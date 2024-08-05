Yum China Reports Second Quarter Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Record Second Quarter Revenue Led by Same-store Transaction Growth and New Unit Growth

Improved OP Margin and Achieved Record Second Quarter Operating Profit

Operating Grew 4%, Core Operating Profit1 Grew 12%, Diluted EPS Grew 17%

Record First Half Openings of 779 Net New Stores and Cash Returns to of Nearly $1 Billion SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today reported unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Second Quarter Highlights

Total system sales

grew 4% year over year ("YoY"), excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X"), on top of last year's high base. The growth was primarily attributable to 8% of net new unit contribution.2

Total store count reached 15,423 as of June 30, 2024, including 10,931

KFC stores and 3,504 Pizza Hut stores. The Company opened 401 net new stores in the quarter. 99 net new stores, or 25%, were opened by franchisees.

Total revenues

increased 1% YoY to $2.68 billion, a record-high for the second quarter. Excluding F/X, total revenues would have been $85 million higher, or a 4% increase YoY.

Same-store sales

reached 96% of the prior year's level. Same-store transactions grew 4% YoY.

Operating profit

grew 4% YoY to $266 million, a record level for the second quarter. Excluding F/X, operating profit would have been $9 million higher, or a 7% increase YoY. Core operating profit 1

grew 12% YoY to $275 million.

OP Margin 3

was 9.9%, an increase of 20 basis points YoY, supported by resilient restaurant margins and savings in G&A expenses.

Restaurant margin

was 15.5%. Excluding $12 million in items affecting comparability, restaurant margin was approximately the same as the second quarter last year. Improvement in operational efficiencies supported margin stability.

Diluted EPS

increased

17% YoY to $0.55, a record level for the second quarter, or up 19% YoY excluding F/X.

Delivery sales grew 11% YoY, maintaining the double-digit growth Yum China has carried over the past decade. Delivery contributed approximately 38% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales.

Digital sales 4

reached $2.2 billion, with digital ordering accounting for approximately 90% of total Company sales.

Total membership

of KFC and Pizza Hut exceeded 495 million. Member sales accounted for over 65% of KFC and Pizza Hut's system sales in aggregate. Yum China returned $249 million to shareholders in the second quarter through share repurchases and cash dividends . Year to date, the Company has returned nearly $1 billion to shareholders, exceeding its full-year 2023 returns. Joey

Wat, CEO of Yum China, commented, "We achieved our most profitable second quarter since the spin-off, with core operating profit growing by 12% despite challenging industry dynamics. Our sharp focus on value-for-money and innovative new products worked well, driving robust same-store transaction growth. We took proactive actions to improve operational efficiency, stabilizing restaurant margin and expanding OP margin year over year." Wat added, "By reducing the complexity of menus and operations, and harnessing the power of automation and AI, we improved operational efficiency. These measures gave

us the flexibility to invest in menu innovation and compete on value. KFC has successfully gained market share on delivery platforms by expanding its price range and lowering delivery fees. Pizza Hut attracted value-conscious customers with its entry-price pizzas and solo diners with its Pizza Dough Burger. Our business model breakthroughs enabled

us to broaden our addressable market and capture more customer occasions. Our side-by-side KCOFFEE cafe and Pizza Hut WOW store model delivered incremental sales and showed

great future potential. Our new stores maintained good returns, with a consistent payback period of 2 years for KFC and an improved level of 2 to 3 years for Pizza Hut. With our industry-leading capabilities and scale, we are turning challenges to our competitive advantage. We believe that we are well positioned to capture the long-term growth opportunities in China and, ultimately, create enduring value for our shareholders."



[1] Core operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for special items, further excluding items affecting comparability and the impact of F/X. The Company uses core

operating profit for the purposes of evaluating the performance of its core operations. Please refer to "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" included in

the accompanying tables of this release for further details. [2] Net new unit contribution refers to sales

contribution

from

net

new

stores. [3] OP margin refers to operating profit as a percentage of total revenues. [4] Digital sales refer to sales at Company-owned stores where orderings were placed digitally.

Key Financial Results



Second Quarter





Year to Date Ended 6/30















%/ppts Change

















%/ppts Change



2024



2023



Reported



Ex

F/X





2024



2023



Reported



Ex

F/X

System Sales Growth (5) (%)

4





32



NM



NM







5





24



NM



NM

Same-Store Sales Growth (5) (%)

(4)





15



NM



NM







(3)





11



NM



NM

Operating Profit ($mn)

266





257





+4





+7







640





673





(5)





-

Adjusted Operating Profit (6) ($mn)

266





259





+3





+6







640





678





(6)





(1)

Core Operating Profit (6) (7) ($mn)

275





247



NM





+12







671





639



NM





+5

OP Margin (%)

9.9





9.7





+0.2





+0.2







11.4





12.1





(0.7)





(0.7)

Core OP Margin (6) (8) (%)

10.0





9.3



NM





+0.7







11.4





11.5



NM





(0.1)

Net Income ($mn)

212





197





+8





+11







499





486





+3





+7

Adjusted Net Income (6) ($mn)

212





199





+7





+10







499





491





+2





+6

Diluted Earnings

Per Common Share ($)

0.55





0.47





+17





+19







1.26





1.15





+10





+14

Adjusted Diluted Earnings

Per Common Share (6) ($)

0.55





0.47





+17





+19







1.26





1.16





+9





+13



[5] System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X. Effective January 1, 2018, temporary store closures are normalized in the same-store sales

calculation by excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. [6]

See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details. [7] Current period amounts are derived by translating results at average exchange rates of the prior year period. [8]

Core OP margin refers to core operating profit as a percentage of total revenues excluding F/X. Note:

All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

KFC



Second Quarter

Year to Date Ended 6/30















%/ppts Change













%/ppts Change



2024



2023



Reported



Ex F/X

2024



2023



Reported



Ex F/X

Restaurants

10,931





9,562





+14



NM



10,931





9,562





+14



NM

System Sales Growth (%)

5





32



NM



NM



6





24



NM



NM

Same-Store Sales Growth (%)

(3)





15



NM



NM



(3)





11



NM



NM

Total Revenues ($mn)

2,014





1,984





+2





+5



4,244





4,182





+2





+6

Operating Profit ($mn)

264





273





(3)





-



636





693





(8)





(4)

Core Operating Profit ($mn)

273





263



NM





+4



665





659



NM





+1

Restaurant Margin (%)

16.2





17.3





(1.1)





(1.1)



17.8





19.9





(2.1)





(2.1)





System sales for

KFC grew 5% YoY for the quarter, on top of high base last year, primarily driven by net new unit contribution of 8%.

KFC opened 328 net new stores during the quarter. 74 net new stores, or 23%, were opened by franchisees. Total store count reached 10,931 as of June 30, 2024.

Operating profit was $264 million. Core operating profit was $273 million for the quarter, up 4%

YoY.

Restaurant margin was 16.2% for the quarter. Excluding items affecting comparability, restaurant margin decreased by 60 basis points against a strong comparison in the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to increased value-for-money offerings to drive traffic and wage inflation, partially offset by favorable commodity prices and improved operational efficiency. Delivery sales grew 12%

YoY, contributing approximately 38% of KFC's Company sales for the quarter. Off-premises dining accounted for approximately 67% of KFC's Company sales.

Pizza Hut



Second Quarter

Year to Date Ended 6/30















%/ppts Change













%/ppts Change



2024



2023



Reported



Ex F/X

2024



2023



Reported



Ex F/X

Restaurants

3,504





3,072





+14



NM



3,504





3,072





+14



NM

System Sales Growth (%)

1





30



NM



NM



3





23



NM



NM

Same-Store Sales Growth (%)

(8)





13



NM



NM



(7)





10



NM



NM

Total Revenues ($mn)

540





554





(2)





+1



1,135





1,151





(1)





+3

Operating Profit ($mn)

40





35





+13





+18



87





90





(4)





+1

Core Operating Profit ($mn)

41





34



NM





+23



91





86



NM





+8

Restaurant Margin (%)

13.2





12.4





+0.8





+0.8



12.8





13.3





(0.5)





(0.5)





System sales for Pizza Hut grew 1%

YoY for the quarter, on top of high base last year, primarily driven by net new unit contribution of 8%.

Pizza Hut opened 79 net new stores during the quarter. Total store count reached 3,504 as of June 30, 2024.

Operating profit grew 13%

YoY to $40 million, a record level for the second quarter. Core operating profit was $41 million, up 23% YoY.

Restaurant margin was 13.2% for the quarter. Excluding items affecting comparability, restaurant margin was up 110 basis points

YoY. Higher operational efficiency offset the impact of increased value-for-money offerings and wage inflation, resulting in an increased margin. Delivery sales grew 6%, contributing approximately 38% of Pizza Hut's Company sales for the quarter. Off-premises dining accounted for approximately 48% of Pizza Hut's Company sales.

Returns to Shareholders



Yum China repurchased 5.1 million shares of common stock for $187 million in the quarter. As of June 30, 2024, $666 million remained available for future share repurchases under the current authorization program.

Yum China's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share on Yum China's common stock, payable on September 17, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 27, 2024. In the first half of 2024, the Company returned a record $994 million to shareholders, including buying back 21.7 million shares of common stock, which is equivalent to over 5% of its outstanding shares as of December 31, 2023.

Outlook

The Company's targets for the 2024 fiscal year remain unchanged from the prior period's disclosures.



