onomo Casablanca City Centre on 14 July, the Onomo X Spotify Summer Fest treated over 400 music lovers, fashionistas, and food lovers to a showcase by internationally renowned artists and emerging talents from Morocco and the continent. The Onomo X Spotify Summer Fest is a celebration of African culture, talent, and innovation, and the collaboration demonstrates a mutual vision and commitment by both brands to providing a platform to promote music from Africa and the diaspora, introducing local and global audiences to the continent's broad depth of musical talent. Through the creation of the first Afro festival in Morocco, Onomo Hotels is rapidly positioning itself as a frontrunner in Africa's lifestyle segment, and a strong proponent of the continent's fast-growing musical and cultural landscape. “We are so proud of the success of this year's summer festival in Casablanca and the first-of-its-kind partnership with Spotify, a platform committed to connecting artists with fans in meaningful and innovative ways., For Onomo Hotels, the festival is a direct translation of our brand pillars and our Africa Finest Label, demonstrating our dedication to promoting talent and culture in our hotels,” said Julien Renaud, Chief Executive Officer of Onomo Hotels. “The Onomo Hotels brand extends further than hotel accommodation. Through events like the festival, our aim is to create a lifestyle experience that will enable our guests and our Onomo Fans community to immerse themselves in the true essence of Africa's rich culture and diversity. This aligns perfectly with our core values and our brand's vision of reimagining not only how the world sees Africa but how Africa presents itself to the world,” added Renaud. The collaboration with Spotify provided further impetus to an already successful event, with both brands looking forward to developing the partnership even further into the future. The festival was brought to online audiences with the launch of an official playlist on Spotify, where fans could deep-dive into the line-up's music. “At Spotify, we continually strive to create touchpoints that bring artists and their fans closer through innovative product features and unique off-platform experiences. African culture is deeply embedded in Morocco, and we were thrilled to collaborate with Onomo on an event that brought the industry together and celebrated the vibrant mosaic of African music. Seeing the incredible reactions from fans both online and offline was truly rewarding,” said Naoufal El Amrani, Senior Artist and Label Partnerships for Maghreb. Adding to the reach generated by festival-goers, artists with a combined Spotify play count of almost 30 million included:

Moroccan rapper, Stormy;

Moroccan singer and DJ, Kawtar Sadik;

Key figure on the Afro DJ scene, French-Cameroonian DJ and producer, Dre Tala;

Rising star on the Moroccan music scene, Ramoon;

Moroccan R&B and soul artist, Flomine;

Senegal based afro-electro DJ Wutangu; and French artist, Vacra. This partnership highlights both brands' commitment to celebrating culture and creating moments where artists and local communities can connect. About Onomo Hotels:

Onomo Hotels is the largest pan-African hotel group in the lifestyle segment, committed to providing authentic and unforgettable experiences across Africa. Our mission is to redefine hospitality in Africa by combining the highest international standards with a unique African flair. At Onomo we dance to the heartbeat of Africa and passionately celebrate its diverse cultures. Our 23 hotels in 13 countries on the continent reflect this spirit, showcasing Africa's rich cultural heritage and its vibrant art and design. With a lifestyle-centric approach, we create unique and inspiring spaces that are as diverse and eclectic as the continent itself. Committed to sustainable development and community engagement, Onomo Hotels actively supports local communities, artisans, and green initiatives, immersing guests in local culture and traditions. Experience the essence of African hospitality with Onomo Hotels, where every stay promises an enriching journey into the heart of Africa. About Spotify:

Spotify's platform revolutionized music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage, and enjoy more than 100 million tracks and 6 million podcast titles on Spotify. Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service, with more than 626 million users, including 246 million subscribers in more than 180 markets.