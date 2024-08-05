Suez Canal Faces $550 Million Monthly Loss Amid Escalating Red Sea Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Over the weekend of August 3–4, 2024, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a missile at the container ship Groton in the Red Sea, 225 kilometers southeast of Aden.



While the crew escaped unharmed, the vessel sustained minor damage. This attack ended a two-week pause in the Houthis' maritime assaults.



In addition, the are more than a local concern; they threaten a vital global trade lifeline.



Egypt's Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, reported a staggering monthly revenue loss of $550 million for the Suez Canal due to ongoing regional tensions.



This canal is essential for connecting the Mediterranean to the Red Sea and supports Egypt's economy. Vincent Clerc, the CEO of Maersk, indicated that these disruptions might persist through the third quarter of 2024.







The first half of the year already saw a 15-20% drop in shipping capacity on key routes from Asia to Northern Europe due to security threats.

Impact of Regional Tensions on Maritime Trade

Consequently, many shipping firms have been forced to detour around the Cape of Good Hope. This detour inflates both travel times and shipping costs.



The Houthi strategy, supported by Iran, has included targeting over 70 vessels since November 2023, resulting in four sailor fatalities.



These attacks align with broader regional tensions, notably supporting Hamas against Israel. This conflict has drawn in additional military actions, such as Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's Port of Al-Hudaydah.



There have also been combined US and UK operations targeting Houthi forces. The conflict's environmental toll is equally alarming.



In July 2024, a Houthi attack on the MT Chios Lion caused a massive oil spill extending 200 kilometers from Yemen's Port of Hudaydah, threatening marine life and local communities.



To counteract these threats, the US has beefed up its Operation Prosperity Guardian. Meanwhile, the European Union has initiated Operation Aspides to protect regional maritime trade.



Despite these efforts, rerouting ships has caused port congestion and heightened shipping expenses, aggravating the global supply chain crisis.

