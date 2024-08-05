Yum China Board Announces CFO Transition And Welcomes New Board Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) (the "Company" or "Yum China") today announced that Andy Yeung, who has served as the Company's Chief Officer since October 2019, intends to resign as the Company's Chief Financial Officer for personal reasons.

Andy will step down as the Company's Chief Financial Officer,

effective September 30, 2024, and will serve as Senior Advisor to the Company's Chief Executive Officer from October 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025. Adrian Ding, who has been with the Company since March 2019 and currently serves as the Company's Chief Investment Officer

and General Manager

of the Company's Lavazza

joint venture, has been appointed as Acting

Chief Financial Officer of the Company,

effective October 1, 2024.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Andy for all his contributions to the Company. Shortly after joining us in 2019, Andy played a critical role as a core member of the leadership team throughout the pandemic. His efforts were instrumental in enhancing the Company's financial strength, establishing robust cost discipline and supporting our growth strategy. He also successfully led the completion of our listing in Hong Kong. Under his leadership, the finance team further strengthened its capabilities and upgraded systems and processes in key areas. We wish Andy all the best in his future endeavors." said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Adrian as our Acting CFO,"

Wat commented. "Over the past five years, Adrian has led

multiple investment and capital markets projects to enhance our portfolio and organizational strengths, including the acquisitions

of KFC joint venture stakes

and strategic investments in supply chain,

technology, and other strategic areas. He also played a critical role to drive our listing project in Hong Kong. Adrian

was instrumental in establishing the Lavazza joint venture and building the Lavazza business in China. With his financial and operational expertise, I am confident that Adrian will continue to drive our strategy and support our growth objectives to create value for our shareholders."



Adrian Ding joined the Company in March 2019 as Vice President of Corporate Finance. He has served as Chief Investment Officer of the Company since February 2020 and additionally as General Manager of the Company's Lavazza joint venture since March 2022. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Ding worked for Alibaba Group Holding Limited from 2018 to early 2019, responsible for strategic investments in the technology and media sectors. Before that, Mr. Ding gained extensive experience in investment banking, having advised clients on a number of capital markets and M&A projects. Mr. Ding worked at UBS AG as a Director in Investment Banking. He also

previously

worked at Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Global Markets Asia Limited. Mr. Ding currently serves as a director of Fujian Sunner Development Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 002299). Mr. Ding obtained a master's degree in business administration (MBA) from Columbia Business School, and a bachelor's degree in quantitative finance from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Yum China also announced today the appointment of

Ms.

Mikel A. Durham to the Board of Directors, effective August 12, 2024. In connection with the

appointment, the

size of the

Board of Directors was increased to

12

directors, ten of whom are independent.

"We are delighted

to welcome

Mikel to

our Board of Directors," said Yum China's Chairman Dr. Fred Hu. "With her deep knowledge of the food industry, significant

public company board experience, and global business expertise, I am confident that Mikel will add great value to our Board and to Yum China."

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China commented, "On behalf of the management team, I extend a warm welcome to Mikel. Mikel's extensive experience in growing powerful brands, developing innovative products, and driving success will be invaluable as we continue to execute

our RGM 2.0 strategy (Resilience, Growth, Moat, with a focus on growth). I trust that her

expertise and guidance will inspire us as we navigate the exciting opportunities that lie ahead."



Mikel A. Durham served as CEO of American Seafoods Group, a world's leading at-sea processor of seafood, from January 2017 to February 2022. She also chaired the trade association for Wild Alaska Pollock, the largest global fishery for human consumption. Ms. Durham served as the global chief commercial officer of the private equity backed CSM Bakery Solutions, a global bakery supply manufacturer, from 2014 to 2016. Prior to joining CSM Bakery Solutions, Ms. Durham held various positions in PepsiCo, Inc. from 1994 to 1998 and from 2009 to 2013, with her last position being global growth officer for PepsiCo Foodservice. She also held executive roles at CEB Global Inc. in operations research from 2006 to 2008, Cadbury Schweppes in supply chain from 2002 to 2006, and Diageo in general management of both packaged goods and foodservice from 1998 to 2001 (including serving as president of Burger King North America from 2000 to 2001). From 1985 to 1994, Ms. Durham worked at Bain & Company, where she served in several roles working in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, and from 1992 to 1994, co-leading the Russian office. Ms. Durham has served as an independent director of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:

TSN ) since 2015, and currently serves on the Strategy and Acquisition Committee and the Audit Committee of Tyson Foods, Inc. Since 2023, she has served on the

board of the Marine Stewardship Council. Ms. Durham obtained a master's degree of business administration (MBA) from the Harvard University in 1990.

