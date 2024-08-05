Kuwait Sailor Bids Farewell To Paris Olympics 2024
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
PARIS, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti sailor Amina Shah, finished her competition on Monday in the (ALCA 6) category race, which is held in the marina of the coastal city of Marseille, after competing in nine races during the Olympic Games (Paris 2024).
Shah, the first Kuwaiti Gulf female athlete to participate in the sailing race, was able to complete the competition for four days in a row with a total of 363 points in 9 races out of 10.
Amina Shah has many achievements, including a Gold medal in the tournaments of (Alexandria) in Egypt, (Eastern Fleet) in Saudi Arabia, and (Al Bareh International) in Bahrain. (end)
