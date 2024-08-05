Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Helen Of Troy, Owens & Minor, Salesforce, And Phreesia And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI), Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), and Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the provided.



Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE)

On July 9, 2024, Helen of Troy announced its first-quarter revenue and profits, simultaneously slashing its full-year outlook for sales and earnings. Following this news, the Company's stock experienced a sharp decline, plummeting by 27% in pre-market trading.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI)

On June 24, 2024, Owens & Minor announced that“the Company's Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, has, at the request of the Company, resigned from his position as an officer of the Company, effective June 21, 2024.”

On this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM)

On May 29, 2024, Salesforce reported its fiscal Q1 2025 financial results. In pertinent part, Salesforce's reported $9.13 billion in revenue came in below the midpoint of its previously issued guidance range and the current remaining performance obligation growth rate-a key bookings metric-came in below the company's outlook. Salesforce also issued fiscal Q2 2025 revenue guidance of $9.2 to $9.25 billion, below consensus estimates.

As a result, Salesforce's stock price declined over 20% at the close of trading on May 30, 2024.

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR)

On May 30, 2024, Phreesia issued a press release announcing financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025. Among other items, Phreesia update its“revenue outlook for fiscal year 2025 to a range of $416 million to $426 million from a previous range of $424 million to $434 million.” Phreesia advised that“[t]he updated revenue range incorporates the accelerated wind-down of a clearinghouse client relationship” and that“[t]he revenue range provided for fiscal 2025 assumes no additional revenue from potential future acquisitions completed between now and January 31, 2025.”

On this news, Phreesia's stock price fell $2.39 per share, or 11.22%, to close at $18.92 per share on May 31, 2024.

