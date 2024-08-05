Aura Minerals Inc. Announces Organizational Changes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (OTCQX: ORAAF) (“ Aura ” or the“ Company ”) , announces recent changes in its leadership and management structure to the market. These changes reflect the Company's ongoing commitment to optimizing operations and strengthening its leadership team to achieve strategic objectives. The appointments bring highly qualified and experienced professionals to key positions, ensuring a smooth transition and business continuity.





Pitágoras Costa , current Corporate Project Manager, assumes the new position of Director of Projects and Construction, also in Corporate. Pitágoras has extensive experience in project management, development, and implementation, having led studies and project implementations at companies such as Yamana Gold and Mineração Serra Verde. He has been leading study development and project implementation within Aura since 2022.



Henrique Rangel , current Director of Operations at Aranzazu, takes on the role of Director of Technical Services in Corporate, serving all units. Henrique brings solid experience in operations and technical services, having served as Plant Manager at Yamana Gold Inc. and BrioGold, and as Chief of Metallurgy and Pyrometallurgy at AngloGold Ashanti Brazil. At Aura, Henrique has been the plant manager at Aranzazu since 2018 and assumed the unit's leadership in 2020.



Wilton Muricy , current Director of Operations at Minosa, takes on the role of Director of Operations at Aranzazu. Wilton has an extensive career in the mining sector, including positions at Yamana Gold Inc., managing operations and projects in various regions. At Aura, Wilton has led Minosa since 2021.



Francisco do Carmo , current Technical Services Manager at Aranzazu, assumes the role of Director of Operations at Minosa. Francisco has years of experience in the sector, having worked as a Mine Coordinator at Vale, Lundin Mining Corporation, and Yamana Gold Inc. At Aura, Francisco has led Technical Services at Aranzazu since 2021.

Carlos Mamede joins Aura to lead the Apoena unit, bringing over 16 years of experience in the mining sector. His career spans various commodities, including niobium, iron, and lithium, with positions at companies such as CBMM, Vale, and Sigma Lithium. He holds a degree in Mining Engineering and a master's degree in Mineral Technology from the Federal University of Minas Gerais, as well as an MBA from Fundação Dom Cabral. Throughout his career, he has held various roles in exploration, projects, and operations.



Aura thanks each professional for their contributions and wishes them success in their new positions. The Company welcomes Carlos and wishes him success in his new journey at Aura.

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on operating and developing gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company has 4 operating mines including the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico, the EPP (Apoena) and Almas gold mines in Brazil, and the San Andres gold mine in Honduras. The Company's development projects include Borborema and Matupá both in Brazil. Aura has unmatched exploration potential owning over 630,000 hectares of mineral rights and is currently advancing multiple near-mine and regional targets along with the Serra da Estrela copper project in the prolific Carajás region of Brazil.

