Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Release Date For Second Quarter 2024 Results
CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV , HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment, and media company centered around the power of professional football, will release its second quarter fiscal 2024 results for the period ended June 30, 2024, on Monday, August 12, 2024, after the close of trading on Nasdaq.
The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to provide commentary on the business.
Investors and all other interested parties can access the live webcast and replay at the Company's website: hofreco.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV , HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at .
