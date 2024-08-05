Toivo Klaar's Making Biased Statements Is Another Blow To EU's Reputation: MFA
“On the eve of leaving the office, an EU official's such biased
statements beyond its authority, first and foremost, is another
blow to the reputation of the institution he represents,” said
Deputy Spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Vasif Aliyev
in his response to the media inquiry regarding some claims related
to Azerbaijan in the interview of Toivo Klaar, the former special
representative of the European Union for the South Caucasus,
“It is unacceptable for Toivo Klaar, the former special
representative of the European Union for the South Caucasus, and
the appointed ambassador of the European Union to Uzbekistan, to
consider as a special case the issue of the return of Armenians
voluntarily migrated from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to
Armenia and other countries where they previously lived, and to
condition the right of return of Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled
from the territory of current Armenia. It is Armenia's obligation
to create appropriate conditions for the safe and dignified return
of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their native lands, and
the international community must demand the fulfillment of this
obligation.”
“Ambassador-appointed Toivo Klaar is well aware that despite
repeated appeals by the Azerbaijani side for the Armenian residents
to stay in their homes and to return back, Armenians have no
intention to return to the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan. In
this regard, the Azerbaijani side respects the intention of
returning to Azerbaijan only of those persons of Armenian origin
who respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our
country,” Vasif Aliyev added.