Open approximately 1,500 to 1,700 net new stores.

Make capital expenditures in the range of approximately $700 million to $850 million. Return a Company record-setting $1.5 billion to shareholders through quarterly cash dividends and share repurchases.

Note on Non-GAAP Measures

Reported GAAP results include items that are excluded from non-GAAP measures. See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" and "Segment Results" within this release for non-GAAP reconciliation details.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company has approximately 400,000 employees and operates over 15,000 restaurants under six brands across more than 2,100 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain, which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit .

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in US$ million, except per share data) (unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change



6/30/2024

6/30/2023

B/(W)

6/30/2024

6/30/2023

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$



2,528

$



2,517

-



$



5,322

$



5,289

1

Franchise fees and income

22

21

-



47

46

1

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

96

89

8



203

182

11

Other revenues

33

27

20



65

54

19

Total revenues

2,679

2,654

1



5,637

5,571

1

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants





























Food and paper

797

773

(3)



1,693

1,608

(5)



Payroll and employee benefits

666

665

-



1,374

1,348

(2)



Occupancy and other operating expenses

674

675

-



1,371

1,366

-

Company restaurant expenses

2,137

2,113

(1)



4,438

4,322

(3)

General and administrative expenses

133

153

13



273

316

14

Franchise expenses

9

9

(6)



19

19

(3)

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

92

84

(8)



196

175

(11)

Other operating costs and expenses

29

24

(22)



58

48

(21)

Closures and impairment expenses, net

13

14

13



14

17

18

Other (income) expenses, net

-

-



NM





(1)

1



NM



Total costs and expenses, net

2,413

2,397

(1)



4,997

4,898

(2)

Operating Profit

266

257

4



640

673

(5)

Interest income, net

31

40

(21)



69

78

(11)

Investment gain (loss)

8

(11)



NM





16

(28)



NM



Income Before Income Taxes and



Equity in Net Earnings (Losses) from



Equity Method Investments

305

286

7



725

723

-

Income tax provision

(77)

(71)

(9)



(190)

(196)

3

Equity in net earnings (losses) from

equity method investments

-

(1)

47



-

-

8

Net income – including noncontrolling interests

228

214

7



535

527

2

Net income – noncontrolling interests

16

17

5



36

41

12

Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$





212

$





197

8



$





499

$





486

3

Effective tax rate

25.2

%

24.7

%

(0.5)

ppts.



26.2

%

27.0

%

0.8

ppts.































Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$





0.55

$





0.47







$





1.27

$





1.16





Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions)

389

418







395

418



































Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$





0.55

$





0.47







$





1.26

$





1.15





Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions)

391

422







397

423



































Company sales

100.0

%

100.0

%







100.0

%

100.0

%





Food and paper

31.5

30.7

(0.8)

ppts.



31.8

30.4

(1.4) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

26.3

26.4

0.1

ppts.



25.8

25.5

(0.3) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

26.7

26.8

0.1

ppts.



25.8

25.8

- ppts. Restaurant margin

15.5

%

16.1

%

(0.6)

ppts.



16.6

%

18.3

%

(1.7) ppts.





























Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. KFC Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change



6/30/2024

6/30/2023

B/(W)

6/30/2024

6/30/2023

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$



1,983

$



1,954

1



$



4,176

$



4,120

1

Franchise fees and income

16

15

7



34

32

7

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

12

11

22



26

21

26

Other revenues

3

4

(21)



8

9

(14)

Total revenues

2,014

1,984

2



4,244

4,182

2

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants





























Food and paper

626

602

(4)



1,320

1,248

(6)



Payroll and employee benefits

513

498

(3)



1,055

1,010

(4)



Occupancy and other operating expenses

524

516

(1)



1,059

1,043

(2)

Company restaurant expenses

1,663

1,616

(3)



3,434

3,301

(4)

General and administrative expenses

60

67

10



121

135

10

Franchise expenses

8

7

(5)



17

16

(3)

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

11

9

(18)



23

18

(22)

Other operating costs and expenses

2

4

32



6

8

18

Closures and impairment expenses, net

6

8

14



7

9

14

Other expenses, net

-

-

5



-

2

89

Total costs and expenses, net

1,750

1,711

(2)



3,608

3,489

(3)

Operating Profit

$





264

$





273

(3)



$





636

$





693

(8)

Company sales

100.0

%

100.0

%







100.0

%

100.0

%





Food and paper

31.6

30.8

(0.8) ppts.

31.6

30.3

(1.3) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

25.9

25.5

(0.4) ppts.

25.3

24.5

(0.8) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

26.3

26.4

0.1 ppts.

25.3

25.3

- ppts. Restaurant margin

16.2

%

17.3

%

(1.1) ppts.

17.8

%

19.9

%

(2.1) ppts.



























































Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.





Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Pizza Hut Operating Results

(in US$ million)

(unaudited)





































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change





6/30/2024

6/30/2023

B/(W)

6/30/2024

6/30/2023

B/(W)

Revenues





























Company sales

$





530

$





546

(3)



$



1,117

$



1,137

(2)



Franchise fees and income

2

2

4



4

4

2



Revenues from transactions with franchisees

1

1

6



2

2

(1)



Other revenues

7

5

36



12

8

55



Total revenues

540

554

(2)



1,135

1,151

(1)



Costs and Expenses, Net





























Company restaurants































Food and paper

167

166

(1)



365

350

(4)





Payroll and employee benefits

150

162

8



312

329

5





Occupancy and other operating expenses

143

151

5



297

307

3



Company restaurant expenses

460

479

4



974

986

1



General and administrative expenses

27

30

9



54

59

8



Franchise expenses

1

1

(5)



2

2

(1)



Expenses for transactions with franchisees

1

1

4



2

2

7



Other operating costs and expenses

6

4

(46)



11

7

(68)



Closures and impairment expenses, net

5

4

(6)



5

5

1



Total costs and expenses, net

500

519

4



1,048

1,061

1



Operating Profit

$







40

$







35

13



$







87

$







90

(4)



Company sales

100.0

%

100.0

%







100.0

%

100.0

%







Food and paper

31.6

30.3

(1.3) ppts.

32.7

30.8

(1.9) ppts.

Payroll and employee benefits

28.3

29.7

1.4 ppts.

27.9

28.9

1.0 ppts.

Occupancy and other operating expenses

26.9

27.6

0.7 ppts.

26.6

27.0

0.4 ppts.

Restaurant margin

13.2

%

12.4

%

0.8 ppts.

12.8

%

13.3

%

(0.5) ppts.

































































Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.





Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in US$ million)













6/30/2024

12/31/2023



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,043

$

1,128 Short-term investments

1,434

1,472 Accounts receivable, net

74

68 Inventories, net

362

424 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

368

339

Total Current Assets

3,281

3,431 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,314

2,310 Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,151

2,217 Goodwill

1,888

1,932 Intangible assets, net

146

150 Long-term bank deposits and notes

1,051

1,265 Equity investments

343

332 Deferred income tax assets

132

129 Other assets

262

265

Total Assets

11,568

12,031









LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and other current liabilities

2,149

2,164 Short-term borrowings

416

168 Income taxes payable

113

90

Total Current Liabilities

2,678

2,422 Non-current operating lease liabilities

1,827

1,899 Non-current finance lease liabilities

46

44 Deferred income tax liabilities

386

390 Other liabilities

149

157

Total Liabilities

5,086

4,912









Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest

13

13









Equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000 million shares authorized; 387 million shares

and 407 million shares issued at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively;

386 million shares and 407 million shares outstanding at June 30 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively.

4

4 Treasury stock

(17)

- Additional paid-in capital

4,103

4,320 Retained earnings

2,048

2,310 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(326)

(229)

Total Yum China Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

5,812

6,405 Noncontrolling interests

657

701

Total Equity

6,469

7,106

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity

$

11,568

$





12,031

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in US$ million) (unaudited)



















Year to Date Ended





6/30/2024



6/30/2023 Cash Flows – Operating Activities











Net income – including noncontrolling interests



$











535



$











527 Depreciation and amortization



235



228 Non-cash operating lease cost



203



202 Closures and impairment expenses



14



17 Investment (gain) loss



(16)



28 Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments



-



- Distributions of income received from equity method investments



7



8 Deferred income taxes



(2)



13 Share-based compensation expense



23



29 Changes in accounts receivable



(5)



2 Changes in inventories



52



1 Changes in prepaid expenses, other current assets and value-added tax assets



(28)



19 Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities



27



54 Changes in income taxes payable



25



25 Changes in non-current operating lease liabilities



(206)



(193) Other, net



(21)



(36) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



843



924 Cash Flows – Investing Activities











Capital spending



(358)



(332) Purchases of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes



(1,479)



(2,172) Maturities of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes



1,702



1,904 Other, net



3



2 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(132)



(598) Cash Flows – Financing Activities











Proceeds from short-term borrowings



307



- Repayment of short-term borrowings



(52)



- Repurchase of shares of common stock



(869)



(122) Cash dividends paid on common stock



(126)



(108) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests



(28)



(28) Contributions from noncontrolling interests



-



35 Payment of acquisition related holdback





-



(3) Other, net



(17)



(4) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities



(785)



(230) Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



(11)



(37) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



(85)



59 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period



1,128



1,130 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - End of Period



$









1,043



$









1,189

In this press release:



Certain performance metrics and non-GAAP measures are presented excluding the impact of foreign currency translation ("F/X"). These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the F/X impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.

