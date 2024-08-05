US Welcomes Bangladesh Interim Gov't Declaration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- The United States welcomed the announcement of an interim in Bangladesh on Monday and said that any transition should be based on principles and rule of law.

The US also called for an end to violence and accountability for human rights abuses, while saying that if reports that resisted cracking down on were true, the US viewed it as a "positive development".

Speaking at a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "we have seen the announcement that PM Hasina resigned from her position and departed Bangladesh. We are monitoring the situation carefully.

The US stands with the people of Bangladesh."

Miller added, that the US urges "all parties" to "refrain from further violence".

"Too many lives have been lost over the course of the past several weeks and we urge for calm and restraint in the days ahead. We welcome the announcement of the interim government and urge that any transition be conducted in accordance with Bangladeshi law."

Miller said that the US was "deeply saddened" at reports of human rights abuses and casualties and injuries.

In answering questions, Miller reiterated that the US has been focused on supporting an end to violence and accountability.

"All decisions on the interim government should be made with respect to democratic principles, rule of law and the will of the Bangladeshi people."

On the recent violence, Miller said, "What we are calling for today is an end to the violence and accountability. Now as to what accountability looks like, it is something that should take place under Bangladeshi law." (end)

