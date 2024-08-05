Realty Income Announces Operating Results For The Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income,

Net income available to common stockholders was $256.8 million, or $0.29 per share

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") per share increased 6.0% to $1.06, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023

Invested $805.8 million at an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.9%

Net Debt and Preferred Stock to Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre was 5.3x Achieved a rent recapture rate of 105.7% on properties re-leased Event subsequent to June 30, 2024:

ATM forward agreements for a total of 8.3 million shares remain unsettled with total expected net proceeds of approximately $447.8 million, of which 3.7 million shares were executed in July 2024 CEO Comments "I am pleased with the continued momentum and acceleration compared to the first quarter, as evidenced by AFFO

per share growth of 6.0% compared to the same quarter in 2023," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Supporting our stable and growing cash flow stream, our liquidity position remains strong, and our operations and portfolio of leading clients are healthy. Given these strengths, I am confident our global, diversified platform remains positioned to continue to deliver favorable risk-adjusted returns, given our current visibility into our future pipeline of opportunities." Select Financial Results The following summarizes our select financial results (dollars in millions, except per share data).





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Total revenue

$

1,339.4

$

1,019.2

$

2,599.9

$







1,963.6 Net income available to common stockholders (1) (2)

$









256.8

$









195.4

$









386.5

$



420.4 Net income per share

$









0.29

$









0.29

$









0.45

$



0.63 Funds from operations available to common

stockholders (FFO) (3)

$









929.1

$









688.0

$

1,714.8

$







1,372.3 FFO per share

$









1.07

$









1.02

$









2.01

$



2.05 Normalized funds from operations available to

common stockholders (Normalized FFO) (3)

$









931.9

$









688.3

$

1,811.7

$







1,373.9 Normalized FFO per share

$









1.07

$









1.02

$









2.12

$



2.06 Adjusted funds from operations available to common

stockholders (AFFO) (3)

$









921.1

$









671.7

$

1,783.9

$







1,322.5 AFFO per share

$









1.06

$









1.00

$









2.09

$



1.98





(1) The calculation to determine net income attributable to common stockholders includes provisions for impairment, gain on sales of real estate, and foreign currency gain and loss. These items can vary from quarter to quarter and can significantly impact net income available to common stockholders and period to period comparisons. (2) Our financial results during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024

were impacted by the following transactions: (i) merger and integration-related costs related to our merger with Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. ("Spirit") of $2.8 million and $96.9 million, respectively, and (ii) $96.5 million and $185.9 million of provisions for impairment, respectively. (3) FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Normalized FFO is based on FFO and adjusted to exclude merger and integration-related costs and AFFO further adjusts Normalized FFO for unique revenue and expense items. Please see the Glossary for our definitions and explanations of how we utilize these metrics. Please see pages 10

and 11 herein for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Dividend Increases



We have continued our 55-year history of paying monthly dividends. In addition, we have increased our dividend four times to date during 2024. As of July 2024, we have paid 107 consecutive quarterly dividend increases and increased the dividend 126 times since our listing on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") in 1994. The annualized dividend amount as of June 30, 2024 was $3.156 per share. The amount of monthly dividends paid per share increased

1.6%

to $0.777 during the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $0.765 for the same period in 2023, representing 73.3% of our diluted AFFO per share of $1.06 during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Real Estate Portfolio Update

As of June 30, 2024, we owned or held interests in 15,450 properties, which were leased to 1,551 clients doing business in 90 industries. Our diversified portfolio of commercial properties under long-term, net lease agreements is actively managed with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 9.6 years. Our portfolio of commercial real estate has historically provided dependable rental revenue supporting the payment of monthly dividends. As of June 30, 2024, portfolio occupancy was 98.8% with 185 properties available for lease or sale, as compared to 98.6% as of March 31, 2024 and 99.0% as of June 30, 2023. Our property-level occupancy rates exclude properties with ancillary leases only, such as cell towers and billboards, and properties with possession pending and include properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures. Below is a summary of our portfolio activity for the period indicated below:

Changes in Occupancy

Three months ended June 30, 2024

Properties available for lease at March 31, 2024 217 Lease expirations (1) 185 Re-leases to same client (144) Re-leases to new client (9) Vacant dispositions (64) Properties available for lease at June 30, 2024 185



Six months ended June 30, 2024

Properties available for lease at December 31, 2023



193 Lease expirations (1) 430 Re-leases to same client (310) Re-leases to new client (21) Vacant dispositions (107) Properties available for lease at June 30, 2024 185





(1) Includes scheduled and unscheduled expirations (including leases rejected in bankruptcy), as well as future expirations resolved in the periods indicated above.

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the new annualized contractual rent on re-leases was $33.73 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $31.91 million on the same units, representing a rent recapture rate of 105.7% on the units re-leased. We re-leased five units to new clients without a period of vacancy, and eight units to new clients after a period of vacancy. Please see the Glossary for our definition of annualized contractual rent.

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the new annualized contractual rent on re-leases was $93.09 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $88.82 million on the same units, representing a rent recapture rate of 104.8% on the units re-leased. We re-leased 14 units to new clients without a period of vacancy, and 15 units to new clients after a period of vacancy.

Investment Summary

The following table summarizes our investments in the U.S. and Europe for the period indicated below:



Number of Properties

Investment ($ in millions)

Leasable Square Feet (in thousands)

Initial

Weighted

Average Cash Yield (1)

Weighted Average Term (Years) Three months ended June 30, 2024

















Acquisitions - U.S. real estate 15

$







131.1

525

7.8

%

20.5 Acquisitions - Europe

real estate 6

115.3

500

8.1

%

6.3 Total real estate acquisitions 21

$







246.4

1,025

7.9

%

13.8 Real estate properties under development (2) 99

181.9

5,599

7.3

%

14.6 Other investments (3) -

377.5

-

8.1

%

6.0 Total investments (4) 120

$







805.8

6,624

7.9

%

10.2



















Six months ended June 30, 2024

















Acquisitions - U.S. real estate 20

$







147.1

719

7.7

%

19.3 Acquisitions - Europe

real estate 14

417.9

1,564

8.2

%

6.2 Total real estate acquisitions 34

$







565.0

2,283

8.1

%

9.5 Real estate properties under development (2) 164

461.3

6,517

7.3

%

14.9 Other investments (3) -

377.5

-

8.1

%

6.0 Total investments (5) 198

$





1,403.8

8,800

7.8

%

10.2





(1) Initial weighted average cash yield is a supplemental operating measure. Cash income used in the calculation of initial weighted average cash yield for investments for the six months ended June 30, 2024 includes $0.5 million received as settlement credits as reimbursement of free rent periods. There were no settlement credits for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Please see the Glossary for our definitions of Initial Weighted Average Cash Yield and Cash Income. (2) The three months ended June 30, 2024 includes £26.4 million of investments relating to U.K. development properties, €9.3 million of investments relating to Spain development properties, €6.9 million of investments relating to Portugal development properties, and $14.2 million

of investments in an unconsolidated U.S. data center joint venture, converted at the applicable exchange rates on the funding dates. The six months ended June 30, 2024 includes £35.2 million

of investments relating to U.K. development properties, €17.7 million of investments relating to Spain development properties, €6.9 million of investments relating to Portugal development properties, and $52.3 million of investments in an unconsolidated U.S. data center joint venture, converted at the applicable exchange rates on the funding dates. (3) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, other investments relate to an investment in a senior secured note issued by a parent company of Asda based in the U.K. (4) Clients we have invested in are 89.1% retail, 9.3% industrial, and 1.6% other based on cash income. Approximately 10% of the annualized cash income generated from acquisitions is from investment grade rated clients, their subsidiaries or affiliated companies. Please see the Glossary for our definition of Investment Grade Clients and Cash Income. (5) Clients we have invested in are 87.2% retail, 9.5% industrial, and 3.3% other based on cash income. Approximately 24% of the annualized cash income generated from acquisitions is from investment grade rated clients, their subsidiaries or affiliated companies.

Same Store Rental Revenue

The following summarizes our same store rental revenue for 13,602 and 11,671 properties under lease for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively (dollars in millions):



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

% Increase

2024

2023

2024

2023

Three Months

Six Months Same store rental revenue $





1,000.4

$







998.2

$





1,680.4

$





1,673.1

0.2

%

0.4

%

For purposes of comparability, same store rental revenue is presented on a constant currency basis using the applicable exchange rate as of June 30, 2024. None of the properties in France, Germany, Ireland or Portugal met our same store pool definition for the periods presented. Beginning with the second quarter of 2024, properties acquired through the merger with Spirit were considered under each element of our Same Store Pool criteria, except for the requirement that the property be owned for the full comparative period. If the property was owned by Spirit for the full comparative period and each of the other criteria were met, the property was included in our Same Store Pool. Please see the Glossary to see definitions of our Same Store Pool and Same Store Rental Revenue.