System sales growth reflects the results of all restaurants regardless of ownership, including Company-owned and franchise restaurants that operate our restaurant concepts, except for non-Company-owned restaurants for which we do not receive a sales-based royalty. Sales of franchise restaurants typically generate ongoing franchise fees for the Company at an average rate of approximately 6% of system sales. Franchise restaurant sales are not included in Company sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income; however, the franchise fees are included in the Company's revenues. We believe system sales growth is useful to investors as a significant indicator of the overall strength of our business as it incorporates all of our revenue drivers, Company and franchise same-store sales as well as net unit growth. Effective January 1, 2018, the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year, excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, including stores temporarily closed, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores.

Unit Count by Brand

































KFC





12/31/2023

New

Builds

Closures

Acquired

6/30/2024





Company-owned



9,237

614

(112)

1

9,740





Franchisees



1,059

144

(11)

(1)

1,191





Total



10,296

758

(123)

-

10,931

































































Pizza Hut





12/31/2023

New

Builds

Closures

6/30/2024









Company-owned



3,155

246

(60)

3,341









Franchisees



157

10

(4)

163









Total



3,312

256

(64)

3,504







































Others





12/31/2023

New

Builds

Closures

6/30/2024









Company-owned



256

10

(69)

197









Franchisees



780

51

(40)

791









Total



1,036

61

(109)

988









































Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in this press release, the Company provides the following non-GAAP measures:



Measures adjusted for Special Items, which include Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share ("EPS"), Adjusted Effective Tax Rate and Adjusted EBITDA;

Company Restaurant Profit ("Restaurant profit") and Restaurant margin; Core Operating Profit and Core OP margin, which exclude Special Items, and further adjusted for Items Affecting Comparability and the impact of

F/X;

These non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.

Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present results, excluding those items that the Company does not believe are indicative of our core operations.

With respect to non-GAAP measures adjusted for Special Items, the Company excludes impact from Special Items for the purpose of evaluating performance internally and uses them as factors in determining compensation for certain employees. Special Items are not included in any of our segment results.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for equity in net earnings (losses) from equity method investments, income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, depreciation and amortization, store impairment charges, and Special Items. Store impairment charges included as an adjustment item in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from our semi-annual impairment evaluation of long-lived assets of individual restaurants, and additional impairment evaluation whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value of the assets may not be recoverable. If these restaurant-level assets were not impaired, depreciation of the assets would have been recorded and included in EBITDA. Therefore, store impairment charges were a non-cash item similar to depreciation and amortization of our long-lived assets of restaurants. The Company believes that investors and analysts may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to such non-cash items.

Restaurant Profit is defined as Company sales less expenses incurred directly by our Company-owned restaurants in generating Company sales, including cost of food and paper, restaurant-level payroll and employee benefits, rent, depreciation and amortization of restaurant-level assets, advertising expenses, and other operating expenses. Company restaurant margin percentage is defined as Restaurant profit divided by Company sales. We also use Restaurant profit and Restaurant margin for the purposes of internally evaluating the performance of our Company-owned restaurants and we believe they provide useful information to investors as to the profitability of our Company-owned restaurants.

Core Operating Profit is defined as Operating Profit adjusted for Special Items, and further excluding Items Affecting Comparability and the impact of F/X. We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends. Items such as charges, gains and accounting changes which are viewed by management as significantly impacting the current period or the comparable period, due to changes in policy or other external factors, or non-cash items pertaining to underlying activities that are different from or unrelated to our core operations, are generally considered "Items Affecting Comparability." Examples of Items Affecting Comparability include, but are not limited to: temporary relief from landlords and government agencies; VAT deductions due to tax policy changes; and amortization of reacquired franchise rights recognized upon acquisitions. We believe presenting Core Operating Profit provides additional information to further enhance comparability of our operating results and we use this measure for purposes of evaluating the performance of our core operations. Core OP margin is defined as Core Operating Profit divided by Total revenues, excluding the impact of F/X.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit and Core Operating Profit by segment is presented in Segment Results within this release.





















































































Quarter Ended

Year to Date Ended





6/30/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023

Non-GAAP Reconciliations





































Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit

















Operating Profit

$







266

$







257

$





640

$





673

Special Items, Operating Profit



-

(2)

-

(5)

Adjusted Operating Profit

$







266

$







259

$





640

$





678

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

















Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$







212

$







197

$





499

$





486

Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.

