Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights



Gross written premiums increased by 40.4% to $385.2 million compared to $274.3 million in the second quarter of 2023

Net income of $25.7 million, compared to $17.6 million in the second quarter of 2023

Adjusted net income(1) of $32.0 million, compared to $21.8 million in the second quarter of 2023

Total loss ratio of 24.9% compared to 21.5% in the second quarter of 2023

Combined ratio of 79.1% compared to 79.0% in the second quarter of 2023

Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 73.1%, compared to 72.2%, in the second quarter of 2023

Annualized return on equity of 19.9%, compared to 17.2% in the second quarter of 2023 Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 24.7%, compared to 21.3% in the second quarter of 2023

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with our second quarter results as we achieved record gross written premium and adjusted net income during the quarter. Additionally, our profitable growth remained robust with gross written premium and adjusted net income increasing 40% and 47%, respectively, year-over-year. Beyond the strong financial results achieved during the quarter, we had several other accomplishments including but not limited to: successfully placing our core excess of loss reinsurance program at June 1st on terms that were better than anticipated, bringing on several new leaders who will help scale the Company and execute our Palomar 2X strategy, and AM Best upgrading our Financial Strength Rating to an A."

Mr. Armstrong continued,“We introduced our Palomar 2X strategy at our investor day in 2022 with designs of doubling our underwriting income over a three-to-five-year time frame while generating an adjusted ROE in excess of 20%. Our second quarter results and our further raising of adjusted net income guidance for the year clearly demonstrates that we are tracking ahead of these ambitious goals.”

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 40.4% to $385.2 million compared to $274.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, while net earned premiums increased 47.1% compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the second quarter were $30.4 million, comprised of $27.0 million of attritional losses and $3.4 million of catastrophe losses from severe convective storms. The loss ratio for the quarter was 24.9%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 22.1% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 2.8%, compared to a loss ratio of 21.5% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 18.9% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 2.6%.

Underwriting income(1) for the second quarter was $25.6 million resulting in a combined ratio of 79.1% compared to underwriting income of $17.4 million resulting in a combined ratio of 79.0% during the same period last year. The Company's adjusted underwriting income(1) was $32.9 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 73.1% in the second quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $23.1 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 72.2% during the same period last year.

Investment Results

Net investment income increased by 43.7% to $8.0 million compared to $5.5 million in the prior year's second quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended June 30, 2024 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.73 years at June 30, 2024. Cash and invested assets totaled $777.9 million at June 30, 2024. During the second quarter, the Company recorded immaterial net realized and unrealized gains related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $1.1 million during the same period last year.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 22.9% compared to 23.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. For the current quarter, the Company's income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the non-deductible executive compensation expense.

Stockholders ' Equity and Returns

Stockholders' equity was $532.6 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $413.7 million at June 30, 2023. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company's annualized return on equity was 19.9% compared to 17.2% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 24.7% compared to 21.3% for the same period in the prior year. There were no share repurchases during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

For the full year 2024, the Company is increasing its guidance range and now expects to achieve adjusted net income of $124 million to $130 million. This range includes $6.8 million of catastrophe losses incurred during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and additional catastrophe losses incurred during the third quarter of 2024 of approximately $5 million to $7 million related to Hurricanes Beryl and Debby.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), and Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Reciprocal Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar's insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of“A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company's business and the operational factors underlying the Company's financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company's income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders' equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders' equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders' equity.

Safe Harbor Statement

Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company's results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023: