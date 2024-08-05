Pioneering Cattle Methane Vaccine Project Launched With $9.4M Grant From Bezos Earth Fund

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pirbright Institute and Royal Veterinary College collaborate to revolutionize cattle farming and reduce greenhouse gases

WASHINGTON, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A pioneering collaboration between the Pirbright Institute and the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) aims to significantly reduce methane emissions from cattle by exploring interventions including the viability of a new vaccine. Supported by a $9.4 million grant from the Bezos Earth Fund, this ambitious project seeks to use state-of the-art biotechnology to figure out the mechanism by which a vaccine could cut livestock methane emissions by more than 30%, addressing a major contributor to climate change.

Livestock are a primary source of methane, a potent greenhouse gas with a significant impact on climate change. The Bezos Earth Fund, together with the Global Methane Hub, have a portfolio of grants looking to reduce these emissions through low-methane genetics, improved feed, and better ranch management practices. All of these approaches can play a role in specific geographies and ranch-types. However, a vaccine offers a universal solution which is both scalable and cost effective, integrating seamlessly into existing farm management systems.

"This groundbreaking research explores whether a moonshot to cut livestock methane emissions is achievable," says Dr. Andrew Steer, President and CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund. "Vaccines have proven to be incredibly effective in global health, and if we can apply this approach to cattle, the potential for reducing emissions is immense. The Bezos Earth Fund is committed to high-risk, high-reward projects like this, which have the power to transform our efforts against climate change."

The project comprises two key components, each tackling different aspects of the challenge:

Researchers at the Royal Veterinary College, in collaboration with Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), will study how and when methane-producing microbes (methanogens) colonize the digestive tract of calves and how the immune system responds. Advanced techniques such as multi-omics, histology, and immunology will be used to gain insights into these early interactions. They will also develop methanogens with fluorescent markers to track microbial interactions.



Scientists from the Pirbright Institute and AgResearch will identify and characterize specific antibodies needed to target methanogens effectively. This involves isolating antibodies from immunized cattle and testing their effectiveness in lab conditions. By driving cross-reactive antibody responses and generating panels of antibodies, researchers aim to establish a proof of concept for a methane vaccine.

The project aims to overcome significant scientific hurdles, providing a foundation for a global methane vaccine initiative. If successful, this could revolutionize the way methane emissions are managed in agriculture, offering a viable solution to one of the largest sources of greenhouse gases.

"We're not developing a methane vaccine per se, but rather defining what a successful vaccine needs to achieve. By understanding the precise antibody responses required, we can provide a clear path forward for vaccine development,” said Dr. John Hammond, Immunogenetics Group Leader at Pirbright Institute.“This approach reduces the trial-and-error aspect and focuses on targeted, high-resolution immunology."

Current knowledge gaps include understanding how antibodies inhibit methanogen growth, identifying effective vaccine-induced antibodies, and determining specific methanogen surface antigens. By addressing these gaps, the project aims to guide the development of an effective methane vaccine.

"Understanding the early colonization of methanogens and the immune response is crucial,” said Dr. Dirk Werling, Professor of Molecular Immunology at RVC.“Our work aims to provide the foundational knowledge needed to develop effective interventions. By combining our efforts with Pirbright and CSIC, we're making strides toward a sustainable solution."

Developed in collaboration with the Global Methane Hub's Enteric Fermentation R+D Accelerator, this project brings together international experts to accelerate the translation of research findings into practical solutions. The collaboration between Pirbright, RVC, CSIC, and AgResearch in New Zealand exemplifies a coordinated effort to tackle a major environmental challenge.

By supporting this pioneering research, the Bezos Earth Fund is taking a bold step toward innovative solutions for climate change. This project, described as a "moonshot" by the researchers, represents a high-risk, high-reward venture that could lead to planetary-level impacts if successful. The potential success of this vaccine could lead to a monumental shift in emissions reduction, demonstrating the power of targeted scientific research in addressing global environmental challenges.

