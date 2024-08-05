(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) A discussion on perceptions of independence in the Caribbean with Dr Ivelaw Griffith

The traditional definition of is not afforded to the small island states of the Caribbean and should be redefined in our newly evolved and globalized world. Ivelaw Griffith joins us for another insightful discussion of the balance of the Caribbean, this time in the context of true independence versus perceived independence.

“Who is really paying the bills?” Dr Griffith brings attention to the honesty of politicians and their willingness to have difficult talks with the population on the true nature of financing and governance in a region that is still deeply connected and in some cases vertically integrated with their colonial parents.

“Where has the political willpower gone?” The stagnation of the socio-political landscape of the Caribbean has dulled the electorate's curiosity to the idea of competent and dynamic governance. Interest in necessary unions like CARICOM and their continued improvement are falling by the wayside in the minds of more recent generations. Why?

Without answering these pertinent questions, the most basic pillars of stability in the Caribbean remain shaky, especially regarding immigration, crime, and resource allocation.

The post Rethinking Sovereignty in the Caribbean – Ivelaw Griffith appeared first on Caribbean News Global .