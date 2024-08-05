Abits Group Inc. Company Welcomes Christopher Silva As Vice President Of HR And Business Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abits Group Inc., a leading global enterprise, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Christopher Silva as Vice President of HR and Business Development, effective May 1, 2024.



Christopher brings over 30 years of extensive experience in human capital management, talent acquisition, and business development. Known for his innovative and results-oriented sourcing strategies, he has a proven track record in executive leadership, sales, and human resources across diverse corporate cultures, both domestically and internationally.

In his new role at Abits Group Inc., Christopher will oversee HR Operations and spearhead talent acquisition initiatives while driving business development efforts to support the company's growth and strategic objectives. His expertise in Blockchain technology, data center site selection, and operations management will be invaluable in navigating the dynamic landscape of the Bitcoin mining industry.

"We are excited to welcome Christopher to our team," said Forrest Deng, CEO of Abits Group Inc. "His extensive experience and leadership capabilities will be instrumental in advancing our talent acquisition and business development strategies. We look forward to leveraging his insights and expertise to drive our company's success."

Christopher's career highlights include:



From 2017 to January 2019, he served as Vice President of Business Development at Bitmain/Bitdeer where he was responsible for acquiring and launching Data Centers in the North American Region. He negotiated with local & state authorities as well as power providers for favorable terms that resulted in 100M+ of mining operations.

From January 2019 to 2022, he was one of the founding members of GRIID Infrastructure LLC. where he served as Vice President of Business Development & HR. Chris was responsible for bringing GRIID to the Tennessee Valley area, launching their first sites, and establishing the partnership with Eagle Creek Renewable Energy.

Chris joined Eagle Creek Renewable Energy in 2023 as an Executive Director to assist with Talent Acquisition and Bitcoin Mining strategy. Since 2017 Chris has been leading global business development activities to secure power contracts and new Bitcoin mining site locations for high-density blockchain data centers. Managing HR, recruiting, procurement, and safety departments, and driving staffing plans and hiring for various organizations and providing strategic guidance on Bitcoin mining initiatives and leveraging his expertise in blockchain technology and sustainable energy practices.

Christopher holds a BA in Business Administration and Computer Science with an emphasis in Marketing from Augustana University. His deep understanding of market dynamics, regulatory considerations, and competitive positioning will be pivotal in shaping Abits Group Company's future growth.

About Abits Group Inc.: Abits Group Inc. is a U.S. based Digital Data Center Operator with Bitcoin Self-mining operations dedicated to harnessing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable energy solutions to drive innovation and efficiency in the cryptocurrency space.

For more information, please visit or email ... .