U-Reach MTC Series SSD Duplicator Continues On Common Hardware Systems 6Th Iteration Held By Leidos

CHINO, CA, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- U-Reach Data Solutions announced that its MTC Series SSD duplicator and sanitizer will join the sixth edition of the Common Hardware Systems (CHS-6) contract, held by Leidos.The CHS-6 contract is a potential 8-billion-dollar, 10-year contract designed to facilitate material for the US Army. Leidos secured the contract in late 2023 and is now working to carry over CHS-5 products such as U-Reach MTC Series duplicators and sanitizers.The MTC Series duplicators and sanitizers are commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) machines that utilize an FPGA to handle copy and erase operations. Because these machines do not use an operating system, they have no system to compromise and thus maintain an unmatched level of security. U-Reach machines adhere to DoD and NIST standards for their operations making them a trustable device for sensitive data and TS/SCI areas.Furthermore, U-Reach's duplicators passed third-party certifications in MIL-STD-810 H tests such as temperature, humidity, shock, and vibration, making them the ideal COTS unit to integrate into any environment. MIL-STD-810 is a United States Military Standard that emphasizes customizing equipment design to withstand conditions that it may experience throughout its service life. U-Reach's duplicators also passed Defense Standard 00-35, which is the UK equivalent of MIL-STD-810.U-Reach has been honored to serve military and government customers for over a decade. and appreciates your continued support.About U-Reach Data Solutions Inc.With 20 years of experience, U-Reach Group specializes in the design and production of stable, high-speed data solution equipment, with a competitive product portfolio which includes duplication, inspection, and sanitization and covers Flash, HDD, and M.2 PCI-E SSDs.In 2012, U-Reach Data Solutions Inc. established in California as the USA headquarter, extending the manufacturer's services to the North America, offering quality deliveries to meet ever-changing market needs.Its well-known brand“UReach” has been marketed worldwide, and its data equipment has been adopted by many leading manufacturers and companies in the semiconductor IC design field, electronic foundries, military and government institutions, medical and healthcare centers, schools, film production and entertainment industries. To date, UReach has become the designated supplier for many semiconductor IC design factories.U-Reach has set up seven branches around the world, providing a global technical support center (Technological Support Center) and is committed to offering real-time service to local clients and multinational companies.USA Marketing TeamU-Reach Data Solutions Inc.Phone : +1 909-628-7030...

