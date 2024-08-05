India Suspends All Train Services With Bangladesh Amid Spiralling Unrest

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Indian Railways said that the Maitri Express service, which runs between Kolkata and Dhaka five days a week, will remain canceled in the light of the recent developments, Azernews reports, citing Business Today.

The service was stopped in the last 15 days when the protests erupted in Bangladesh.

Similarly, the Bandhan Express running between Kolkata and Khulna two days a week will remain suspended indefinitely.