ONE Gas Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Reaffirms 2024 Financial Guidance


8/5/2024 4:33:32 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TULSA,
Okla., Aug.
5,
2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS )
today
announced
its
second quarter financial results and reaffirmed its 2024 financial guidance.

"The first half of 2024 was in line with our expectations, with active rate cases and interim filings progressing well in all jurisdictions," said Robert S. McAnnally,
president
and
chief
executive officer. "We head into the second half of the year with positive momentum and remain focused on executing our strategic plan and safely serving our customers."

SECOND
QUARTER
2024
FINANCIAL
RESULTS &
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Second quarter 2024 net income was $27.3 million or $0.48 per diluted share, compared with $32.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2023;
  • Year-to-date 2024 net income was $126.6 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, compared with $135.3 million, or per $2.42 diluted share, in the same period last year;
  • On Aug. 2, 2024, a unanimous settlement agreement was signed by all parties to the Kansas Gas Service rate case and filed with the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC), subject to approval; and
  • A quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share ($2.64 annualized) was declared on July 15, 2024, payable on Aug. 30, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 14, 2024.

SECOND
QUARTER
2024
FINANCIAL
PERFORMANCE

ONE
Gas
reported
operating
income
of
$69.4
million
in
the
second
quarter
2024,
compared with $64.0 million in the second quarter 2023, which primarily reflects:

  • an increase of $14.7 million in revenue from new rates; and
  • an increase of $1.6 million in residential sales due primarily to net customer growth in Oklahoma and Texas.

These increases were partially offset by:

  • an increase of $5.0 million in depreciation and amortization expense from additional capital investment;
  • an increase of $1.8 million in employee-related costs due primarily to planned investments in the Company's workforce and ongoing in-sourcing efforts;
  • an increase of $1.8 million in outside services, mitigated in part by in-sourcing efforts; and
  • a decrease of $1.3 million due to lower sales volumes, net of the impact of weather normalization mechanisms.

Excluding
interest related
to
KGSS-I
securitized
bonds,
net
interest expense
increased
$10.0 million for the three months ending June 30, 2024, due primarily to the issuance of $300 million of

5.10 percent senior notes in December 2023 and the repayment of $300 million of 3.61 percent senior notes and $473 million of 1.10 percent senior notes in February and March 2024, respectively, with commercial paper.

Income
tax
expense
includes a
credit
for
amortization
of
the
regulatory
liability
associated with excess deferred income taxes (EDIT) of $1.8 million
and $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Capital
expenditures
and
asset
removal costs
were
$194.6 million
for
the
second
quarter 2024 compared with $190.2 million in the same period last year, primarily representing expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.

YEAR-TO-DATE
2024
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Operating
income
for
the
six-month 2024
period
was
$215.3
million, compared
with
$213.3 million in 2023, which primarily reflects:

  • an increase of $25.9 million from new rates; and
  • an increase of $3.0 million in residential sales due primarily to net customer growth in Oklahoma and Texas.

These increases were offset partially by:

  • an increase of $10.3 million of employee-related costs due primarily to planned investments in the Company's workforce and ongoing in-sourcing efforts;
  • an increase of $10.3 million in depreciation and amortization expense from additional capital investment; and
  • a decrease of $4.9 million due to lower sales volumes, net of the impact of weather normalization mechanisms.

Weather
across
the
service
territories
for
the
six-month
2024
period
was
13
percent warmer than normal and 6 percent warmer than the same period last year. The impact on operating income was mitigated by weather normalization mechanisms.

Excluding interest related to KGSS-I securitized bonds, net interest expense increased $11.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Interest expense was primarily impacted by the conversion of the two debt maturities in the first quarter 2024 to commercial paper with a higher weighted average interest rate and the issuance of $300 million of 5.10 percent senior notes in December 2023.

Income
tax
expense
includes a
credit
for
amortization
of
the
regulatory
liability
associated with EDIT of $11.9 million and $13.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $374.0 million for the six-month 2024 period compared with $354.8 million in the same period last year. The increase was due primarily to expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.

REGULATORY
ACTIVITIES
UPDATE

In
February 2024,
Oklahoma
Natural Gas
filed
its
annual
Performance-Based
Rate
Change application for the test year ended December 2023. The filing included a requested $31.8 million base rate revenue increase. On May 31, 2024, a settlement was filed with a proposed revenue increase of $31.4 million. On July 15, 2024, the administrative law judge issued a report to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) recommending approval of the settlement agreement. New rates went into effect on June 28, 2024, subject to refund until the OCC issues an order. An order is expected in the third quarter of 2024.

