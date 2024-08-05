Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For July 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported July monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines. The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report " contains an overview of certain July trading statistics and share by business segment, volume in select products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Jul 2024 Jul 2023 % Chg Jun

2024 %

Chg Jul 2024 Jul 2023 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 11,145 11,037 1.0

% 11,002 1.3

% 10,642 10,869 -2.1

% Index options (contracts, k) 4,140 3,444 20.2

% 3,913 5.8

% 4,065 3,612 12.5

% Futures (contracts, k) 267 212 26.1

% 235 13.7

% 242 214 12.8

% U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,280 1,360 -5.9

% 1,293 -1.0

% 1,404 1,424 -1.4

% U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)1 76 74 3.5

% 73 4.0

% 78 83 -5.6

% Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 122,608 119,105 2.9

% 154,818 -20.8

% 144,633 135,007 7.1

% European Equities (€, mn) 9,229 8,258 11.8

% 9,678 -4.6

% 9,665 10,024 -3.6

% Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k) 105,831 83,548 26.7

% 95,010 11.4

% 699,176 718,486 -2.7

% Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k) 1,022 798 28.2

% 875 16.9

% 6,311 5,861 7.7

% Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 771 623 23.7

% 792 -2.6

% 764 705 8.5

% Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 323 79 306.9

% 296 9.2

% 317 169 87.3

% Global FX ($, mn) 45,586 44,948 1.4

% 48,651 -6.3

% 46,340 43,896 5.6

%

1

U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange ATS Block metrics restated to incorporate a tier of sell-side activity from July 2023 and forward, previously excluded from reporting. 2

Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit .

Cboe Media Contacts

Cboe Analyst Contact Angela Tu

Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7559

[email protected] [email protected]

[email protected]



CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Clear®, and CFE® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.