Property Dispositions

The following summarizes our property dispositions (dollars in millions):



Three months ended June 30, 2024

Six months ended

June 30, 2024 Properties sold 76

122 Net sales proceeds $













106.3

$













201.9 Gain on sale of real estate $















25.2

$















41.7

Liquidity and Capital Markets

Capital Raising

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, 3.5 million shares of common stock were sold, but remain unsettled, pursuant to forward sale agreements through our ATM program. As of June 30, 2024, there were approximately 4.7 million shares of unsettled common stock subject to forward sale agreements through our ATM program, representing approximately $247.8 million in expected net proceeds and a weighted average initial gross price of $53.32 per share. ATM net sale proceed amounts assume full physical settlement of all outstanding shares of common stock, subject to such forward sale agreements and certain assumptions made with respect to settlement dates. As of August

5, 2024, ATM forward agreements for a total of 8.3 million shares remain unsettled with total expected net proceeds of approximately $447.8

million, of which 3.7 million shares were executed in July 2024.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, we had $3.8 billion of liquidity, which consists of cash and cash equivalents of $442.8 million, unsettled ATM forward equity of $247.8 million, and $3.1 billion of availability under our $4.25 billion unsecured revolving credit facility, net of $846.6 million of borrowing on the revolving credit facility and after deducting $302.2 million in borrowings under our commercial paper programs. We use our unsecured revolving credit facility as a liquidity backstop for the repayment of the notes issued under these programs.

Earnings Guidance

Summarized below are approximate estimates of the key components of our 2024 earnings guidance.







Prior 2024 Guidance (1)

Revised 2024 Guidance Net income per share (2)

$1.26 - $1.35

$1.21 - $1.30 Real estate depreciation and impairments per share (3)

$2.84

$2.92 Other adjustments per share (3)

$0.09

$0.06 Normalized FFO per share (2)(4)

$4.19 - $4.28

$4.19 - $4.28 AFFO per share (4)

$4.15 - $4.21

$4.15 - $4.21 Same store rent growth (5)

Approx 1.0%

Approx 1.0% Occupancy

Over 98%

Over 98% Cash G&A expenses (% of revenues) (6)(7)

Approx 3.0%

Approx 3.0% Property expenses (non-reimbursable) (% of revenues) (6)

1.0% - 1.5%

1.0% - 1.5% Income tax expenses

$65 - $75 million

$65 - $75 million Investment volume (8)

Approx $3.0 billion

Approx $3.0 billion Disposition volume

-

$400 - $500 million









(1)

As issued on June 4, 2024. (2)

Net income per share and Normalized FFO per share include non-cash interest expense impact related to the Spirit merger. (3)

Includes gain on sales of properties and merger and integration-related costs. (4) Normalized FFO per share and AFFO per share exclude merger and integration-related costs. Per share amounts may not add due to rounding. (5) Reserve reversals recognized in 2023 represent an approximately 30 basis point headwind to same store rent growth in 2024. (6) Revenue excludes contractually obligated reimbursements by our clients. Cash G&A expenses exclude stock-based compensation expense. (7) G&A expenses inclusive of stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of rental revenue, excluding reimbursements, is expected to be

approximately 3.4% - 3.7% in 2024. (8) Investment volume excludes merger with Spirit, which closed January 23, 2024.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 REVENUE















Rental (including reimbursable) (1)

$

1,284,728

$

995,289

$

2,492,897

$

1,920,578 Other

54,715

23,916

107,031

43,026 Total revenue

1,339,443

1,019,205

2,599,928

1,963,604 EXPENSES















Depreciation and amortization

605,570

472,278

1,186,634

923,755 Interest

246,931

183,857

487,545

337,989 Property (including reimbursable)

99,851

94,703

189,212

164,100 General and administrative

45,070

36,829

85,912

70,996 Provisions for impairment

96,458

29,815

185,947

42,993 Merger and integration-related costs

2,754

341

96,858

1,648 Total expenses

1,096,634

817,823

2,232,108

1,541,481 Gain on sales of real estate

25,153

7,824

41,727

12,103 Foreign currency and derivative gain (loss), net

511

(2,552)

4,557

7,770 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

2,029

411

353

411 Other income, net

6,108

3,020

11,554

5,750 Income before income taxes

276,610

210,085

426,011

448,157 Income taxes

(15,642)

(12,932)

(31,144)

(24,882) Net income

260,968

197,153

394,867

423,275 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,577)

(1,738)

(3,192)

(2,844) Net income attributable to the Company

259,391

195,415

391,675

420,431 Preferred stock dividends

(2,587)

-

(5,175)

- Net income available to common stockholders

$

256,804

$

195,415

$

386,500

$

420,431

Funds from operations available to common stockholders

(FFO)

$

929,133

$

687,985

$

1,714,816

$

1,372,276 Normalized funds from operations available to common

stockholders (Normalized FFO)

$

931,887

$

688,326

$

1,811,674

$

1,373,924 Adjusted funds from operations available to common

stockholders (AFFO)

