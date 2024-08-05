Visionary AI Leadership Talk Now Available Exclusively On Imagine AI Live

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elatia Abate delivers keynote talk on the future of leadership at Imagine AI Live IMPACT New York

Futurist Elatia Abate's keynote from Imagine AI Live IMPACT New York offers transformative strategies for business leaders navigating the AI revolution

- Steve Metcalf, Co-Founder, Imagine AI LiveNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Imagine AI Live, the premier for cutting-edge AI insights and strategies, today announced the exclusive availability of Elatia Abate's groundbreaking keynote address from the recent Imagine AI Live IMPACT New York event.This talk, titled "Business Beyond the Brain: AI, Consciousness, and the Future of Leadership," is now accessible to Imagine AI Live members, offering business leaders worldwide a roadmap for thriving in the age of artificial intelligence.Elatia Abate, a renowned futurist and entrepreneur with nearly a decade of research into the future of work, delivers a compelling vision for how leaders can move beyond merely adapting to AI to actively co-creating our technological future. Her talk introduces revolutionary concepts such as:.The Three Cs of Future-Ready Leadership: Change, Coherence, and Co-creation.The REACH framework for identifying AI opportunities across organizations.The "Think, Do, Be" strategy for holistic AI integration.Practical techniques for fostering an "AI as collaborator" mindsetSteve Metcalf, Founder and CEO of Imagine AI Live, shared his thoughts on the significance of Abate's talk: "Elatia's presentation is a game-changer for business leaders grappling with AI integration. Her 'Think, Do, Be' strategy offers a profound yet practical approach to leadership in this new era. We're not just talking about adapting to AI anymore; we're talking about co-evolving with it."Metcalf added, "What sets Elatia's insights apart is her emphasis on the human element in our AI future. She's not just focused on the technology, but on how we as leaders and individuals can grow alongside AI to create something truly revolutionary."The release of Abate's talk comes at a crucial time when businesses across all sectors are grappling with the implications of advanced AI technologies. Her presentation offers not just theoretical frameworks but actionable strategies that leaders can implement immediately to drive innovation and growth."At Imagine AI Live, we believe that the kind of transformative insights Elatia shares are essential for any leader looking to thrive in the AI age," Metcalf stated. "That's why we're making her talk, along with our entire library of premium content, available through a 30-day free trial. We want to empower as many leaders as possible to become architects of our AI future."Imagine AI Live members can access Abate's full presentation, along with a wealth of other valuable content spanning AI strategy, leadership, automation, agents, productivity, art, and creativity. New users can watch Abate's talk and explore all of Imagine AI Live's premium content for free by signing up for a 30-day trial membership.To start your free 30-day trial and watch Elatia Abate's talk, visit and use the code AILEADERSHIP24 at signup. To read an excerpt from the talk, navigate to href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">.About Imagine AI Live:Imagine AI Live is the leading platform for AI education, insights, and strategies, connecting business leaders with the world's top AI thinkers and practitioners. Through live events, exclusive content, and a vibrant community, Imagine AI Live empowers individuals and organizations to harness the full potential of AI technologies. The company also produces a regular blog, podcast, and newsletter focused on AI leadership strategies and use cases, providing ongoing value to its community beyond live events. For more information, visit .

Steve Metcalf

ACE Dynamics, Inc. (Imagine AI Live)

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube