(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) AeC Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Brazil Company of the Year Award for Its Exceptional Customer Experience Management Solutions

AeC delivers top-notch customer experience (CX) services, enhances productivity, and fosters a customer-centric approach in the Brazilian by leveraging its highly advanced CX management (CXM) tools.

San Antonio, TX - August 5, 2024 - Frost & Sullivan recently researched the CXM industry and, based on its findings, recognizes AeC with the 2024 Brazil Company of the Year Award. AeC is a leading CX service provider across diverse industry sectors and delivers forward-looking management solutions for front- and back-office operations.

AeC is a pioneering force in CX and client success, crafting ground-breaking solutions through extensive research, prototyping, and high-quality experiences across digital channels. With over 30 years of industry experience, the company is committed to providing the highest possible service and unique products that allow clients to operate efficiently with a platform capable of managing their core operations.

For example, the company's Robbyson platform exemplifies this innovative spirit by offering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance workforce management and productivity. This platform is a cutting-edge solution that fundamentally changes how businesses manage their workforce. It integrates state-of-the-art analytics, real-time data tracking, and intuitive user interfaces, empowering employees to take control of their productivity and engagement. Additional tools like Vision 360°, Digitech, Safecall, Agent Connect, and Tela Única also improve productivity, enhance user experiences, and strengthen security by leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize CX processes.

“[AeC's] Robbyson platform redefines workforce efficiency through engagement, self-direction, and robust management, while additional tools, such as Vision 360°, Digitech, Safecall, Agent Connect, and Tela Única enhance productivity, streamline processes, and deliver top-notch user experiences,” said Sarah Pavlak, industry principal at Frost & Sullivan.

AeC's commitment to fostering long-term partnerships with its clients is visible in its approach to CXM. The company strongly emphasizes operational efficiency, ensuring that every interaction is optimized for maximum productivity and customer satisfaction. This dedication to excellence is further demonstrated through its continuous engagement with clients, striving to enhance service delivery and adapt to evolving industry demands. Closely monitoring its customers' needs allows AeC to remain up-to-date and ahead of the sector, which sets the company apart from most local competitors.

Additionally, its solid reputation and customer-centric framework have earned it preferred partner status in multiple sectors, such as eCommerce, telecommunications, finance, and utilities. As a result, AeC has emerged as one of Brazil's largest CX companies by consistently exceeding the average industry growth rate and outperforming other CXM firms.

“Many enterprises and organizations seek a CXM provider that offers more than just basic services and occasional interactions, favoring operational efficiency, financial stability, and strong governance capabilities. AeC surpasses competitors in all three expectations, aiming to grow alongside its clients by maintaining regular engagement and encouraging continuous improvement in service delivery,” noted Sam Fisher, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and industry penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare industry participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

AeC is among the leading companies in the industry, in the delivery of customer experience solutions and outsourced process management. Serving the main brands in the domestic market, it received in the last three years the title of BPO Company of the Year by the renowned Frost and Sullivan. Also a leader in ESG practices, it has been awarded the title of Best Service Company by Época Negócios 360° for eight consecutive years. With an innovative look, its differential lies in how it integrates care for people and applies cutting-edge technology in its processes, such as artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, cloud services, analytics, and security tools. Currently, AeC has 20 units spread across 7 states in Brazil and is certified by the Great Place to Work Institute as one of the best companies to work for.

