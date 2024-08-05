Lyles Cruises Into Olympic 200M Semi-Final In Treble Gold Bid
Date
8/5/2024 11:51:44 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
#Paris 2024
AFP
Paris: Noah Lyles, fresh from winning Olympic 100m gold, cruised his 200m heat at the Stade de France on Monday to keep his bid for a sprint treble alive.
Lyles, who won the 100m in a photo-finish from Jamaican Kishane Thompson in 9.79 seconds, topped his 200m heat in 20.19sec.
The triple world 200m champion had a slow start but as soon as he hit the bend he looked in total control.
The semi-finals are scheduled for 1802 GMT on Wednesday, with the final slated for 1830 on Thursday.
Read Also
Brazil appeals Marta's suspension for the Paris Olympics semifinals
Qatar's Ismail excels in repechage to reach 400m semis at Olympics
Spain beat Morocco to reach Olympic men's football final
Also going through were fellow 100m finalists Letsile Tebogo of Botswana (20.10sec) and American Kenny Bednarek (19.96) as heat winners.
A third American, Erriyon Knighton, a silver and bronze medallist at the past two world championships, topped another heat in 19.99sec.
And Canada's Andre de Grasse, defending champion and silver medallist at the Rio Games, also qualified, clocking 20.20sec behind Lyles.
South Africa's 400m world record holder and gold medallist in Rio, Wayde van Niekerk, went through after finishing third in his heat, won by Liberia's Joseph Fahnbulleh.
MENAFN05082024000063011010ID1108520589
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.