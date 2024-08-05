ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic For July 2024
Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 15.4% in Colombia and 10.5% in Puerto Rico, and declined 11.1% in Mexico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
(NYSE: ASR ; BMV: ASUR), ASUR,
a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for July 2024 reached a total of 6.4 million passengers, representing a decrease of 1.7% compared to July 2023.
Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 15.4% in Colombia and 10.5% in Puerto Rico, while Mexico reported an 11.1% decrease. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 26.9% in international traffic and a 12.3% in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported growth in domestic and international traffic, up 9.5% and 17.4%, respectively. Passenger traffic in Mexico posted decreases of 9.4% and 12.7% in domestic and international traffic, respectively.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from July 1 to July 31, 2024 and from July 1 to July 31, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.
|
Passenger Traffic Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
% Chg
|
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2023
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
2024
|
Mexico
|
3,987,375
|
3,545,600
|
(11.1)
|
|
25,758,497
|
25,235,650
|
(2.0)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,975,305
|
1,790,033
|
(9.4)
|
|
12,024,729
|
11,302,123
|
(6.0)
|
International Traffic
|
2,012,070
|
1,755,567
|
(12.7)
|
|
13,733,768
|
13,933,527
|
1.5
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
1,275,216
|
1,408,958
|
10.5
|
|
7,381,113
|
8,140,218
|
10.3
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,113,320
|
1,218,928
|
9.5
|
|
6,606,075
|
7,227,852
|
9.4
|
International Traffic
|
161,896
|
190,030
|
17.4
|
|
775,038
|
912,366
|
17.7
|
Colombia
|
1,265,600
|
1,460,549
|
15.4
|
|
8,540,528
|
9,363,792
|
9.6
|
Domestic Traffic
|
995,418
|
1,117,757
|
12.3
|
|
6,894,598
|
7,316,422
|
6.1
|
International Traffic
|
270,182
|
342,792
|
26.9
|
|
1,645,930
|
2,047,370
|
24.4
|
Total Traffic
|
6,528,191
|
6,415,107
|
(1.7)
|
|
41,680,138
|
42,739,660
|
2.5
|
Domestic Traffic
|
4,084,043
|
4,126,718
|
1.0
|
|
25,525,402
|
25,846,397
|
1.3
|
International Traffic
|
2,444,148
|
2,288,389
|
(6.4)
|
|
16,154,736
|
16,893,263
|
4.6
|
Mexico Passenger Traffic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
% Chg
|
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2023
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
2024
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,975,305
|
1,790,033
|
(9.4)
|
|
12,024,729
|
11,302,123
|
(6.0)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,118,655
|
940,874
|
(15.9)
|
|
6,721,717
|
5,805,786
|
(13.6)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
24,040
|
19,972
|
(16.9)
|
|
101,967
|
138,696
|
36.0
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
71,528
|
70,876
|
(0.9)
|
|
497,825
|
427,022
|
(14.2)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
288,074
|
287,335
|
(0.3)
|
|
1,900,813
|
1,886,237
|
(0.8)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
12,276
|
14,228
|
15.9
|
|
71,988
|
80,998
|
12.5
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
147,588
|
134,948
|
(8.6)
|
|
811,986
|
876,234
|
7.9
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
49,506
|
53,483
|
8.0
|
|
296,648
|
352,911
|
19.0
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
150,024
|
138,412
|
(7.7)
|
|
874,437
|
885,446
|
1.3
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
113,614
|
129,905
|
14.3
|
|
747,348
|
848,793
|
13.6
|
International Traffic
|
2,012,070
|
1,755,567
|
(12.7)
|
|
13,733,768
|
13,933,527
|
1.5
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,898,642
|
1,637,174
|
(13.8)
|
|
12,934,144
|
13,010,812
|
0.6
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
42,172
|
32,836
|
(22.1)
|
|
309,773
|
341,986
|
10.4
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