In March 2024, Kansas Gas Service submitted an application to the KCC requesting an increase to its base rates reflecting investments in its natural gas distribution system, implementation of a performance-based ratemaking mechanism and residential rate design options that align with customer usage. On Aug. 2, 2024, a unanimous settlement agreement was signed by all parties to the rate case and filed with the KCC. A hearing on the unanimous settlement agreement is scheduled for the week of Aug. 12, 2024.

If the unanimous settlement agreement is approved by the KCC as filed, Kansas Gas Service's net base rates would increase $35 million. Kansas Gas Service was already recovering $35 million from customers through Gas System Reliability Surcharge (GSRS) filings; therefore, this settlement represents a total base rate increase of $70 million. The unanimous settlement agreement stipulates a GSRS pre-tax carrying charge of 8.97 percent for subsequent GSRS filings. According to the Order Setting Procedural Schedule, the KCC will issue an order by Oct. 25, 2024.

In March 2024, Texas Gas Service made a Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program (GRIP) filing for all customers in the West-North service area, requesting a $8.6 million increase to be effective in July 2024. In June 2024, two municipalities denied the requested increase, which Texas Gas Service appealed to the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC). All other municipalities, and the RRC, approved an increase of $8.5 million or allowed it to take effect with no action. Texas Gas

Service
implemented
the
new
rates
in
July
2024,
subject to
adjustment
depending
upon
the
outcome of the appeal.

In February 2024, Texas Gas Service made a GRIP filing for all customers in the Central- Gulf
service
area, requesting
a
$12.3 million
increase.
In
May
2024, the
RRC
and
the
municipalities approved an increase of $12.2 million, and new rates became effective in June 2024.

In June 2024, Texas Gas Service filed a rate case for all customers in the Central-Gulf service area, requesting a $25.8 million increase. Texas Gas Service has invested approximately $355 million in its Central-Gulf service area natural gas distribution system since its last Central-Gulf service area rate case was finalized in August 2020. A portion of this investment, approximately

$342 million, is currently recovered through GRIP. The current filing is based on a 10.25 percent return on equity and a 59.6 percent common equity ratio. New rates are expected to take effect in
late 2024.

In
May,
Texas
Gas
Service
made
a
GRIP
filing
for
all
customers
in
the
Rio
Grande
Valley service area, requesting a $3.7 million increase to be effective in August 2024.

2024
FINANCIAL
GUIDANCE

ONE
Gas
reaffirmed
the
financial
guidance it
issued
on
Nov.
29,
2023,
with
2024
net
income expected to be in the range of $214 million to $231 million, or $3.70 to $4.00 per diluted share.

Capital
expenditures,
including
asset
removal costs,
are
expected to
be
approximately
$750
million in 2024.

EARNINGS
CONFERENCE
CALL
AND
WEBCAST

The
ONE
Gas
executive management
team
will
host
a
conference
call
on
Tuesday, Aug.
6, 2024, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (10 a.m. Central Daylight Time). The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.

To
participate
in
the
telephone conference
call,
dial
833-470-1428,
passcode 221538,
or
log on to
and select Events and Presentations.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, a replay will be available on the ONE Gas website,
, for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 866-813-9403, passcode 629830.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS ) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New
York Stock Exchange under the
symbol
"OGS."
ONE
Gas
is
included in
the
S&P
MidCap
400
Index
and
is
one
of
the
largest
natural gas
utilities
in
the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit
and follow its social channels: @ONEGas , Facebook , LinkedIn
and YouTube .

Some of the statements contained and incorporated in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. The forward-looking statements relate to our anticipated financial performance, liquidity, management's plans and objectives for our future operations, our business prospects, the outcome of regulatory and legal proceedings, market conditions and other matters. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following discussion is intended to identify important factors that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include the items identified in the preceding paragraph, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of our operations and other statements contained or incorporated in this news release identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "should," "goal," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "continue," "might," "potential," "scheduled," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning.

