FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP ROLES

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT ), a more than $30 billion financial services holding company, today announced several new executive appointments within the leadership teams of Fulton Bank, N.A. ("Fulton Bank").

Meg R. Mueller, Senior Executive Vice President, has been named Chief Credit Executive and will lead the team responsible for credit fulfillment across the organization, in the commercial, consumer and business banking lines of business. She will report to Chairman and CEO Curt Myers. Mueller worked most recently as Head of Commercial Banking and formerly served as Chief Credit Officer.

John J. Glover, Executive Vice President, has been named Head of Commercial Banking and will lead the team that develops and manages relationships with commercial, middle market, corporate and treasury management customers. He has also been named a Senior Executive Vice President effective immediately. Glover will report to President Angela Snyder. Glover formerly was Director of Commercial Markets.

Philip N. Smith, Senior Vice President, has been named Director of Business Banking and Executive Vice President. Smith will lead the team that develops and manages relationships with small business customers. Smith will report to Andy B. Fiol, Head of Consumer & Business Banking. Smith formerly was a Regional Commercial Executive.

Jeffrey R. Rush, Senior Executive Vice President, has been named Executive Market President. Rush will lead a team of Market Presidents who provide regional leadership and ensure collaboration across lines of business – consumer, business, commercial and wealth management – in the geographic markets Fulton Bank serves. Rush will report to President Angela Snyder. Rush formerly was Director of Commercial Sales.

"These new leadership appointments bring increased focus to core areas of our business, including aligning our credit team under a single leader with enterprise-wide responsibility," Myers said. "With new designated leaders for commercial and business banking, we are positioned to support a wide range of customers, from budding entrepreneurs to well-established businesses. And the addition of market presidents reinforces our commitment to local leadership and representation in the communities we serve."

About Fulton Financial Corporation and Fulton Bank, N.A.

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company with more than $30 billion in assets. Its subsidiary, Fulton Bank, N.A. ("Fulton Bank"), is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,500 employees to do the same. Through the

Fulton Forward®

initiative, we're helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at

. Fulton Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.