Kamala Harris' VP Pick: US Vice President Narrows Down Choice To Josh Shapiro, Tim Walz For November Presidential Polls

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US presidential 2024: Kamala Harris, US Vice President and party nominee in the US Presidential elections scheduled for November 5, on Monday narrowed down her choice for the vice-presidential pick to two probable contenders.

The two contenders to be the running mate of Kamala Harris are Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Reuters reported citing insider sources.

The Democratic presidential candidate has secured enough delegates to become the party's nominee, but to solidify her nomination, delegates will participate in a“virtual roll call.”

Kamala Harris' is scheduled to make her first public appearance with her running mate at Temple University in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening. Hence an announcement is expected soon.

The US Vice President said she was yet to make a decision on her running mate, in a message to supporters late on Monday, reported Reuters. Kamala Harris stated, "I know many of you are eager to find out who I will be selecting to join me on the campaign trail, and hopefully in the White House, as my Vice President," Reuters reported. She added,“it is important to me that grassroots supporters - like you - have direct updates about the state of the race.”

The American politician and attorney is in the race against Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump and his vice presidential pick, US Senator JD Vance.

All you need to know about Tim Walz

The 60-year-old Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has emerged as a potential VP choice for the Democratic Party. The Minnesota Governor has worked as a high school teacher apart from serving as a National Guard member.

Tim Walz has been actively supporting Kamala Harris campaign and appeared on a number of leading shows. He stood out among other potential running mate finalists when he attended a St. Paul event donning a grey T-shirt and camouflage hat that went viral.

Considering Tim Walz's previous low-key profile, political analyst David Schultz noted that Minnesota Governor's emergence as a candidate is unexpected.

Another key figure in Kamala Harris' list of potential running mates is Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Considering his impressive performance and high approval ratings, there is no doubt about the worthiness of 51-year-old Josh Shapiro as a potential vice presidential pick. He has held a number of significant positions apart from the Governor's post, including state representative, Montgomery County Board Chair and Attorney General.

