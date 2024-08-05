Hormel Foods Corporation To Hold Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL ), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, invites interested parties to participate in a webcast and call with Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer; Jacinth Smiley, executive vice president and chief officer; and Deanna Brady, executive vice president, Retail; to discuss the Company's third quarter financial results. The Company will issue its release before the markets open on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, and will host a conference call at 8 a.m. CT (9 a.m. ET).

The webcast, replay and other information related to the event can be accessed on the Company's investor website, .

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report and one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company's list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The Company lives by its purpose statement - Inspired People. Inspired Food - to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit .

