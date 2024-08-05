Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Announces Q2 2024 Earnings Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the“Company”), a national seller of gourmet specialty foods to professional chefs, today announced the timing for a call with investors to discuss Q2 2024 results.



The Company's management will hold an investor call on August 14, 2024 at 11:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the Company's second fiscal quarter results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. At the end of the meeting, the Company will host a question-and-answer session with investors. All interested participants may attend the call on the web or by phone. The Company encourages those who wish to ask questions to join the call virtually through Zoom, rather than on the phone, as Zoom's“raise hand” feature makes it easier for management to identify questioners. Details for the meeting are as follows:

Join Zoom Meeting



Meeting ID: 825 4850 1523

Passcode: 788684

One tap mobile: +17193594580,,82548501523# US

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

At IVFH, we help make meals special. We provide access to foods that are hard to find, have a compelling story, or are on the forefront of food trends. Our gourmet foods marketplace connects the world's best artisan food makers with top professional chefs nationwide. We curate the assortment, experience, and tech enabled tools that help our professional chefs create unforgettable experiences for their guests. Additional information is available at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the“Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as“should,”“could,”“will,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“intend,”“plan,”“might,”“potentially”“targeting” or“expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to international crises, environmental and economic issues and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.

Investor and Media contact:

Gary Schubert

Chief Financial Officer

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