2,192
|
2,993
|
36.5
|
|
77,299
|
102,898
|
33.1
|
MID
|
Merida
|
28,440
|
32,253
|
13.4
|
|
197,539
|
220,849
|
11.8
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
887
|
771
|
(13.1)
|
|
4,835
|
4,165
|
(13.9)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
25,173
|
28,700
|
14.0
|
|
126,805
|
144,098
|
13.6
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
1,482
|
1,651
|
11.4
|
|
10,925
|
8,101
|
(25.8)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
10,044
|
15,999
|
59.3
|
|
56,375
|
80,455
|
42.7
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
3,038
|
3,190
|
5.0
|
|
16,073
|
20,163
|
25.4
|
Traffic Total Mexico
|
3,987,375
|
3,545,600
|
(11.1)
|
|
25,758,497
|
25,235,650
|
(2.0)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
3,017,297
|
2,578,048
|
(14.6)
|
|
19,655,861
|
18,816,598
|
(4.3)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
66,212
|
52,808
|
(20.2)
|
|
411,740
|
480,682
|
16.7
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
73,720
|
73,869
|
0.2
|
|
575,124
|
529,920
|
(7.9)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
316,514
|
319,588
|
1.0
|
|
2,098,352
|
2,107,086
|
0.4
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
13,163
|
14,999
|
13.9
|
|
76,823
|
85,163
|
10.9
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
172,761
|
163,648
|
(5.3)
|
|
938,791
|
1,020,332
|
8.7
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
50,988
|
55,134
|
8.1
|
|
307,573
|
361,012
|
17.4
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
160,068
|
154,411
|
(3.5)
|
|
930,812
|
965,901
|
3.8
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
116,652
|
133,095
|
14.1
|
|
763,421
|
868,956
|
13.8
|
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
% Chg
|
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2023
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
2024
|
SJU Total
|
1,275,216
|
1,408,958
|
10.5
|
|
7,381,113
|
8,140,218
|
10.3
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,113,320
|
1,218,928
|
9.5
|
|
6,606,075
|
7,227,852
|
9.4
|
International Traffic
|
161,896
|
190,030
|
17.4
|
|
775,038
|
912,366
|
17.7
|
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
% Chg
|
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2023
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
2024
|
Domestic Traffic
|
995,418
|
1,117,757
|
12.3
|
|
6,894,598
|
7,316,422
|
6.1
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
728,744
|
844,675
|
15.9
|
|
5,137,010
|
5,452,915
|
6.1
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
113,192
|
104,251
|
(7.9)
|
|
682,134
|
703,121
|
3.1
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
103,118
|
121,808
|
18.1
|
|
740,937
|
843,203
|
13.8
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
16,948
|
15,036
|
(11.3)
|
|
117,789
|
102,685
|
(12.8)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
31,330
|
28,394
|
(9.4)
|
|
202,645
|
194,955
|
(3.8)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
2,086
|
3,593
|
72.2
|
|
14,083
|
19,543
|
38.8
|
International Traffic
|
270,182
|
342,792
|
26.9
|
|
1,645,930
|
2,047,370
|
24.4
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
270,182
|
342,792
|
26.9
|
|
1,645,930
|
2,047,370
|
24.4
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
Traffic Total Colombia
|
1,265,600
|
1,460,549
|
15.4
|
|
8,540,528
|
9,363,792
|
9.6
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
998,926
|
1,187,467
|
18.9
|
|
6,782,940
|
7,500,285
|
10.6
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
113,192
|
104,251
|
(7.9)
|
|
682,134
|
703,121
|
3.1
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
103,118
|
121,808
|
18.1
|
|
740,937
|
843,203
|
13.8
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
16,948
|
15,036
|
(11.3)
|
|
117,789
|
102,685
|
(12.8)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
31,330
|
28,394
|
(9.4)
|
|
202,645
|
194,955
|
(3.8)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
2,086
|
3,593
|
72.2
|
|
14,083
|
19,543
|
38.8
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit
.
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
