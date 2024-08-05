Hyundai Motor India Foundation Launches Project H2OPE In Gadchiroli, Maharashtra

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Nagpur | August 05, 2024: Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), installed water RO systems across 100 in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. These water RO systems were inaugurated by Shri. Girish Mahajan, - Rural Development & Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Maharashtra at a special event. This initiative aims to promote better and hygiene among students, contributing to a conducive environment, benefitting over 35,000 school children in the region.



Commenting on the initiation of Project H2OPE in Maharashtra, Mr. Puneet Anand, Vertical Head - Corporate Communication and Social, HMIL said,“Aligned with Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity', the Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) took up the initiative to provide access to clean drinking water for school going children across 100 government schools in the Gadchiroli region of Maharashtra through Project H2OPE. This initiative aims to not only boost the wellbeing of students by ensuring one of their basic needs is met, but also envisages to create a supportive and nurturing environment where they can academically succeed and prosper.”





About Project H2OPE:



HMIF's Project H2OPE ensures access to clean drinking water through groundwater management, waterbody restoration, and water purification. Under this initiative, HMIF has installed water RO systems across 100 schools of Gadchiroli, the forest district in Maharashtra, aiming to provide access to clean drinking water to over 35,000 school going children in the region.



In 2023, HMIF installed RO water systems in 50 schools in Madhya Pradesh, benefiting over 30,000 children and 3,000 staff, under the first phase of Project H2OPE.





