Cyflare Earns No. 128 On The Prestigious 2024 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List, Empowering Msps For Unprecedented Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Industry-leading cybersecurity Provider Experiences Rapid Growth, a Testament to Strong Demand for Cutting-Edge Solutions and Innovative MSP Program

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CyFlare, a leading provider of advanced managed cybersecurity solutions, announced it has been named to CRN's® prestigious 2024 Fast Growth 150 list, securing the No. 128 spot. This recognition from CRN, a trusted authority in the industry, highlights CyFlare's exceptional growth and success in delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity services to businesses facing evolving cyber threats through its channel partners. The company attributes this achievement to its innovative Managed Service Provider (MSP) program, designed to empower MSPs with the tools and support they need to thrive in today's complex cybersecurity landscape."We are incredibly proud to be recognized on the CRN Fast Growth 150 list," said Joe Morin, CEO of CyFlare. "This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, as well as the trust our over 1,000 customers and 200 MSP partners place in us. We remain committed to driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value, enabling our partners to thrive in the dynamic cybersecurity landscape."Solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved significant sales growth over the previous two years-with business acceleration driven by forward-thinking strategies and expert technology knowledge.“Companies spotlighted on the 2024 Fast Growth 150 leveraged extensive technology expertise along with innovative business strategies to accelerate growth and stay ahead of the curve in the always-changing IT landscape,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company.“This achievement demonstrates an exemplary commitment to success, agility in the face of rapid industry change, and creative strategies that drive lasting results.”"In today's rapidly evolving threat landscape, MSPs need more than just a vendor; they need a strategic partner who can simplify complexity and unlock new opportunities," said Akash Desai, Co-CEO of CyFlare. "CyFlare's MSP Program is that partner..We offer the best margins, fastest onboarding, and quickest time to revenue for MSPs, ensuring maximum profitability..Our platform boasts the easiest-to-understand interface, eliminating unnecessary complexity. It's built for growth, scaling seamlessly with all businesses. Plus, with the unlimited ability to connect to any tool, organizations have complete flexibility and control..We eliminate the barriers of per-client contracts and tenant minimums, offering a flexible ramp-up to migrate existing contracts seamlessly..Our AI-driven platform delivers industry-leading 97% true positive rates and automates remediation for 98% of common issues , freeing up your resources..Our actionable analytics empower MSPs to proactively strengthen their clients' cybersecurity posture and identify vulnerabilities before exploiting them.A portion of the 2024 Fast Growth 150 list will be showcased in the August issue of CRN Magazine. Subscribe for your free copy of CRN magazine today. The complete list can also be viewed online at .About CyFlareCyFlare is a leading cybersecurity solutions provider dedicated to empowering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with the tools and expertise needed to protect their clients in the ever-evolving threat landscape. With a comprehensive suite of advanced cybersecurity services, cutting-edge technologies, and a partner-centric approach, CyFlare enables MSPs to deliver top-tier security solutions, streamline operations, and accelerate growth. As a trusted industry leader, CyFlare's focus on innovation, automation, and strategic partnerships has positioned the company as a driving force in the MSP community, ensuring its partners stay ahead of the curve and remain competitive in the dynamic cybersecurity industry.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

