عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Monthly Information On Share Capital And Company Voting Rights


8/5/2024 5:01:24 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

PARIS, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

Date Total number of shares
in the capital 		Total number of voting
rights
07/31/2024 100,093,635 88,029,164


For further information on Cellectis, please contact:

Media contact:

Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, ...

Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93

Investor Relations contacts:

Arthur Stril, Interim Chief Financial Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, ...


Attachment

  • Voting_Rights_PR_July2024_EN

MENAFN05082024004107003653ID1108519870


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search