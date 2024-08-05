Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For July 2024
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported July monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report " contains an overview of certain July trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul
2024
|
Jul
2023
|
%
Chg
|
Jun
2024
|
%
Chg
|
Jul
2024
|
Jul
2023
|
%
Chg
|
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
|
11,145
|
11,037
|
1.0
%
|
11,002
|
1.3
%
|
10,642
|
10,869
|
-2.1
%
|
Index options (contracts, k)
|
4,140
|
3,444
|
20.2
%
|
3,913
|
5.8
%
|
4,065
|
3,612
|
12.5
%
|
Futures (contracts, k)
|
267
|
212
|
26.1
%
|
235
|
13.7
%
|
242
|
214
|
12.8
%
|
U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
1,280
|
1,360
|
-5.9
%
|
1,293
|
-1.0
%
|
1,404
|
1,424
|
-1.4
%
|
U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)1
|
76
|
74
|
3.5
%
|
73
|
4.0
%
|
78
|
83
|
-5.6
%
|
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
|
122,608
|
119,105
|
2.9
%
|
154,818
|
-20.8
%
|
144,633
|
135,007
|
7.1
%
|
European Equities (€, mn)
|
9,229
|
8,258
|
11.8
%
|
9,678
|
-4.6
%
|
9,665
|
10,024
|
-3.6
%
|
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k)
|
105,831
|
83,548
|
26.7
%
|
95,010
|
11.4
%
|
699,176
|
718,486
|
-2.7
%
|
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k)
|
1,022
|
798
|
28.2
%
|
875
|
16.9
%
|
6,311
|
5,861
|
7.7
%
|
Australian Equities (AUD, mn)
|
771
|
623
|
23.7
%
|
792
|
-2.6
%
|
764
|
705
|
8.5
%
|
Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)
|
323
|
79
|
306.9
%
|
296
|
9.2
%
|
317
|
169
|
87.3
%
|
Global FX ($, mn)
|
45,586
|
44,948
|
1.4
%
|
48,651
|
-6.3
%
|
46,340
|
43,896
|
5.6
%
|
1
U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange ATS Block metrics restated to incorporate a tier of sell-side activity from July 2023 and forward, previously excluded from reporting.
|
2
Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit .
|
Cboe Media Contacts
|
|
Cboe Analyst Contact
|
Angela Tu
|
Tim Cave
|
|
Kenneth Hill, CFA
|
+1-646-856-8734
|
+44 (0) 7593-506-719
|
|
+1-312-786-7559
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
|
|
[email protected]
CBOE-V
Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Clear®, and CFE® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
MENAFN05082024003732001241ID1108519851
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.