-

(2)

-

(5)

Adjusted Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$







212

$







199

$





499

$





491

Reconciliation of EPS to Adjusted EPS

















Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$







0.55

$







0.47

$





1.27

$





1.16

Special Items, Basic Earnings Per Common Share

-

-

-

(0.01)

Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$







0.55

$







0.47

$





1.27

$





1.17

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$







0.55

$







0.47

$





1.26

$





1.15

Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

-

-

-

(0.01)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$







0.55

$







0.47

$





1.26

$





1.16

Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

















Effective tax rate

25.2

%

24.7

%

26.2

%

27.0

%

Impact on effective tax rate as a result of Special Items

-

%

0.1

%

-

%

0.1

%

Adjusted effective tax rate

25.2

%

24.6

%

26.2

%

26.9

%





































Net income, along with the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, is presented below.















































































Quarter Ended

Year to Date Ended





6/30/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023





















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

















Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$





212

$





197

$





499

$





486

Net income – noncontrolling interests

16

17

36

41

Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments

-

1

-

-

Income tax provision

77

71

190

196

Interest income, net

(31)

(40)

(69)

(78)

Investment (gain) loss

(8)

11

(16)

28

Operating Profit

266

257

640

673

Special Items, Operating Profit

-

2

-

5

Adjusted Operating Profit

266

259

640

678

Depreciation and amortization

118

112

235

228

Store impairment charges

15

17

19

21

Adjusted EBITDA

$





399

$





388

$





894

$





927









































Details of Special Items are presented below:









































Quarter Ended

Year to Date Ended





6/30/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023





















Share-based compensation expense for Partner PSU Awards(1)

$







-

$







(2)

$







-

$







(5)

Special Items, Operating Profit

-

(2)

-

(5)

Tax effect on Special Items(2)

-

-

-

-

Special Items, net income – including noncontrolling interests

-

(2)

-

(5)

Special Items, net income – noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$







-

$







(2)

$







-

$







(5)

Weighted-average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in millions)

391

422

397

423

Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$







-

$







-

$







-

$



(0.01)



(1)

In February 2020, the Company granted Partner PSU Awards to select employees who were deemed critical to the Company's execution

of its strategic operating plan. These PSU awards will only vest if threshold performance goals are achieved over a four-year

performance period, with the payout ranging from 0% to 200% of the target number of shares subject to the PSU awards. These awards

vested as of December 31, 2023 with a payout in the first quarter of 2024. Partner PSU Awards were granted to address increased

competition for executive talent, motivate transformational performance and encourage management retention. Given the unique nature

of these grants, the Compensation Committee does not intend to grant similar, special grants to the same employees during the

performance period. The impact from these special awards is excluded from metrics that management uses to assess the Company's

performance.

(2)

The tax expense was determined based upon the nature, as well as the jurisdiction, of each Special Item at the applicable tax rate.

Operating

Profit, along with the reconciliation to Core Operating Profit, is presented below:













































Quarter ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change





6/30/2024

6/30/2023

B/(W)

6/30/2024

6/30/2023

B/(W)

Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit

























Operating profit

$





266

$





257

4

$







640

$





673

(5)

Special Items, Operating Profit

-

2





-

5





Adjusted Operating Profit

$





266

$





259

3

$







640

$





678

(6)

Items Affecting Comparability



























Temporary relief from landlords(1)

-

(2)





-

(10)







Temporary relief from government agencies(2)

-

(1)





-

(3)







VAT deductions(3)

-

(9)





-

(28)







Amortization of reacquired franchise rights(4)

-

-





-

2





F/X impact

9

-





31

-





Core Operating Profit

$





275

$





247

12

$







671

$





639

5

Total revenues

2,679

2,654

1

5,637

5,571

1

F/X impact

85

-





239

-





Total revenues, excluding the impact of F/X

$



2,764

$



2,654

4

$





5,876

$



5,571

5

Core OP margin

10.0

%

9.3

%

0.7 ppts 11.4

%

11.5

%

(0.1) ppts



























(1) In relation to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company was granted lease concessions from landlords. The lease concessions

were primarily in the form of rent reduction over the period of time when the Company's restaurant business was adversely impacted.

Such concessions were primarily recognized as a reduction of Occupancy and other operating expenses within Company restaurant

expenses included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income in the period the concession was granted.















(2) In relation to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company received government subsidies for employee benefits and providing

training to employees. The temporary relief was primarily recognized as a reduction to Payroll and employee benefits within Company

restaurant expenses included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income.















(3) Pursuant to the tax policy issued by relevant government authorities, general VAT taxpayers in certain industries that meet certain

criteria are allowed to claim an additional 10% or 15% input VAT, which will be used to offset their VAT payables. This VAT policy

was further extended to December 31, 2023 but the additional deduction was reduced to 5% or 10% respectively. VAT deductions were

primarily recorded as a reduction to Food and paper and Occupancy and other operating expenses within Company restaurant expenses

included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Such preferential policy was not extended in 2024.















(4) As a result of the acquisition of our previously unconsolidated joint ventures of Hangzhou KFC, Suzhou KFC and Wuxi KFC, $66

million, $61 million and $61 million of the purchase price were allocated to intangible assets related to reacquired franchise rights,

respectively, which were amortized over the remaining franchise contract period of 1 year, 2.4 years and 5 years, respectively. The

reacquired franchise rights were fully amortized as of March 31, 2023. The amortization was recorded in Other (Income) Expenses, net

included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.



Yum China Holdings, Inc. Segment Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)





























Quarter Ended 6/30/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$



1,983

$





530

$









15

$









-

$









-

$



2,528 Franchise fees and income

16

2

4

-

-

22 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

12

1

16

67

-

96 Other revenues

3

7

144

16

(137)

33 Total revenues

$



2,014

$





540

$









179

$









83

$







(137)

$



2,679 Company restaurant expenses

1,663

460

14

-

-

2,137 General and administrative expenses

60

27

10

36

-

133 Franchise expenses

8

1

-

-

-

9 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

11

1

14

66

-

92 Other operating costs and expenses

2

6

142

16

(137)

29 Closures and impairment expenses, net

6

5

2

-

-

13 Total costs and expenses, net

1,750

500

182

118

(137)

2,413 Operating Profit (Loss)

$





264

$







40

$









(3)

$









(35)

$









-

$





266

























Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit

















































Quarter Ended 6/30/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$





264

$







40

$









(3)

$









(35)

$









-

$





266 Less:

























Franchise fees and income

16

2

4

-

-

22

Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

12

1

16

67

-

96

Other revenues

3

7

144

16

(137)

33 Add:

























General and administrative expenses

60

27

10

36

-

133

Franchise expenses

8

1

-

-

-

9

Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

11

1

14

66

-

92

Other operating costs and expenses

2

6

142

16

(137)

29

Closures and impairment expenses, net

6

5

2

-

-

13 Restaurant profit

$





320

$







70

$











1

$









-

$









-

$





391 Company sales

1,983

530

15

-

-

2,528 Restaurant margin %

16.2

%

13.2

%

5.9

%

N/A

N/A

15.5

%

























Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit

















































Quarter Ended 6/30/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$





264

$







40

$









(3)

$









(35)

$









-

$





266 Special Items, Operating Profit



-

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$





264

$







40

$









(3)

$









(35)

$









-

$





266 F/X impact

9

1

-

(1)

-

9 Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$





273

$







41

$









(3)

$









(36)

$









-

$





275





























Quarter Ended 6/30/2023



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$



1,954

$





546

$









17

$









-

$









-

$



2,517 Franchise fees and income

15

2

4

-

-

21 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

11

1

17

60

-

89 Other revenues

4

5

144

10

(136)

27 Total revenues

$



1,984

$





554

$









182

$









70

$







(136)

$



2,654 Company restaurant expenses

1,616

479

18

-

-

2,113 General and administrative expenses

67

30

10

46

-

153 Franchise expenses

7

1

1

-

-

9 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

9

1

15

59

-

84 Other operating costs and expenses

4

4

142

10

(136)

24 Closures and impairment expenses, net

8

4

2

-

-

14 Total costs and expenses, net

1,711

519

188

115

(136)

2,397 Operating Profit (Loss)

$





273

$







35

$









(6)

$









(45)

$









-

$





257

























Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit

















































Quarter Ended 6/30/2023



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$





273

$







35

$









(6)

$









(45)

$









-

$





257 Less:

























Franchise fees and income

15

2

4

-

-

21

Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

11

1

17

60

-

89

Other revenues

4

5

144

10

(136)

27 Add:

























General and administrative expenses

67

30

10

46

-

153

Franchise expenses

7

1

1

-

-

9

Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

9

1

15

59

-

84

Other operating costs and expenses

4

4

142

10

(136)

24

Closures and impairment expenses, net

8

4

2

-

-

14 Restaurant profit (loss)

$





338

$







67

$









(1)

$









-

$









-

$





404 Company sales

1,954

546

17

-

-

2,517 Restaurant margin %

17.3

%

12.4

%

(9.6)

%

N/A

N/A

16.1

%

























Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit

















































Quarter Ended 6/30/2023



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$





273

$







35

$









(6)

$









(45)

$









-

$





257 Special Items, Operating Profit



-

-

-

2

-

2 Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$





273

$







35

$









(6)

$









(43)

$









-

$





259 Items Affecting Comparability

























Temporary relief from landlords

(2)

-

-

-

-

(2)

Temporary relief from government agencies

(1)

-

-

-

-

(1)

VAT deductions

(7)

(1)

(1)

-

-

(9) F/X impact

-

-

-

-

-

- Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$





263

$







34

$









(7)

$









(43)

$









-

$





247





























Year to Date Ended 6/30/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$



4,176

$



1,117

$









29

$









-

$









-

$



5,322 Franchise fees and income

34

4

9

-

-

47 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

26

2

36

139

-

203 Other revenues

8

12

308

31

(294)

