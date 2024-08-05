Kingland Solves Client And Engagement Acceptance And Continuance For Public Accounting Firms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEAR LAKE, Iowa, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingland Systems ("Kingland"), a leading enterprise data, risk, and compliance software provider, announces its next generation acceptance and continuance solution for public accounting firms. Kingland has paid close attention to the changing regulatory environment and its impact on the systems accounting firms depend on. New regulatory standards like the IAASB's ISQM-1 and the PCAOB's QC-1000 require holistic quality management measures for processes such as client acceptance. As a result of Kingland's extensive market research, it has made new investments in its acceptance and continuance solution to meet the needs of tomorrow's growing firms. The new investments result in key capabilities for firms, including:

Automated regulatory rulesets for SEC affiliates, IESBA & UK PIE, FRC restrictions, and more.

Synchronized data between clients, affiliates, and engagements drive lightning fast checks

Intelligent routing bringing the right people in only when needed

Risk radar & escalation ensuring that risk is understood, managed, and mitigated

Ultra-configurable workflow enabling your ideal process to become a reality

Smart oversight giving reviewers and engagement partners clear line of sight into roadblocks

Form building for your teams to ask the right questions at the right time

Roll-forward continuance making renewal business exceptionally simple to approve Open-ended integration making API connections possible with every API enabled system

Kingland has made new investments in its acceptance and continuance solution to meet the needs of growing firms.

Executive Vice President Alex Olson says, "The client acceptance use case combines Kingland's strength of leveraging data to manage risk with our clients' drive to grow quickly within their regulatory guardrails. We've listened to firms of all sizes to understand how this process can be done right, and we are able to deliver a powerful solution for them today."

To learn more about how you can meet your ISQM-1 and QC-1000 regulatory obligations for client acceptance

About Kingland



Kingland is a leading provider of enterprise-class software using a suite of products and teams of data and technology experts. The world's largest stock exchanges, financial institutions, public accounting firms, and other Fortune 500 companies use Kingland Products for data management, risk management, regulatory compliance, & data refinement. Since 1992, Kingland has helped data-intensive, highly regulated clients discover new ways to securely grow their business and protect their reputation. For more information about Kingland, please visit .

Delivering Confidence to Make the World Work Better.

