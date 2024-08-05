Inspired Entertainment Joins Scientific Games’ SG Content Hub Partner Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, is excited to announce that it has partnered with Scientific Games as the latest game studio to join the SG Content Hub Partner Program, the global lottery industry's premier content delivery platform. Inspired's portfolio of lifelike Virtual Sports featuring some of the most exciting professional leagues and teams will now be available to Scientific Games iLottery customers around the world.

As a pioneer in Virtual Sports betting, Inspired Entertainment is pushing the boundaries of gaming entertainment with its V-Lottery portfolio. This innovative offering features a diverse range of Virtual Sports products with lifelike graphics and animation, simulating real sports betting experiences. Each event lasts 60 seconds, during which all players wager and watch the same short, timed event similar to Keno. This unique format allows lottery players to enjoy new ways to play and win with ultra-realistic games that complement other iLottery offerings.

"We are thrilled to integrate our unique Virtual Sports Lottery games into the SG Content Hub Partner Program, which will provide us with exceptional opportunities to showcase our content to numerous lottery operators worldwide," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired . "We believe this collaboration will yield numerous benefits for all stakeholders, especially our lottery partners who support various good causes."

Scientific Games is also partnered with Inspired on its sports betting aggregator to serve the lottery company's sports betting customers worldwide. Steve Hickson, VP of Digital Games for Scientific Games, said,“We're pleased to welcome Inspired into our digital content distribution SG Content Hub Partner Program and further expand our relationship. Their roster of diverse and unique digital sports experiences will be of huge interest to our lottery customers.”