65 Total revenues

$



4,244

$



1,135

$









382

$









170

$







(294)

$



5,637 Company restaurant expenses

3,434

974

31

-

(1)

4,438 General and administrative expenses

121

54

20

78

-

273 Franchise expenses

17

2

-

-

-

19 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

23

2

33

138

-

196 Other operating costs and expenses

6

11

304

30

(293)

58 Closures and impairment expenses, net

7

5

2

-

-

14 Other expenses (income), net

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1) Total costs and expenses, net

3,608

1,048

390

245

(294)

4,997 Operating Profit (Loss)

$





636

$







87

$









(8)

$









(75)

$









-

$





640

























Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit

















































Year to Date Ended 6/30/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$





636

$







87

$









(8)

$









(75)

$









-

$





640 Less:

























Franchise fees and income

34

4

9

-

-

47

Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

26

2

36

139

-

203

Other revenues

8

12

308

31

(294)

65 Add:

























General and administrative expenses

121

54

20

78

-

273

Franchise expenses

17

2

-

-

-

19

Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

23

2

33

138

-

196

Other operating costs and expenses

6

11

304

30

(293)

58

Closures and impairment expenses, net

7

5

2

-

-

14

Other expenses (income), net

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1) Restaurant profit (loss)

$





742

$





143

$









(2)

$









-

$









1

$





884 Company sales

4,176

1,117

29

-

-

5,322 Restaurant margin %

17.8

%

12.8

%

(11.1)

%

N/A

N/A

16.6

%

























Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit

















































Year to Date Ended 6/30/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$





636

$







87

$









(8)

$









(75)

$









-

$





640 Special Items, Operating Profit



-

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$





636

$







87

$









(8)

$









(75)

$









-

$





640 F/X impact

29

4

-

(2)

-

31 Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$





665

$







91

$









(8)

$









(77)

$









-

$





671





























Year to Date Ended 6/30/2023



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$



4,120

$



1,137

$









32

$









-

$









-

$



5,289 Franchise fees and income

32

4

10

-

-

46 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

21

2

36

123

-

182 Other revenues

9

8

306

20

(289)

54 Total revenues

$



4,182

$



1,151

$









384

$









143

$







(289)

$



5,571 Company restaurant expenses

3,301

986

36

-

(1)

4,322 General and administrative expenses

135

59

21

101

-

316 Franchise expenses

16

2

1

-

-

19 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

18

2

33

122

-

175 Other operating costs and expenses

8

7

303

18

(288)

48 Closures and impairment expenses, net

9

5

3

-

-

17 Other expenses (income), net

2

-

-

(1)

-

1 Total costs and expenses, net

3,489

1,061

397

240

(289)

4,898 Operating Profit (Loss)

$





693

$







90

$









(13)

$









(97)

$









-

$





673

























Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit

















































Year to Date Ended 6/30/2023



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$





693

$







90

$









(13)

$









(97)

$









-

$





673 Less:

























Franchise fees and income

32

4

10

-

-

46

Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

21

2

36

123

-

182

Other revenues

9

8

306

20

(289)

54 Add:

























General and administrative expenses

135

59

21

101

-

316

Franchise expenses

16

2

1

-

-

19

Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

18

2

33

122

-

175

Other operating costs and expenses

8

7

303

18

(288)

48

Closures and impairment expenses, net

9

5

3

-

-

17

Other expenses (income), net

2

-

-

(1)

-

1 Restaurant profit (loss)

$





819

$





151

$









(4)

$









-

$









1

$





967 Company sales

4,120

1,137

32

-

-

5,289 Restaurant margin %

19.9

%

13.3

%

(15.1)

%

N/A

N/A

18.3

%

























Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit

















































Year to Date Ended 6/30/2023



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$





693

$







90

$









(13)

$









(97)

$









-

$





673 Special Items, Operating Profit



-

-

-

5

-

5 Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$





693

$







90

$









(13)

$









(92)

$









-

$





678 Items Affecting Comparability

























Temporary relief from landlords

(9)

(1)

-

-

-

(10)

Temporary relief from government agencies

(3)

-

-

-

-

(3)

VAT deductions

(24)

(3)

(1)

-

-

(28)

Amortization of reacquired franchise rights

2

-

-

-

-

2 F/X impact

-

-

-

-

-

- Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$





659

$







86

$









(14)

$









(92)

$









-

$





639

























The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated

Statements of Income.



























(1) Amounts have not been allocated to any segment for purpose of making operating decision or assessing financial performance as the

transactions are deemed corporate revenues and expenses in nature.

(2) Primarily includes revenues and associated expenses of transactions with franchisees derived from the Company's central procurement

model whereby the Company centrally purchases substantially all food and paper products from suppliers and then sells and delivers

to KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, including franchisees.

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.