$

921,074

$

671,737

$

1,783,945

$

1,322,466 Per share information for common stockholders:















Net income available to common stockholders per common

share:















Basic

$









0.30

$









0.29

$









0.45

$









0.63 Diluted

$









0.29

$









0.29

$









0.45

$









0.63 FFO per common share:















Basic

$









1.07

$









1.02

$









2.01

$









2.06 Diluted

$









1.07

$









1.02

$









2.01

$









2.05 Normalized FFO per common share, basic and diluted

$









1.07

$









1.02

$









2.12

$









2.06 AFFO per common share, basic and diluted

$









1.06

$









1.00

$









2.09

$









1.98 Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.7765

$

0.7650

$

1.5460

$

1.5165





(1) Includes lease termination fees recognized in rental revenue of $16.3 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $16.8 million and $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Also includes rental revenue (reimbursable) of $80.6 million and $87.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $153.3 million and $147.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Additionally, it includes reserves to rental revenue, exclusive of non-cash reserves, of $8.0 million and $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $9.2 million and $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) AND NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (Normalized FFO) (in thousands, except per share amounts)

FFO and Normalized FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Glossary for our definitions and explanations of how we utilize these metrics.





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Net income available to common stockholders

$





256,804

$





195,415

$





386,500

$





420,431 Depreciation and amortization

605,570

472,278

1,186,634

923,755 Depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment

(610)

(297)

(1,233)

(839) Provisions for impairment of real estate

87,204

29,815

175,401

42,993 Gain on sales of real estate

(25,153)

(7,824)

(41,727)

(12,103) Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated

entities

6,380

(465)

11,054

(465) FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests

(1,062)

(937)

(1,813)

(1,496) FFO available to common stockholders

$





929,133

$





687,985

$



1,714,816

$



1,372,276 FFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests

1,595

1,371

2,935

2,791 Diluted FFO

$





930,728

$





689,356

$



1,717,751

$



1,375,067

















FFO available to common stockholders

$





929,133

$





687,985

$



1,714,816

$



1,372,276 Merger and integration-related costs

2,754

341

96,858

1,648 Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

$





931,887

$





688,326

$



1,811,674

$



1,373,924 Normalized FFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests

1,595

1,371

2,935

2,791 Diluted Normalized FFO

$





933,482

$





689,697

$



1,814,609

$



1,376,715 FFO per common share:















Basic

$



1.07

$



1.02

$



2.01

$



2.06 Diluted

$



1.07

$



1.02

$



2.01

$



2.05 Normalized FFO per common share, basic and diluted

$



1.07

$



1.02

$



2.12

$



2.06 Distributions paid to common stockholders

$





676,215

$





515,091

$



1,312,714

$



1,012,336 FFO available to common stockholders in

excess of

distributions paid to common stockholders

$





252,918

$





172,894

$





402,102

$





359,940 Normalized FFO available to common stockholders in

excess of

distributions paid to common stockholders

$





255,672

$





173,235

$





498,960

$





361,588 Weighted average number of common shares used for FFO

and Normalized FFO:















Basic

870,319

674,109

852,621

667,357 Diluted

872,520

676,388

854,806

669,903

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (AFFO) (in thousands, except per share amounts)

AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Glossary for our definition and an explanation of how we utilize

this metric.





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income available to common stockholders

$





256,804

$





195,415

$





386,500

$





420,431 Cumulative adjustments to calculate Normalized FFO (1)

675,083

492,911

1,425,174

953,493 Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

931,887

688,326

1,811,674

1,373,924 Amortization of share-based compensation

7,267

7,623

16,519

13,923 Amortization of net debt discounts (premiums) and deferred

financing costs (2)

799

(10,509)

5,000

(24,197) Non-cash gain on interest rate swaps

(1,799)

(1,799)

(3,600)

(3,600) Non-cash change in allowance for credit losses

9,254

-

10,546

- Straight-line impact of cash settlement on interest rate

swaps (3)

1,797

1,797

3,595

3,595 Leasing costs and commissions

(2,129)

(5,032)

(3,056)

(5,476) Recurring capital expenditures

(52)

(85)

(52)

(138) Straight-line rent and expenses, net

(47,587)

(33,963)

(92,447)

(70,448) Amortization of above and below-market leases, net

13,806

19,670

28,080

37,028 Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated

entities

(538)

-

382

- Other adjustments (4)

8,369

5,709

7,304

(2,145) AFFO available to common stockholders

$

921,074

$

671,737

$

1,783,945

$

1,322,466 AFFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests

1,587

1,382

2,946

2,813 Diluted AFFO

$

922,661

$

673,119

$

1,786,891

$

1,325,279 AFFO per common share, basic and diluted

$









1.06

$









1.00

$









2.09

$









1.98 Distributions paid to common stockholders

$

676,215

$

515,091

$

1,312,714

$

1,012,336 AFFO available to common stockholders in excess of

distributions paid to common stockholders

$

244,859

$

156,646

$

471,231

$

310,130 Weighted average number of common shares used for

AFFO:















Basic

870,319

674,109

852,621

667,357 Diluted

872,520

676,388

854,806

669,903





(1) See Normalized FFO calculations on page

10 for reconciling items. (2) Includes the amortization of net premiums and discounts on notes payable and assumption of our mortgages payable, which are being amortized over the life of the applicable debt, and costs incurred and capitalized upon issuance and exchange of our notes payable, assumption of our mortgages payable and issuance of our term loans, which are also being amortized over the lives of the applicable debt. No costs associated with our credit facility agreements or annual fees paid to credit rating agencies have been included. (3) Represents the straight-line amortization of $72.0 million gain realized upon the termination of $500.0 million in notional interest rate swaps in October 2022, over the term of the $750.0 million of 5.625% senior unsecured notes due October 2032. (4) Includes non-cash foreign currency losses (gains) from remeasurement to USD, mark-to-market adjustments on investments and derivatives that are non-cash in nature, straight-line payments from cross-currency swaps, obligations related to financing lease liabilities, and adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests.

HISTORICAL FFO AND AFFO (in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended June 30,

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020 Net income available to common stockholders

$



256,804

$



195,415

$



223,207

$



124,479

$



107,824 Depreciation and amortization, net of furniture,

fixtures and equipment

604,960

471,981

408,948

187,716

168,176 Provisions for impairment of real estate

87,204

29,815

7,691

17,246

13,869 Gain on sales of real estate

(25,153)

(7,824)

(40,572)

(14,901)

(1,323) Proportionate share of adjustments for

unconsolidated entities

6,380

(465)

9,860

-

- FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling

interests

(1,062)

(937)

(319)

(165)

(208) FFO available to common stockholders

$



929,133

$



687,985

$



608,815

$



314,375

$



288,338 Merger and integration-related costs

2,754

341

2,729

13,298

- Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

$



931,887

$



688,326

$



611,544

$



327,673

$



288,338 FFO per diluted share

$

1.07

$

1.02

$

1.01

$

0.84

$

0.84 Normalized FFO per diluted share

$

1.07

$

1.02

$

1.02

$

0.88

$

0.84 AFFO available to common stockholders

$



921,074

$



671,737

$



583,728

$



327,647

$



295,241 AFFO per diluted share

$

1.06

$

1.00

$

0.97

$

0.88

$

0.86 Common stock dividends paid

$



0.7765

$



0.7650

$



0.7410

$



0.7050

$



0.6990 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - FFO,

Normalized FFO and AFFO

872,520

676,388

603,091

374,804

344,148





















For the six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020 Net income available to common stockholders

$



386,500

$



420,431

$



422,576

$



220,419

$



254,651 Depreciation and amortization, net of furniture,

fixtures and equipment

1,185,401

922,916

812,232

365,330

332,635 Provisions for impairment of real estate

175,401

42,993

14,729

19,966

18,347 Gain on sales of real estate

(41,727)

(12,103)

(50,728)

(23,302)

(39,829) Proportionate share of adjustments for

unconsolidated entities

11,054

(465)

12,095

-

- FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling

interests

(1,813)

(1,496)

(673)

(331)

(363) FFO available to common stockholders

$

1,714,816

$

1,372,276

$

1,210,231

$



582,082

$



565,441 Merger and integration-related costs

96,858

1,648

9,248

13,298

- Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

$

1,811,674

$

1,373,924

$

1,219,479

$



595,380

$



565,441 FFO per diluted share

$

2.01

$

2.05

$

2.02

$

1.56

$

1.66 Normalized FFO per diluted share

$

2.12

$

2.06

$

2.04

$

1.60

$

1.66 AFFO available to common stockholders

$

1,783,945

$

1,322,466

$

1,163,826

$



645,869

$



592,463 AFFO per diluted share

$

2.09

$

1.98

$

1.94

$

1.73

$

1.74 Common stock dividends paid

$



1.5460

$



1.5165

$



1.4805

$



1.4085

$



1.3915 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - FFO,

Normalized FFO and AFFO

854,806

669,903

599,201

373,435

340,744

ADJUSTED EBITDAre (dollars in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, Net Debt/Annualized

Adjusted EBITDAre, Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, Net Debt and Preferred/ Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, and Net Debt and

Preferred/ Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Glossary for our definition and an explanation

of how we utilize these metrics.





Three months ended June 30,



2024

2023 Net income

$











260,968

$











197,153 Interest

246,931

183,857 Income taxes

15,642

12,932 Depreciation and amortization

605,570

472,278 Provisions for impairment

96,458

29,815 Merger and integration-related costs

2,754

341 Gain on sales of real estate

(25,153)

(7,824) Foreign currency and derivative (gain) loss, net

(511)

2,552 Proportionate share of adjustments from unconsolidated entities

16,911

(411) Quarterly Adjusted EBITDAre

$











1,219,570

$











890,693 Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre (1)

$











4,878,280

$











3,562,772 Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments

$













33,813

$













87,712 Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre

$











4,912,093

$











3,650,484 Total debt per the consolidated balance sheet, excluding deferred financing

costs and net premiums and discounts

$









25,712,293

$









19,538,466 Proportionate share of unconsolidated entities debt, excluding deferred

financing costs

659,190

- Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(442,820)

(253,693) Net Debt (2)

$









25,928,663

$









19,284,773 Preferred Stock

167,394

- Net Debt and Preferred Stock

$









26,096,057

$









19,284,773 Net Debt/Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre



















5.3x



















5.4x Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre



















5.3x



















5.3x Net Debt and Preferred/ Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre



















5.3x



















5.4x Net Debt and Preferred/ Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre



















5.3x



















5.3x





(1) We calculate Annualized Adjusted

EBITDAre by multiplying the Quarterly Adjusted EBITDAre by four. (2) Net Debt is total debt per our consolidated balance sheets, excluding deferred financing costs and net premiums and discounts, but including our proportionate share of debt from unconsolidated entities, less cash and cash equivalents.

The Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments, which include transaction accounting adjustments in accordance with U.S GAAP, consist of adjustments to

incorporate Adjusted EBITDAre from investments we acquired or stabilized during the applicable quarter and remove Adjusted EBITDAre from investments

we disposed of during the applicable quarter, giving pro forma effect to all transactions as if they occurred at the beginning of the applicable period. Our

calculation includes all adjustments consistent with the requirements to present Adjusted EBITDAre on a pro forma basis in accordance with Article 11 of

Regulation S-X. The Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments are consistent with the debt service coverage ratio calculated under financial covenants for our

senior unsecured notes. The following table summarizes our Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments related to our Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre

calculation for the periods indicated below (in thousands):







Three months ended June 30,



2024

2023 Annualized pro forma adjustments from investments acquired or stabilized

$













39,329

$













87,510 Annualized pro forma adjustments from investments disposed

(5,516)

202 Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments

$













33,813

$













87,712

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in thousands)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Annualized Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Glossary for our definition and an

explanation of how we utilize these metrics.







Six months ended

June 30,



2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$











1,759,845

$











1,466,113 Non-recurring capital expenditures

(51,644)

(29,458) Distributions paid to common stockholders

(1,312,714)

(1,012,336) Distributions paid to preferred stockholders

(5,175)

- Merger and integration-related costs (1)

72,107

1,648 Increase in net working capital

(37,219)

(142,475) Lease termination fees

(16,832)

(3,332) Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$













408,368

$













280,160 Annualized Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$













816,736

$













560,320



(1) Excludes share-based compensation costs recognized in merger and integration-related costs.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS







Real estate held for investment, at cost:







Land

$















16,760,251

$















14,929,310 Buildings and improvements

39,895,617

34,657,094 Total real estate held for investment, at cost

56,655,868

49,586,404 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

(6,693,997)

(6,072,118) Real estate held for investment, net

49,961,871

43,514,286 Real estate and lease intangibles held for sale, net

190,570

31,466 Cash and cash equivalents

442,820

232,923 Accounts receivable, net

788,639

710,536 Lease intangible assets, net

6,730,472

5,017,907 Goodwill

4,931,159

3,731,478 Investment in unconsolidated entities

1,219,759

1,172,118 Other assets, net

3,795,641

3,368,643 Total assets

$















68,060,931

$















57,779,357









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Distributions payable

$

















231,160

$

















195,222 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

884,087

738,526 Lease intangible liabilities, net

1,704,747

1,406,853 Other liabilities

866,992

811,650 Line of credit payable and commercial paper

1,148,787

764,390 Term loans, net

2,370,057

1,331,841 Mortgages payable, net

199,031

821,587 Notes payable, net

21,741,606

18,602,319 Total liabilities

$















29,146,467

$















24,672,388 6.000% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock and paid in

capital, par value $0.01 per share, 69,900 shares authorized, 6,900

shares and no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively, liquidation preference $25.00 per

share

$

















167,394

$





- Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and paid in capital, par value $0.01 per share, 1,300,000

shares authorized, 870,848 and 752,460 shares issued and outstanding

as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

$















46,230,789

$





39,629,709 Distributions in excess of net income

(7,724,318)

(6,762,136) Accumulated other comprehensive income

75,322

73,894 Total stockholders' equity

$















38,581,793

$





32,941,467 Noncontrolling interests

165,277

165,502 Total equity

$















38,747,070

$





33,106,969 Total liabilities and equity

$















68,060,931

$





57,779,357

GLOSSARY

Adjusted EBITDAre . The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit) established an EBITDA metric for real estate companies (i.e., EBITDA for real estate, or EBITDAre) it believed would provide investors with a consistent measure to help make investment decisions among certain REITs. Our definition of "Adjusted EBITDAre" is generally consistent with the Nareit definition, other than our adjustment to remove foreign currency and derivative gain and loss, excluding the gain and loss from the settlement of foreign currency forwards not designated as hedges. We define Adjusted EBITDAre, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the most recent quarter as earnings (net income) before (i)

interest expense, including non-cash loss (gain) on swaps, (ii)

income and franchise taxes, (iii)

gain on extinguishment of debt, (iv) real estate depreciation and amortization, (v)

provisions for impairment, (vi) merger and integration-related costs, (vii)

gain on sales of real estate, (viii) foreign currency and derivative gain and loss, net, (ix) gain on settlement of foreign currency forwards, and (x) our proportionate share of adjustments from unconsolidated entities. Our Adjusted EBITDAre may not be

comparable to Adjusted EBITDAre

reported by other companies or as defined by Nareit, and other companies may interpret or define Adjusted EBITDAre

differently than we do. Management believes Adjusted EBITDAre to be a meaningful measure of a REIT's performance because it provides a view of our operating performance, analyzes our ability to meet interest payment obligations before the effects of income tax, depreciation and amortization expense, provisions for impairment, gain on sales of real estate and other items, as defined above, that affect comparability, including the removal of non-recurring and non-cash items that industry observers believe are less relevant to evaluating the operating performance of a company. In addition, EBITDAre is widely followed by industry analysts, lenders, investors, rating agencies, and others as a means of evaluating the operational cash generating capacity of a company prior to servicing debt obligations. Management also believes the use of an annualized quarterly Adjusted EBITDAre

metric is meaningful because it represents our current earnings run rate for the period presented. The ratio of our total debt to our annualized quarterly Adjusted EBITDAre

is also used to determine vesting of performance share awards granted to our executive officers. Adjusted EBITDAre

should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income as a measure of our operating performance.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow , a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, excluding merger and integration-related costs, changes in net working capital and lease termination fees, less non-recurring capital expenditures and dividends paid. We believe adjusted free cash flow to be a useful liquidity measure for us and our investors by helping to evaluate our ability to generate cash beyond what is needed to fund capital expenditures, debt service and other obligations. Notwithstanding cash on hand and incremental borrowing capacity, adjusted free cash flow reflects our ability to grow our business through investments and acquisitions, as well as our ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends. Adjusted free cash flow is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles to be a primary measure of an entity's residual cash flow available for discretionary spending, and accordingly should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or amounts shown in our consolidated statements of cash flows.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO),

a non-GAAP financial measure,

is defined as FFO adjusted for unique revenue and expense items, which we believe are not as pertinent to the measurement of our ongoing operating performance. Most companies in our industry use a similar measurement to AFFO, but they may use the term "CAD" (for Cash Available for Distribution) or "FAD" (for Funds Available for Distribution). We believe AFFO provides useful information to investors because it is a widely accepted industry measure of the operating performance of real estate companies used by the investment community. In particular, AFFO provides an additional measure to compare the operating performance of different REITs without having to account for differing depreciation assumptions and other unique revenue and expense items which are not pertinent to measuring a particular company's ongoing operating performance. Therefore, we believe that AFFO is an appropriate supplemental performance metric, and that the most appropriate GAAP performance metric to which AFFO should be reconciled is net income available to common stockholders.

Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre , a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by annualizing Adjusted EBITDAre.

Annualized Contractual Rent of our acquisitions and properties under development is the monthly aggregate cash amount charged to clients, inclusive of monthly base rent receivables, as of the balance sheet date, multiplied by 12, excluding percentage rent, interest income on loans and preferred equity investments, and including our pro rata share of such revenues from properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures. We believe total annualized contractual rent is a useful supplemental operating measure, as it excludes entities that were no longer owned at the balance sheet date and includes the annualized rent from properties acquired during the quarter. Total annualized contractual rent has not been reduced to reflect reserves recorded as reductions to GAAP rental revenue in the periods presented.

Annualized Adjusted Free Cash Flow , a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by annualizing Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as Adjusted EBITDAre, which includes transaction accounting adjustments in accordance with U.S. GAAP, consists of adjustments to incorporate Adjusted EBITDAre from investments we acquired or stabilized during the applicable quarter and removes Adjusted EBITDAre from properties we disposed of during the applicable quarter, giving pro forma effect to all transactions as if they occurred at the beginning of the applicable quarter. Our calculation includes all adjustments consistent with the requirements to present Adjusted EBITDAre on a pro forma basis in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The annualized pro forma adjustments are consistent with the debt service coverage ratio calculated under financial covenants for our senior unsecured notes and bonds.

Cash Income

represents actual rent for real estate acquisitions as well as rent to be received upon completion of the properties under development. For unconsolidated entities, this represents our pro rata share of the cash income. For loans receivable and preferred equity investments, this represents interest income and preferred dividend income, respectively.

Funds From Operations (FFO), a non-GAAP financial measure, consistent with the Nareit definition, is net income available to common stockholders, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus provisions for impairments of depreciable real estate assets, and reduced by gain on property sales. Presentation of the information regarding FFO and AFFO is intended to assist the reader in comparing the operating performance of different REITs, although it should be noted that not all REITs calculate FFO and AFFO in the same way, so comparisons with other REITs may not be meaningful. FFO and AFFO should not be considered alternatives to reviewing our cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities. In addition, FFO and AFFO should not be considered measures of liquidity, of our ability to make cash distributions, or of our ability to pay interest payments. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of a REIT's operating performance as it is based on a net income analysis of property portfolio performance that adds back items such as depreciation and impairments for FFO. The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT using historical accounting for depreciation could be less informative. The use of FFO is recommended by the REIT industry as a supplemental performance measure. In addition, FFO is used as a measure of our compliance with the financial covenants of our credit facility.

Initial Weighted Average Cash Yield

for acquisitions and properties under development is computed as Cash Income for the first twelve months following the acquisition date, divided by the total cost of the property (including all expenses borne by us), and includes our pro-rata share of Cash Income from unconsolidated joint ventures. Initial weighted average cash yield for loans receivable and preferred equity investment is computed using the Cash Income for the first twelve months following the acquisition date (based on interest rates in place as of the date of acquisition), divided by the total cost of the investment.

Investment Grade Clients

are our clients with a credit rating, and our clients that are subsidiaries or affiliates of companies with a credit rating, as of the balance sheet date, of Baa3/BBB- or higher from one of the three major rating agencies (Moody's/S&P/Fitch).

Net Debt/Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre ,

a ratio used by management as a measure of leverage, is calculated as net debt (which we define as total debt per our consolidated balance sheet, excluding deferred financing costs and net premiums and discounts, but including our proportionate share of debt from unconsolidated entities, less cash and cash equivalents), divided by Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre.

Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre , a ratio used by management as a measure of leverage, is calculated as net debt (which we define as total debt per our consolidated balance sheet, excluding deferred financing costs and net premiums and discounts, but including our proportionate share of debt from unconsolidated entities, less cash and cash equivalents), divided by Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre.

Net Debt and Preferred/Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre , a ratio used by management as a measure of leverage, is calculated as net debt (which we define as total debt per our consolidated balance sheet, excluding deferred financing costs and net premiums and discounts, but including our proportionate share of debt from unconsolidated entities, less cash and cash equivalents) plus our preferred stock, divided by Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre.

Net Debt and Preferred/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre , a ratio used by management as a measure of leverage, is calculated as net debt (which we define as total debt per our consolidated balance sheet, excluding deferred financing costs and net premiums and discounts, but including our proportionate share of debt from unconsolidated entities, less cash and cash equivalents) plus our preferred stock, divided by Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre.

Normalized Funds from Operations Available to Common Stockholders (Normalized FFO) , a non-GAAP financial measure, is FFO excluding merger and integration-related costs.

Same Store Pool , for purposes of determining the properties used to calculate our same store rental revenue, includes all properties that we owned for the entire year-to-date period, for both the current and prior year except for properties during the current or prior year that were: (i)

vacant at any time,(ii)

under development or redevelopment, or (iii)

involved in eminent domain and rent was reduced.

Same Store Rental Revenue

excludes straight-line rent, the amortization of above and below-market leases, and reimbursements from clients for recoverable real estate taxes and operating expenses. For purposes of comparability, same store rental revenue is presented on a constant currency basis by applying the exchange rate as of the balance sheet date to base currency rental revenue.

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation