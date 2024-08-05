Volaris Reports July 2024 Traffic Results: 90% Load Factor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEXICO CITY, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or“the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its July 2024 preliminary traffic results.

In July 2024, Volaris' ASM capacity decreased by 15.0% year-over-year due to the accelerated Pratt & Whitney engine inspections and the resulting aircraft groundings. Load factor in the month increased by 2.0 pp YoY to 89.8%, as RPMs decreased by 13.0%. Mexican domestic RPMs decreased by 20.0%, while international RPMs increased by 1.0%. Volaris transported 2.7 million passengers during the month. Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO said: “Our strategic fleet mitigation plan is on track and continues to deliver favorable outcomes; we have achieved our goals since the engine inspections began. We currently have a well-balanced market mix, with an increased presence in the cross-border market, that is strengthening our unit revenues. As shown with our July traffic, our booking curves similarly indicate robust performance for the summer high season.”

July 2024 July 2023 Variance YTD July 2024 YTD July 2023 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,657 2,071 -20.0 % 10,374 13,263 -21.8 % International 1,034 1,024 1.0 % 6,451 6,250 3.2 % Total 2,692 3,095 -13.0 % 16,826 19,513 -13.8 % ASMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,819 2,352 -22.7 % 11,455 15,503 -26.1 % International 1,178 1,174 0.3 % 7,932 7,385 7.4 % Total 2,997 3,526 -15.0 % 19,387 22,888 -15.3 % Load Factor (%, RPMs/ASMs) Domestic 91.1 % 88.1 % 3.1 pp 90.6 % 85.6 % 5.0 pp International 87.8 % 87.2 % 0.5 pp 81.3 % 84.6 % (3.3) pp Total 89.8 % 87.8 % 2.0 pp 86.8 % 85.3 % 1.5 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,979 2,356 -16.0 % 12,288 15,314 -19.8 % International 705 705 0.1 % 4,407 4,306 2.3 % Total 2,685 3,061 -12.3 % 16,695 19,620 -14.9 %

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year-over-year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

