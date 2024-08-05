EU Calls On Israeli To Desist From Actions That Worsen Living Conditions Of Gaza Civilians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- The European Union said Monday that it is "gravely concerned over the continuing destruction of key civilian infrastructure, including a water in Rafah", adding it "joins international calls for clarity on this incident."

EU High Representative Josep Borrell urged the Israeli "to desist from actions that worsen the living conditions of the civilian population in Gaza," and to comply with its obligations under international law.

He said an immediate ceasefire is urgently needed to end the plight of civilians in Gaza.

The European Union noted that the "ever-worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is creating life-threatening conditions for an already severely weakened civilian population that continues to be subject to starvation and repeated displacement into overcrowded tent camps for the tenth consecutive month, with no end in sight and nowhere to go".

Borrell expressed the EU's deep concern about the collapse of the sanitation, solid waste management, and health systems, causing the spread of diseases, including polio, skin and respiratory infections, in particular among children.

He recalled "targeting critical life-saving infrastructure constitutes a war crime" and urged "all parties" to take all feasible precautions to avoid harm to civilians, humanitarian workers, and critical civilian infrastructure.

The European Union reiterated "the urgency of full, rapid, safe and unhindered access to humanitarian aid" for Palestinians.

In this context, the EU reemphasized the importance of respecting and implementing the orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which are legally binding.

The statement noted, "violations of international humanitarian law need to be thoroughly and independently investigated and accountability ensured." (end)

