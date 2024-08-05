Spartan Capital Securities, LLC And B2i Digital Announce The Spartan Capital Investor Conference 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spartan Capital and B2i Digital join forces to host the Spartan Capital Investor 2024 at New York's prestigious Pierre Hotel.

Spartan Capital's event is a B2i Digital Featured Conference

B2i Digital is a Marketing Partner for Spartan Capital's inaugural investor conference

Over 30 companies to present at Spartan Capital's Investor Conference, connecting investors with growth opportunities at NYC's Iconic Pierre Hotel.

- John D. Lowry, Founder and CEO, Spartan CapitalNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spartan Capital Securities , LLC, a full-service financial services firm providing personalized advisory and investment banking services to middle-market and emerging growth companies, announces its inaugural investor conference on November 4th at the prestigious Pierre Hotel in New York. The event, conducted in partnership with B2i Digital , a leading digital marketing firm specializing in investor communications, will connect Spartan's investor base with growth companies.The investor conference represents a significant development for Spartan Capital, bringing together institutional investors, analysts, thought leaders in the capital markets, and prominent public companies. Spartan will showcase over 30 carefully selected companies across a wide range of sectors, offering them a focused forum for presenting directly to qualified investors and industry analysts.John D. Lowry, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, stated, "Our inaugural investor conference commemorates Spartan Capital's 17 years as a trusted leader in the capital markets. It underscores our commitment to building meaningful connections between client companies and our sophisticated investor base. The Pierre is an ideal venue for our clients to explore capital formation opportunities and strengthen relationships."David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, commented, "Our collaboration with Spartan Capital reaffirms our dedication to combining in-person events with online channels. We look forward to highlighting this important event to our growing community of sophisticated investors." David continues, "After supporting 43 conferences in the last 3 years, we are aligned with Spartan in our belief that a successful event requires quality companies, serious investors, and thought-leading sponsors who provide essential services to the key players in the US capital markets."The conference will feature presentations from a select group of companies, offering attendees insights into current market trends and unique investment opportunities. The agenda also includes one-on-one meetings and networking sessions organized to maximize interactions between investors and presenters.As the official marketing partner, B2i Digital will create digital profiles for presenting companies, coordinate the conference's social media presence, and design targeted marketing campaigns to highlight the innovative companies that make up the Spartan ecosystem.For more information about the conference and registration details, please visit .For sponsorship opportunities, contact Charlie Napolitano at ...About Spartan Capital Securities, LLCSpartan Capital Securities, LLC, is a premier full-service financial firm offering expert investment advice to high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. Known for its extensive market knowledge, strategic risk management, and personalized service, Spartan Capital and CEO John Lowry exemplify integrity and professionalism in the financial services industry.Spartan Capital Securities Contact:Kim Monchik45 Broadway, 19th FloorNew York, NY 10006212.293.0123...About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution, and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Office...

David Shapiro

B2i Digital, Inc.

+1 917-806-4171

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other