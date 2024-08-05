Wastewater Flow Into Residential Colonies: SICOP Flout Norms, HMT Residents Plan To Petition NGT

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As the wastewater emanating from the Industrial Estate HMT on the city outskirts flows straight into the residential colonies, the distressed residents Monday threatened to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the Small-Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (SICOP) for endangering their life and property.

The residents living around the Industrial Estate HMT allege that the contaminated wastewater emanating from SICOP premises has posed a potential risk to their life and property with the administration despite repeated reminders choosing to ignore their concerns.

The toxic wastewater seeps straight into houses since the residential colonies are located in a low-lying location below the Industrial Estate, leaving the defenseless residents to their fate.



“Our dwellings are invaded by foul-smelling, contaminated wastewater and our children and elderly people would be at the grave risk of developing serious health issues in case the SICOP doesn't take measures to stop the toxic flow into the residential colonies,” Abrar Hussain, a resident of Rose Avenue Lane 5 , told Kashmir Observer.

Other than making hollow claims that are unrealistic to be fulfilled, Hussain, former Executive Engineer at Power Development Department (PDD) and now chairman Falah-e-Aam Trust said, the SICOP administration has done little to address their genuine concerns despite repeated pleas.

Residents have approached police with written complaints against the erring officials for putting lives of people to danger by sheer dereliction of duty.

“We now intend to move National Green Tribunal (NGT) and bring to their notice SICOPs' illegal diversion of industrial waste water into residential colonies”, said Ayaz Ahmad a social activist.

Residents said they will also come on the streets if authorities do not address their grievance on priority.

Noted social activist Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat said the discharge of wastewater flow into residential colonies is against the Water Act 1974 and that SICOP might be held accountable for its careless actions.

“I will be assisting the residents to file a petition before the NGT and I am hopeful that the decision will be in the favor of the distressed residents as the SICOP has been violating established laws by putting the life and property of the defenseless residents into jeopardy,” Raja Muzaffar told Kashmir Observer.

The inhabitants have constantly brought their concerns to the attention of the authorities concerned over this issue, but the problem persists without any progress.

“Many families have decided to shift to safer locations away from HMT as the wastewater the SICOP emits seeps straight into the residential colonies. The negligent approach of the authorities to mitigate our concerns has left us with no option than to relocate,” Talib Ahmad, another resident, told Kashmir Observer.

The residents, he said, are now more at risk of health problems as a result of the direct discharge of contaminated water from the Industrial Estate into the residential areas.

“We sought assistance from higher-ups, including the Managing Director SICOP, but the issue has not been addressed till date,” he added.

When contacted Managing Director SICOP, Inderjeet Singh said the issue is under the active consideration of the authorities and will be resolved at the earliest.

“We have installed dewatering pumps in the affected area and the process is on at the moment. The locals will have my personal assurance that the problem would be fixed shortly,” Singh told Kashmir Observer.

In response to the question about Estates Managers lack of action and delay in addressing the issue, the MD SICOP said,“Since the matter has now been brought to my notice, I will see as to what makes the officials to cause people to suffer”