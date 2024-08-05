Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Release Date For Second Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV , HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment, and company centered around the power of professional football, will release its second quarter fiscal 2024 results for the period ended June 30, 2024, on Monday, August 12, 2024, after the close of trading on Nasdaq.

The Company will host a call on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to provide commentary on the business.

Investors and all other interested parties can access the live webcast and replay at the Company's website: hofreco.

