Varanasi News: Two Houses Collapse Near Kashi Vishwanath Temple 5 Rescued, 3 Trapped

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As many as five people were rescued after two old houses near the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi collapsed on Tuesday, officials said. Three people are feared trapped under the debris.

They stated the 70-year-old houses collapsed in the Khoya Gali Chowk area here, trapping eight people. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team pulled out five people from the rubble. They were taken to the hospital, the officials said.

Three people are feared trapped under the debris and efforts are being made to rescue them, they added.





(Please check back for more updates)