Launching We The Studios: A New Era Of Family-Focused, Non-Woke Entertainment

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where television content often strays from traditional values, We The Studios is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking streaming that prioritizes wholesome, family-friendly entertainment. Founded by insiders Curtis and Cara Leopardo, We The Studios aims to revolutionize the television by reintroducing the timeless essence of American values through captivating narratives and uplifting reality TV icons.Frustrated with the inappropriate content available for their four children, Curtis and Cara set out to create a streaming service tailored for the average viewer-one that provides quality, safe, and enjoyable content suitable for all ages, free from political bias."Our mission is clear: to redefine the current landscape of television programming," said Curtis Leopardo. "We are dedicated to providing top-tier, wholesome entertainment that upholds traditional American values and challenges the existing TV landscape."The catalyst for their new venture came during the National Religious Broadcasters Conference. "The presence of the Holy Spirit was everywhere. I knew I wanted to work with Lindsey Graham, and with her support, we built the world's first non-woke streaming platform in exactly one year." said Cara Leopardo.We The Studios offers a variety of engaging shows that emphasize family values some of which include:"Super Influencer" - Cameras provide behind-the-scenes glimpses into the lives of those at the epicenter of the 'follow me' culture revolution and the intricacies of the business of social media superstars."Kitchen Fight" - Hosted by Amber Nichole Ortiz, this show follows her journey across the nation to locate families struggling to gather for meals. Ortiz helps them spend quality time together before assuming control of the kitchen to prepare a much-awaited family dinner."Raising Reynolds" - A reality show debuting in September 2024, featuring a family of six embracing small-town life in a modern world, embodying both American tradition and unconventionality."Tito Ortiz vs. Seamonsters " - Follow the legendary MMA fighter champion Tito Ortiz on his journey to fight while catching some of the ocean's largest fish in the world"We are elated about the launch and we hope that millions of Americans who embrace traditional values stop by." said Leopardo.For more information and to subscribe, visit .About We The StudiosWe The Studios is a family-owned streaming platform dedicated to providing quality, family-friendly content. Founded by Curtis and Cara Leopardo, the platform aims to uphold traditional American values and offer safe, enjoyable entertainment for all ages.Media Contact:

