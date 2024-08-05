Screenwriter Timothy Mallon Tackles Mental Health In His Latest Film 'RUN'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Screenwriter Timothy Mallon

Run Movie Poster

In his latest work, "RUN" Screenwriter Timothy Mallon does not shy away from difficult social issues.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mental issues are a growing concern in today's fast-paced world. Daily life stress, childhood trauma, self-esteem issues, loneliness, and a myriad of other factors contribute to a high rate of depression, and bipolar disorders which lead many to suicide. In his latest work“RUN ' Screenwriter Timothy Mallon does not shy away from difficult social issues.“RUN” follows JB, a British-Senegalese writer, who runs to escape memories of a toxic relationship with his ex-girlfriend SADIE while battling anxiety and depression. When a mysterious man living in a car, who calls himself DARKNESS, challenges JB, his view of the past shatters. Through this unlikely friendship and confronting both internal and external antagonistic forces, JB embarks on a journey of self-discovery and healing. In the end, he finds the inspiration to finish his novel and moves forward with a newfound sense of purpose“It's a very personal story for me,” says Mallon.“I've had my struggles with mental health, which can unfortunately weigh not just on oneself but also on significant others.” The idea for RUN was pitched to Timothy as a short film just before the Covid-19 pandemic.“I wrote the short in a matter of hours; it flowed out of me organically.” But it wasn't until 18 months later that the unproduced short was turned into a feature.“I completed the first draft of the feature in about four days. It was a very raw experience, but that's where the gold is.”The response to RUN has been enthusiastic from both film festivals and business executives. The film is slated for its first public showing at the St. Louis International Film Festival in November. Before that, it will have several private screenings, including its debut at a London press and industry screening on October 10th, hosted by PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwC), one of the Big Four accounting firms. On October 30th, WarnerBros BOLD (Black Outstanding Leaders Delivering) will hold an internal screening at WarnerBros Studio Leavesden as part of their DEI outreach. The final UK screening, sponsored by the British international law firm Mishcon de Reya LLP, is to take place on November 1st.Timothy is hard at work on his next project, which he describes as a“Relationship-horror” feature. He also has other films and television pilots in circulation. Horror and thrillers are excellent vehicles for channeling my angst, and I love to push the envelope while keeping everything grounded”, he says.About TimothyTimothy Mallon was born and raised in the picturesque town of Dorchester, nestled on the breathtaking Jurassic Coast. Surrounded by open farmers' fields and the nearby sea, young Timothy's world was one of natural beauty and boundless imagination. One of his earliest memories is watching“Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade” on VHS, a moment that ignited his dream of becoming a storyteller.Growing up in a lower-middle-class, rural community meant that Timothy's options were limited, but his passion for acting and storytelling flourished. At school, he often penned short stories on scrap paper, inspired by the magic of Spielberg and Lucas. His days were filled with adventures, running through fields, building dens in the woods, and imagining himself as a pirate, Indiana Jones, or a Jedi long before he turned ten, was drawn to painting, writing, and acting. In secondary school, Timothy's love for writing and acting deepened. After completing Sixth Form, he went on to study at Southampton Solent University, where he earned a BA in Performance. These years were transformative, allowing him to refine his writing skills and gain invaluable experience in film and television.While acting remained a cherished pursuit, writing became Timothy's primary focus. His journey led him across the Atlantic, and he now resides in the vibrant city of Los Angeles, where he continues to craft stories that resonate with authenticity and heart.“RUN” is directed by Bernard Kordieh, and produced by Rashomon Films, and stars CJ Beckford, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Leon Herbert.To learn more about Timothy visit: timothy-mallon-scriptsFor more information about RUN visit IMDBFor Press Interviews with Timothy MallonContact: Joy Parris323-960-5600...###

