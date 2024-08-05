US Soldiers Injured In Attack On US Base In Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- Several US personnel were in a suspected rocket attack Monday against US and coalition forces at Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq, US news (CNN) quoted a US military official as saying.

"We can confirm that there was a suspected rocket attack today against US and Coalition forces at Al-Asad Airbase, Iraq," the official said.

"Initial indications are that several US personnel were injured. Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment."

The attack comes amid extremely high tensions in the Middle East, as the US has been bracing for Iranian retaliation against Israel over the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week.

It also comes just days after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered additional military assets to the region, sending a carrier strike group, a fighter squadron and additional warships to the Middle East. (end)

amm







MENAFN05082024000071011013ID1108520024