One should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are applicable only as of the date of this news release. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Those factors may affect our operations, markets, products, services and prices. In addition to any assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with the forward-looking statements, factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statement include, among others, the following:

  • our ability to recover costs, income taxes and amounts equivalent to the cost of property, plant and equipment, regulatory assets and our allowed rate of return in our regulated rates or other recovery mechanisms;
  • cyber-attacks, which, according to experts, continue to increase in volume and sophistication, or breaches of technology systems that could disrupt our operations or result in the loss or exposure of confidential or sensitive customer, employee, vendor or Company information; further, increased remote working arrangements have required enhancements and modifications to our information technology infrastructure (e.g. Internet, Virtual Private Network, remote collaboration systems, etc.), and any failures of the technologies, including third-party service providers, that facilitate working remotely could limit our ability to conduct ordinary operations or expose us to increased risk or effect of an attack;
  • our ability to manage our operations and maintenance costs;
  • the concentration of our operations in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas;
  • changes in regulation of natural gas distribution services, particularly those in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas;
  • the economic climate and, particularly, its effect on the natural gas requirements of our residential and commercial customers;
  • the length and severity of a pandemic or other health crisis which could significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period;
  • competition from alternative forms of energy, including, but not limited to, electricity, solar power, wind power, geothermal energy and biofuels;
  • adverse weather conditions and variations in weather, including seasonal effects on demand and/or supply, the occurrence of severe storms in the territories in which we operate, and climate change, and the related effects on supply, demand, and costs;
  • indebtedness could make us more vulnerable to general adverse economic and industry conditions, limit our ability to borrow additional funds and/or place us at competitive disadvantage compared with competitors;
  • our ability to secure reliable, competitively priced and flexible natural gas transportation and supply, including decisions by natural gas producers to reduce production or shut-in producing natural gas wells and expiration of existing supply and transportation and storage arrangements that are not replaced with contracts with similar terms and pricing;
  • our ability to complete necessary or desirable expansion or infrastructure development projects, which may delay or prevent us from serving our customers or expanding our business;
  • operational and mechanical hazards or interruptions;
  • adverse labor relations;
  • the effectiveness of our strategies to reduce earnings lag, revenue protection strategies and risk mitigation strategies, which may be affected by risks beyond our control such as commodity price volatility, counterparty performance or creditworthiness and interest rate risk;
  • the capital-intensive nature of our business, and the availability of and access to, in general, funds to meet our debt obligations prior to or when they become due and to fund our operations and capital expenditures, either
  • through (i) cash on hand, (ii) operating cash flow, or (iii) access to the capital markets and other sources of liquidity;
  • our ability to obtain capital on commercially reasonable terms, or on terms acceptable to us, or at all;
  • limitations on our operating flexibility, earnings and cash flows due to restrictions in our financing arrangements;
  • cross-default provisions in our borrowing arrangements, which may lead to our inability to satisfy all of our outstanding obligations in the event of a default on our part;
  • changes in the financial markets during the periods covered by the forward-looking statements, particularly those affecting the availability of capital and our ability to refinance existing debt and fund investments and acquisitions to execute our business strategy;
  • actions of rating agencies, including the ratings of debt, general corporate ratings and changes in the rating agencies' ratings criteria;
  • changes in inflation and interest rates;
  • our ability to recover the costs of natural gas purchased for our customers and any related financing required to support our purchase of natural gas supply;
  • impact of potential impairment charges;
  • volatility and changes in markets for natural gas and our ability to secure additional and sufficient liquidity on reasonable commercial terms to cover costs associated with such volatility;
  • possible loss of local distribution company franchises or other adverse effects caused by the actions of municipalities;
  • payment and performance by counterparties and customers as contracted and when due, including our counterparties maintaining ordinary course terms of supply and payments;
  • changes in existing or the addition of new environmental, safety, tax and other laws to which we and our subsidiaries are subject, including those that may require significant expenditures, significant increases in operating costs or, in the case of noncompliance, substantial fines or penalties;
  • the effectiveness of our risk-management policies and procedures, and employees violating our risk- management policies;
  • the uncertainty of estimates, including accruals and costs of environmental remediation;
  • advances in technology, including technologies that increase efficiency or that improve electricity's competitive position relative to natural gas;
  • population growth rates and changes in the demographic patterns of the markets we serve, and economic conditions in these areas' housing markets;
  • acts of nature and naturally occurring disasters;
  • political unrest and the potential effects of threatened or actual terrorism and war;
  • the sufficiency of insurance coverage to cover losses;
  • the effects of our strategies to reduce tax payments;
  • changes in accounting standards;
  • changes in corporate governance standards;
  • existence of material weaknesses in our internal controls;
  • our ability to comply with all covenants in our indentures and the ONE Gas Credit Agreement, a violation of which, if not cured in a timely manner, could trigger a default of our obligations;
  • our ability to attract and retain talented employees, management and directors, and shortage of skilled-labor;
  • unexpected increases in the costs of providing health care benefits, along with pension and postemployment health care benefits, as well as declines in the discount rates on, declines in the market value of the debt and equity securities of, and increases in funding requirements for, our defined benefit plans; and
  • our ability to successfully complete merger, acquisition or divestiture plans, regulatory or other limitations imposed as a result of a merger, acquisition or divestiture, and the success of the business following a merger, acquisition or divestiture.

These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Other factors could also have material adverse effects on our future results. These and other risks are described in greater detail in Part 1, Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our Annual Report. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward- looking statement whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or change in circumstances, expectations or otherwise.

APPENDIX

ONE
Gas,
Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six
Months Ended

June 30,

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

2024

2023







(Thousands
of
dollars,
except per
share
amounts)





Total
revenues

$

354,137

$

398,114

$

1,112,457

$

1,430,257

Cost of
natural
gas

71,958

130,241

454,961

796,040

Operating
expenses

Operations
and maintenance


121,732


118,614


254,515


245,298

Depreciation
and amortization

72,549

67,547

149,121

138,811

General
taxes

18,473

17,690

38,575

36,856

Total operating expenses

212,754

203,851

442,211

420,965

Operating
income

69,425

64,022

215,285

213,252

Other
income, net

832

2,174

4,340

4,755

Interest
expense,
net

(36,970)

(27,485)

(68,327)

(57,600)

Income before income taxes

33,287

38,711

151,298

160,407

Income taxes

(6,044)

(6,022)

(24,738)

(25,097)

Net
income

$


27,243

$


32,689

$


126,560

$


135,310


Earnings
per
share Basic



$



0.48



$



0.59



$




2.23



$




2.43

Diluted

$



0.48

$



0.58

$




2.23

$




2.42


Average
shares (thousands) Basic



56,750



55,566



56,740



55,552

Diluted

56,827

55,914

56,813

55,857


Dividends
declared per
share of stock


$



0.66


$



0.65


$




1.32


$




1.30

ONE
Gas,
Inc.

CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE
SHEETS



June
30,

December
31,

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

Assets

(Thousands
of
dollars)



Property,
plant
and equipment

Property,
plant and equipment


$

8,764,153


$

8,468,967

Accumulated
depreciation and amortization

2,390,978

2,333,755

Net
property, plant and equipment

6,373,175

6,135,212

Current
assets

Cash
and
cash equivalents


10,744


18,835

Restricted
cash and
cash equivalents

21,722

20,552

Total
cash, cash equivalents
and restricted
cash and
cash equivalents

32,466

39,387

Accounts
receivable, net

193,261

347,864

Materials
and supplies

86,502

77,649

Natural
gas
in storage

138,290

187,097

Regulatory
assets

114,153

75,308

Other
current assets

35,553

37,899

Total
current assets

600,225

765,204

Goodwill
and
other
assets

Regulatory
assets


276,009


287,906

Securitized
intangible
asset, net

278,939

293,619

Goodwill

157,953

157,953

Other
assets

138,770

131,100

Total
goodwill and other assets

851,671

870,578

Total assets

$

7,825,071

$

7,770,994

ONE
Gas,
Inc.

CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE
SHEETS

(Continued)



(Unaudited)

June
30,

2024

December
31,

2023


Equity and Liabilities

(Thousands
of
dollars)




Equity and long-term debt



Common
stock, $0.01 par value:

authorized
250,000,000
shares; issued
and
outstanding
56,650,838
shares
at
June
30, 2024; issued

and
outstanding
56,545,924
shares
at
December 31,
2023

$




567

$




565

Paid-in
capital

2,038,514

2,028,755

Retained earnings

788,976

737,739

Accumulated
other comprehensive loss

(1,184)

(1,182)

Total equity

2,826,873

2,765,877

Other
long-term debt,
excluding current
maturities, net
of issuance costs

1,878,689

1,877,895

Securitized
utility tariff
bonds, excluding
current maturities,
net of
issuance costs

268,233

282,506

Total
long-term debt, excluding
current maturities, net
of issuance costs

2,146,922

2,160,401

Total equity and long-term debt

4,973,795

4,926,278

Current
liabilities

Current maturities of other long-term debt


13


772,984

Current
maturities
of securitized utility tariff bonds

28,183

27,430

Notes
payable

1,031,500

88,500

Accounts
payable

164,963

278,056

Accrued
taxes
other than income

56,018

68,793

Regulatory liabilities

39,750

66,901

Customer deposits

60,243

62,187

Other
current liabilities

76,303

112,370

Total current liabilities

1,456,973

1,477,221

Deferred
credits and
other
liabilities

Deferred
income taxes


789,628


752,068

Regulatory liabilities

485,172

500,478

Employee benefit obligations

20,178

20,265

Other
deferred credits

99,325

94,684

Total
deferred credits
and other liabilities

1,394,303

1,367,495

Commitments
and contingencies



Total liabilities
and equity

$

7,825,071

$

7,770,994

ONE
Gas,
Inc.

CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS
OF
CASH
FLOWS



Six
Months Ended June 30,


(Unaudited)

2024

2023


(Thousands
of
dollars)


Operating activities



Net
income

Adjustments
to reconcile net
income to net cash
provided by operating activities:

$


126,560

$


135,310

Depreciation
and amortization

149,121

138,811

Deferred
income taxes

22,255

11,912

Share-based
compensation
expense

6,728

6,305

Provision
for
doubtful accounts

1,775

4,880

Proceeds
from government
securitization of
winter weather
event costs

-

197,366

Changes
in assets
and liabilities:

Accounts receivable


152,828


314,545

Materials
and supplies

(8,853)

(1,721)

Natural
gas
in storage

48,807

124,463

Asset
removal
costs

(31,660)

(32,551)

Accounts
payable

(101,495)

(198,968)

Accrued
taxes
other than income

(12,775)

(23,952)

Customer
deposits

(1,944)

(3,219)

Regulatory
assets
and liabilities
- current

(75,496)

35,633

Regulatory
assets
and liabilities
- noncurrent

8,826

26,217

Other
assets
and liabilities
- current

(35,126)

12,156

Other
assets
and liabilities
- noncurrent

1,375

1,555

Cash
provided by
operating activities

250,926

748,742

Investing
activities

Capital expenditures


(342,370)


(322,231)

Other
investing
expenditures

(2,381)

(1,647)

Other
investing
receipts

2,975

2,462

Cash
used
in
investing activities

(341,776)

(321,416)

Financing
activities

Borrowings
(repayments) of
notes
payable, net


943,000


(334,900)

Issuance
of
common stock

3,368

3,175

Repayment of other long-term debt

(773,000)

-

Repayment
of securitized utility tariff bonds

(13,780)

-

Dividends
paid

(74,672)

(72,006)

Tax
withholdings
related
to net share settlements
of stock compensation

(987)

(2,384)

Cash
provided by (used
in)
financing activities

83,929

(406,115)

Change
in
cash,
cash equivalents,
restricted
cash and
restricted
cash equivalents

(6,921)

21,211

Cash,
cash
equivalents, restricted
cash and
restricted
cash equivalents
at beginning
of period

39,387

18,127

Cash,
cash equivalents, restricted
cash and
restricted
cash equivalents
at end
of period

$



32,466

$



39,338

Supplemental
cash flow
information:

Cash
paid
for interest,
net of amounts
capitalized


$



70,201


$



47,773

Cash
paid (received)
for
income taxes, net

$



(1,232)

$



9,174

ONE Gas, Inc.
 KGSS-I
SECURITIZATION

In
November
2022, Kansas
Gas
Service Securitization
I,
L.L.C. (KGSS-I)
issued
$336
million
of securitized utility tariff bonds. KGSS-I used the proceeds from the issuance to purchase the Securitized Utility Tariff Property from Kansas Gas Service, pay for debt issuance costs, and reimburse Kansas Gas Service for upfront securitization costs paid on behalf of KGSS-I.

Revenues
for
the
three
months
ended
June
30,
2024,
include $11.5
million
associated
with
KGSS- I, which is offset by $7.4 million in operating and amortization expense and $4.2 million in net interest expense.
Revenues
decreased $0.3
million
compared to
the
same
period
last
year,
which was
offset
by
the net change of a $0.1 million increase in operating and amortization expense and a $0.3 million decrease
in net interest expense.

Revenues
for
the
six
months
ended
June
30,
2024,
include $23.2
million
associated
with
KGSS-I, which is offset by $14.9 million in operating and amortization expense and $8.3 in net interest expense. Compared to the same six month period last year, revenues decreased $0.5 million, which was offset by the net change of a $0.4 million increase in amortization and operating expense and a $1.0 million decrease in net interest expense.

The
following
table summarizes
the
impact of
KGSS-I on
the
consolidated
balance
sheets,
for
the periods indicated:

June 30,

December
31,


2024

2023


(Thousands
of
dollars)

Restricted
cash and
cash equivalents

$


21,722

$


20,552

Accounts receivable

4,668

5,133

Securitized
intangible
asset,
net

278,939

293,619

Total assets

$


305,329

$


319,304

Current
maturities
of securitized utility tariff bonds

28,183

27,430

Accounts
payable

253

393

Accrued
interest

6,892

7,207

Securitized
utility tariff
bonds, excluding
current maturities,
net of
discounts
and
issuance costs

$5.1
million
and
$5.3 million,
as
of June 30, 2024
and December 31, 2023, respectively


268,233


282,506

Equity

1,768

1,768

Total liabilities
and equity

$


305,329

$


319,304

The
following
table
summarizes
the
impact
of
KGSS-I on
the
consolidated
statements
of
income, for the periods indicated:


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six
Months Ended

June 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023


(Thousands
of
dollars)

Operating
revenues

$


11,555

$


11,807

$

23,226

$

23,740

Operating
expense

(110)

(109)

(221)

(219)

Amortization
expense

(7,295)

(7,180)

(14,680)

(14,269)

Interest
income

152

226

340

301

Interest
expense

(4,266)

(4,744)

(8,593)

(9,553)

Income before income taxes

$




36

$




-

$



72

$



-

ONE
Gas,
Inc.

INFORMATION AT A GLANCE







Three Months Ended

Six
Months
Ended


June
30,

June
30,

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

2024

2023


(Millions
of dollars)

Natural
gas sales

$



306.8

$



348.3

$


1,000.9

$


1,320.0

Transportation revenues

$



30.3

$



29.1

$



70.7

$



68.0

Securitization
customer
charges

$



11.5

$



11.8

$



23.2

$



23.7

Other
revenues

$



5.6

$



8.9

$



17.7

$



18.6

Total
revenues

$



354.2

$



398.1

$


1,112.5

$


1,430.3

Cost
of natural gas

$



72.0

$



130.2

$



455.0

$



796.0

Operating
costs

$



140.3

$



136.4

$



293.1

$



282.2

Depreciation
and amortization

$



72.5

$



67.5

$



149.1

$



138.8

Operating
income

$



69.4

$



64.0

$



215.3

$



213.3

Net
income

$



27.3

$



32.7

$



126.6

$



135.3

Capital
expenditures
and asset removal costs

$



194.6

$



190.2

$



374.0

$



354.8

Volumes
(Bcf)
Natural
gas
sales Residential



10.6



12.8



62.9



67.4

Commercial and industrial

5.1

5.7

22.2

23.9

Other

0.2

0.4

1.3

1.5

Total
sales
volumes delivered

15.9

18.9

86.4

92.8

Transportation

52.3

52.8

115.7

117.8

Total
volumes
delivered

68.2

71.7

202.1

210.6

Average
number
of
customers
(in
thousands)

Residential


2,106


2,090


2,108


2,095

Commercial and industrial

163

163

164

164

Other

3

3

3

3

Transportation

12

12

12

12

Total
customers

2,284

2,268

2,287

2,274

Heating
Degree
Days

Actual degree days


378


593


5,119


5,465

Normal
degree days

669

667

5,888

5,904

Percent
colder (warmer)
than normal weather

(43.5)
%

(11.1)
%

(13.1)
%

(7.4)
%

Statistics
by
State

Oklahoma

Average number
of
customers
(in thousands)



926



919



927



922

Actual
degree days

117

234

1,798

1,953

Normal
degree days

230

228

2,030

2,020

Percent
colder (warmer)
than normal weather

(49.1)
%

2.6
%

(11.4)
%

(3.3)
%

Kansas

Average number
of
customers
(in thousands)


652


649


654


652

Actual
degree days

221

316

2,422

2,567

Normal
degree days

394

394

2,854

2,854

Percent
colder (warmer)
than normal weather

(43.9)
%

(19.8)
%

(15.1)
%

(10.1)
%

Texas

Average number
of
customers
(in thousands)


706


700


706


700

Actual
degree days

40

43

899

945

Normal
degree days

45

45

1,004

1,030

Percent
colder (warmer)
than normal weather

(11.1)
%

(4.4)
%

(10.5)
%

(8.3)
%

Analyst Contact:

Erin Dailey


918-947-7411



Media Contact:

Leah Harper


918-947-7123

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.

MENAFN05082024003732001241ID1108519824


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

