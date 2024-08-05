Multiple Explosions Heard In Kiev
8/5/2024 10:45:11 PM
(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, Aug 6 (IANS) Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, was hit by a wave of explosions after an air raid alert, media reported.
The Ukrainian Air Force said on Monday that high-speed targets were heading towards the Kiev region amid a threat of ballistic missile attacks, Xinhua news agency reported.
Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on social media that air defence was operating in the capital.
