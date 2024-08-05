Egypt, Turkiye Affirm Importance To De-Escalate Tension In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty, and Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed Monday on the importance of coordination and discussions on regional challenges and work towards deescalating the rising tensions.

In joint press conference, Abdelatty said that the discussions he held with his Turkish counterpart revolved around the catastrophic scenes in Gaza and the latest developments in Libya, Yemen, and Sudan and the situation in the Red Sea.

Fidan reviewed Egypt's latest efforts to reach a consensus on a permanent ceasefire and end the war on Gaza while continuously sending humanitarian aid.

The Egyptian FM pointed the injustices and settler colonial policies in the west bank and emphasized that the situation must be addressed before it erupts and further escalate the conflict. He reiterated Egypt's support to the two-state solution.

The two officials touched on their keenness to bolster bilateral relations between the two nations, build on top of the already thriving political, economic, and trade relations.

They both agreed that, in the short coming period, the two countries seek to increase the trade cap to USD 15 billion, Abdelatty added. (end)

