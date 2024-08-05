Government Includes Konotop-Based Enterprise Seized From Russian Senator On Large Privatization List

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has transferred the management of Motordetal-Konotop LLC, which was confiscated from a Russian citizen, to the Ukrainian State Property Fund for further privatization.

“To make amendments to the Annex to Decree No. 36 'On the Approval of the List of State-Owned Large Privatization Objects' of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, dated January 16, 2019,” the report states.

In particular, this refers to adding Motordetal-Konotop LLC to the 'Mechanical and Instrumentation Engineering' chapter.

The above enterprise is specializing in the production and supply of cylinder liners for internal combustion engines. It cooperates with such famous brands as Scania, MAN, Iveco, Mercedes-Benz, Voolvo, Renault, etc.

A reminder that, in 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) endorsed a decision to recover in favor of the state 100% of the authorized capital of Motordetal-Konotop LLC, which used to belong to the Russian senator, Sergey Kalashnik.

