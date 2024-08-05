India Suspends All Train Services With Bangladesh Amid Spiralling Unrest
The Indian Railways said that the Maitri Express service, which
runs between Kolkata and Dhaka five days a week, will remain
canceled in the light of the recent developments,
The service was stopped in the last 15 days when the protests
erupted in Bangladesh.
Similarly, the Bandhan Express running between Kolkata and
Khulna two days a week will remain suspended indefinitely.
