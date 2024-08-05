Heavy Rain, Hail In UAE: Which Areas To Get More Showers In The Coming Days?

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

The UAE Met Department reported heavy rains and hail on Monday along the Dubai-Al Ain Road and in the Masakin area of Al Ain. Over the past two days, various parts of the UAE have experienced light rain and heavy drizzles, while most areas are expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast, Al Ain will witness moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days, with Abu Dhabi also likely to experience some showers. The temperature across the UAE is predicted to drop by 2-3°C.

Low pressure from the East

Dr Ahmed Habib, a climate expert from the NCM, explained to Khaleej Times that this weather pattern is due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) reaching the UAE.

Dr Habib said,“We are under the extension of low pressure from the East in the surface and upper layers. Additionally, the ITCZ is reaching our area, moving to the North and bringing clouds from the Arabian Sea towards the UAE. Al Ain will see concentrated rains and areas around Al Ain may also be affected with the possibility of showers reaching Abu Dhabi. However, the primary areas affected will be the East and the South. This will continue till August 7.”

The Intertropical Convergence Zone is a belt of low pressure that circles the Earth, generally near the equator, where the Northern and Southern Hemispheres trade winds come together.

Rainfall in morning and evening

“The ITCZ is shifting northward, causing an extension of low pressure over Oman and the eastern part of the UAE. Currently, many convective clouds over Al Ain may result in heavy rainfall in that area. In areas like Al Hameem rain showers are anticipated. These rains might happen in the morning and evening,” he added.

ITCZ's movement northwards towards India during summer brings moist winds and triggers the monsoon there. Extreme monsoon rains have wreaked havoc both in India and Pakistan this year.

Habib added,“It's the same intertropical convergence zone affecting India and Pakistan that is now impacting the UAE. However, the intensity is different due to the position of the UAE.

Sporadic showers till August end

“These are the summer rain that will continue sporadically till the end of August,” he added.

Humidity can drop to as low as 15 per cent in the mountains and is expected to hit 80 per cent in coastal areas and islands.

“Over the next few days, the country will also see a drop in temperature by two to three degrees with internal areas witnessing maximum temperatures between 43-47°C and the coastal areas being between 30-42°C. Temperatures will drop to a low of around 25°C in mountainous parts of the country and 28°C in internal areas. But after August 8, the temperature may rise again marginally,” added Habib.

