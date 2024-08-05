Former Bush White House Special Counsel Urges Kamala Harris To Consider Influential Hispanics For Vice Presidential Pick

MENAFN - PR Newswire) MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- William J. Sanchez, former Special Counsel to President George W. Bush, has called on presidential candidate Kamala Harris to consider influential Hispanics, such as Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, for her vice presidential selection. Mr. Sanchez, a seasoned presidential advisor with over 20 years of experience in Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security matters, highlights the importance of Hispanic representation in high-level government positions.

Leading National coalition of Latino clergy Pastor Miguel Rivera urges all marginalized communities to support this.

Senate candidate William J. Sanchez vision for America.

Mr. Sanchez has dedicated his career to justice and Homeland Security, bringing a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of governmental operations to his advisory roles. His advocacy for Hispanic leaders underscores the growing influence and importance of the Hispanic community in shaping the nation's future.

