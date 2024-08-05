Farmer Mac Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) - Outstanding Business Volume of $28.8 Billion - WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac;

NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary provider that increases the accessibility of financing for American and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended June

30, 2024. "We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter, driven by our successful efforts over the last few years to grow and diversify our revenue streams, while maintaining disciplined asset liability management and a strong capital base," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Nordholm. "Our second quarter results highlight continued growth in net effective spread, an operating efficiency ratio better than our long-term strategic target, and a double digit return on equity. While we continue to operate against an uncertain economic, credit and interest rate backdrop, we believe our resilient business model positions us well to not only make progress on our strategic growth objectives but also to continue to fulfill our mission to serve America's rural and agricultural communities and create more opportunities to enhance shareholder value in changing credit markets." Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Provided $1.5 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America

Net interest income grew 11% year-over-year to $87.3 million

Net effective spread1 increased 2% from the prior-year period to $83.6 million

Net income attributable to common stockholders declined $0.1 million year-over-year to $40.3 million

Core earnings1 was $39.8 million, or $3.63 per diluted common share

Maintained strong capital position with total core capital of $1.5 billion, exceeding statutory requirement by 71% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 15.3% as of June 30, 2024

As of June 30, 2024, Farmer Mac had 283

days of liquidity Closed the fourth structured securitization transaction involving approximately $300 million of agricultural mortgage loans



$ in thousands, except per

share amounts Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Sequential %

Change YOY % Change Net Change in Business Volume $(88,891) $376,206 $252,934 N/A N/A Net Interest Income (GAAP) $87,340 $86,368 $78,677 1

% 11

% Net Effective Spread (Non-GAAP) $83,596 $83,044 $81,832 1

% 2

% Diluted EPS (GAAP) $3.68 $4.28 $3.70 (14)

% (1)

% Core EPS (Non-GAAP) $3.63 $3.96 $3.86 (8)

% (6)

%



1 Non-GAAP Measure

Earnings Conference Call Information

The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's second quarter 2024 financial results will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. eastern time on Monday, August

5, 2024, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:

Telephone (Domestic): (800) 836-8184

Telephone (International): (646) 357-8785

Webcast:

When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." The call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website for two weeks following the conclusion of the call.

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for second quarter 2024 is in Farmer Mac's

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June

30, 2024, filed today with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses "non-GAAP measures," which are measures of financial performance that are not presented in accordance with GAAP.

Specifically, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core Earnings and Core Earnings Per Share

The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per share (non-GAAP measures) and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share (GAAP measures) is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Another difference is that these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business. For example, in prior periods, we excluded any losses on retirement of preferred stock from core earnings and core earnings per share. Farmer Mac redeemed all outstanding shares of its Series C Preferred Stock on July 18, 2024 and plans to exclude any losses on retirement of preferred stock from core earnings and core earnings per share in the presentation of its financial results for third quarter 2024. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, see "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations -Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed August 5, 2024 with the SEC.

Net Effective Spread

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of these assets. As further explained below, net effective spread differs from net interest income and net interest yield by excluding certain items from net interest income and net interest yield and including certain other items that net interest income and net interest yield do not contain.

Farmer Mac excludes from net effective spread the interest income and interest expense associated with the consolidated trusts and the average balance of the loans underlying these trusts to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns on the related Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities owned by third parties is effectively a guarantee fee. Accordingly, the excluded interest income and interest expense associated with consolidated trusts is reclassified to guarantee and commitment fees in determining Farmer Mac's core earnings. Farmer Mac also excludes from net effective spread the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on Farmer Mac's financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). Farmer Mac uses interest rate swaps to manage its interest rate risk exposure by synthetically modifying the interest rate reset or maturity characteristics of certain assets and liabilities. The accrual of the contractual amounts due on interest rate swaps designated in hedge accounting relationships is included as an adjustment to the yield or cost of the hedged item and is included in net interest income. For undesignated financial derivatives, Farmer Mac records the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "(Losses)/gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated statements of operations. However, the accrual of the contractual amounts due for undesignated financial derivatives are included in Farmer Mac's calculation of net effective spread.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other GSEs and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that Farmer Mac receives upon the inception of certain swaps. The inclusion of these items in net effective spread is intended to reflect our view of the complete net spread between an asset and all of its related funding, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.

More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed February 23, 2024 with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions, estimates, and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:



the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;

legislative or regulatory developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or rural infrastructure industries;

fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;

the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;

the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and rural infrastructure indebtedness;

the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or rural infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies, fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;

the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;

developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;

the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization to respond to inflation and employment levels; and other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, climate change, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. As the nation's premier secondary market for agricultural credit, we provide financial solutions to a broad spectrum of customers supporting rural America, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and rural electric cooperatives. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac (including the Annual Report on Form 10-K referenced above) is available on our website at .





FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

As of

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(in thousands) Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $









922,961

$









888,707 Investment securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,410,032 and $5,060,135, respectively) 5,248,715

4,918,931 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 9,270

53,756 Other investments 7,398

6,817 Total Investment Securities 5,265,383

4,979,504 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,755,298 and $5,825,433, respectively) 5,399,151

5,532,479 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 3,929,068

4,213,069 Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities 9,328,219

9,745,548 USDA Securities:





Trading, at fair value 1,026

1,241 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,330,535

2,354,171 Total USDA Securities 2,331,561

2,355,412 Loans:





Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 10,041,653

9,623,119 Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost 1,761,355

1,432,261 Allowance for losses (16,500)

(16,031) Total loans, net of allowance 11,786,508

11,039,349 Financial derivatives, at fair value 53,686

37,478 Accrued interest receivable (includes $21,711 and $16,764, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 285,774

287,128 Guarantee and commitment fees receivable 46,754

49,832 Deferred tax asset, net -

8,470 Prepaid expenses and other assets 173,468

132,954 Total Assets $

30,194,314

$

29,524,382







Liabilities and Equity:





Liabilities:





Notes payable $

26,542,671

$

26,336,542 Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties 1,662,549

1,351,069 Financial derivatives, at fair value 118,421

117,131 Accrued interest payable (includes $10,275 and $9,407, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 194,171

181,841 Guarantee and commitment obligation 44,758

47,563 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 125,267

76,662 Deferred tax liability, net 3,804

- Reserve for losses 1,694

1,711 Total Liabilities 28,693,335

28,112,519 Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Preferred stock:







Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 73,382

73,382 Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,659

96,659 Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 77,003

77,003 Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 116,160

116,160 Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 121,327

121,327 Common stock:





Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding 1,031

1,031 Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding 500

500 Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,350,240 shares and 9,310,872 shares outstanding, respectively 9,350

9,311 Additional paid-in capital 134,143

132,919 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (9,141)

(40,145) Retained earnings 880,565

823,716 Total Equity 1,500,979

1,411,863 Total Liabilities and Equity $

30,194,314

$

29,524,382





FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the six months ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income:













Investments and cash equivalents $





84,538

$





69,779

$



169,462

$



129,482 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities 166,063

144,761

332,876

281,298 Loans 153,105

129,292

297,685

248,324 Total interest income 403,706

343,832

800,023

659,104 Total interest expense 316,366

265,155

626,315

501,369 Net interest income 87,340

78,677

173,708

157,735 Provision for losses (6,179)

(1,073)

(4,378)

(1,620) Net interest income after provision for losses 81,161

77,604

169,330

156,115 Non-interest income/(expense):













Guarantee and commitment fees 3,797

3,489

7,714

7,422 (Losses)/gains on financial derivatives (1,799)

1,693

280

2,092 Losses on sale of mortgage loans (1,147)

-

(1,147)

- Gains on sale of available-for-sale investment securities 1,052

-

1,052

- (Provision for)/release of reserve for losses (51)

(69)

18

(272) Other income 674

758

1,923

1,984 Non-interest income 2,526

5,871

9,840

11,226 Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee benefits 14,840

13,937

33,097

29,288 General and administrative 8,904

9,420

17,159

16,947 Regulatory fees 725

831

1,450

1,666 Operating expenses 24,469

24,188

51,706

47,901 Income before income taxes 59,218

59,287

127,464

119,440 Income tax expense 12,113

12,075

26,613

25,193 Net income 47,105

47,212

100,851

94,247 Preferred stock dividends (6,792)

(6,791)

(13,583)

(13,582) Net income attributable to common stockholders $





40,313

$





40,421

$





87,268

$





80,665















Earnings per common share:













Basic earnings per common share $







3.71

$







3.73

$







8.04

$







7.46 Diluted earnings per common share $







3.68

$







3.70

$







7.96

$







7.39

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:



Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

(in

thousands,

except

per

share

amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $









40,313

$









46,955

$









40,421 Less reconciling items:









(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (359)

1,683

2,141 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 2,604

3,002

(4,901) Unrealized losses on trading assets (87)

(14)

(57) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 26

31

29 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (1,505)

(192)

583 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (143)

(947)

464 Sub-total 536

3,563

(1,741) Core earnings $









39,777

$









43,392

$









42,162











Composition of Core Earnings:









Revenues:









Net effective spread(1) $









83,596

$









83,044

$









81,832 Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 5,256

4,982

4,581 Gain on sale of investment securities (GAAP) 1,052

-

- Loss on sale of mortgage loan (GAAP) (1,147)

-

- Other(3) 481

1,077

409 Total revenues 89,238

89,103

86,822











Credit related expense (GAAP):









Provision for/(release of) losses 6,230

(1,870)

1,142 Total credit related expense 6,230

(1,870)

1,142











Operating expenses (GAAP):









Compensation and employee benefits 14,840

18,257

13,937 General and administrative 8,904

8,255

9,420 Regulatory fees 725

725

831 Total operating expenses 24,469

27,237

24,188











Net earnings 58,539

63,736

61,492 Income tax expense(4) 11,970

13,553

12,539 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 6,792

6,791

6,791 Core earnings $









39,777

$









43,392

$









42,162











Core earnings per share:











Basic $











3.66

$











4.00

$











3.89

Diluted $











3.63

$











3.96

$











3.86





(1)

Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure.

See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread.

See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (2)

Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities. (3)

Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (4)

Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

(in

thousands,

except

per

share

amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $









87,268

$









80,665 Less reconciling items:





Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 1,324

3,057 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 5,606

(5,006) Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets (101)

302 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 57

58 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (1,697)

1,106 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (1,090)

102 Sub-total 4,099

(381) Core earnings $









83,169

$









81,046







Composition of Core Earnings:





Revenues:





Net effective spread(1) $









166,640

$







159,005 Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 10,238

9,235 Gain on sale of investment securities (GAAP) 1,052

- Loss on sale of mortgage loan (GAAP) (1,147)

- Other(3) 1,558

1,476 Total revenues 178,341

169,716







Credit related expense (GAAP):





Provision for losses 4,360

1,892 Total credit related expense 4,360

1,892







Operating expenses (GAAP):





Compensation and employee benefits 33,097

29,288 General and administrative 17,159

16,947 Regulatory fees 1,450

1,666 Total operating expenses 51,706

47,901







Net earnings 122,275

119,923 Income tax expense(4) 25,523

25,295 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 13,583

13,582 Core earnings $









83,169

$









81,046







Core earnings per share:







Basic $











7.66

$











7.49

Diluted $











7.59

$











7.42

(1)

Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure.

See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread.

See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (2)

Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities. (3)

Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (4)

Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Basic EPS $







3.71

$







4.33

$







3.73

$







8.04

$







7.46 Less reconciling items:

















(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (0.03)

0.16

0.20

0.12

0.28 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 0.24

0.28

(0.45)

0.52

(0.46) Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities (0.01)

-

-

(0.01)

0.03 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value -

-

-

0.01

0.01 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (0.14)

(0.02)

0.05

(0.16)

0.10 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.01)

(0.09)

0.04

(0.10)

0.01 Sub-total 0.05

0.33

(0.16)

0.38

(0.03) Core Earnings - Basic EPS $







3.66

$







4.00

$







3.89

$







7.66

$







7.49



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,879

10,847

10,833

10,863

10,817



Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Diluted EPS $







3.68

$







4.28

$







3.70

$







7.96

$







7.39 Less reconciling items:

















(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (0.03)

0.15

0.20

0.12

0.28 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 0.24

0.28

(0.45)

0.51

(0.46) Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities (0.01)

-

-

(0.01)

0.03 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value -

-

-

0.01

0.01 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (0.14)

(0.02)

0.05

(0.16)

0.10 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.01)

(0.09)

0.04

(0.10)

0.01 Sub-total 0.05

0.32

(0.16)

0.37

(0.03) Core Earnings - Diluted EPS $







3.63

$







3.96

$







3.86

$







7.59

$







7.42



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,956

10,969

10,916

10,966

10,917

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income/yield $

87,340

1.15

%

$

86,368

1.15

%

$

78,677

1.12

%

$

173,708

1.15

%

$

157,735

1.13

% Net effects of consolidated trusts (1,371)

0.02

%

(1,052)

0.02

%

(1,044)

0.02

%

(2,423)

0.02

%

(2,099)

0.02

% Expense related to undesignated financial derivatives (486)

(0.01)

%

(34)

-

%

(1,568)

(0.02)

%

(521)

-

%

(3,193)

(0.02)

% Amortization of premiums/discounts on assets consolidated at fair value (21)

-

%

(27)

-

%

(24)

-

%

(48)

-

%

(48)

-

% Amortization of losses due to terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 738

0.01

%

791

0.01

%

890

0.01

%

1,530

0.01

%

1,604

0.01

% Fair value changes on fair value hedge relationships (2,604)

(0.03)

%

(3,002)

(0.04)

%

4,901

0.07

%

(5,606)

(0.04)

%

5,006

0.03

% Net effective spread $

83,596

1.14

%

$

83,044

1.14

%

$

81,832

1.20

%

$

166,640

1.14

%

$

159,005

1.17

%

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024:

Core Earnings by Business Segment For the Three Months Ended June

30, 2024

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure

Treasury

Corporate









Farm &

Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Rural

Utilities

Renewable Energy

Funding

Investments



Reconciling Adjustments

Consolidated

Net Income

(in thousands) Net interest income $



35,522

$



7,866

$



7,672

$



2,999

$

32,620

$





661

$



-

$





-

$



87,340 Less: reconciling

adjustments(1)(2)(3) (1,366)

-

(26)

-

(2,352)

-

-

3,744

- Net effective spread 34,156

7,866

7,646

2,999

30,268

661

-

3,744

- Guarantee and

commitment fees 4,612

127

301

216

-

-

-

(1,459)

3,797 Gain on sale of

investment securities -

-

-

-

-

1,052

-

-

1,052 Loss on sale of

mortgage loans -

(1,147)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,147) Other income/(expense)(3) 517

(5)

-

-

-

7

(38)

(1,606)

(1,125) Total revenues 39,285

6,841

7,947

3,215

30,268

1,720

(38)

679

89,917



































(Provision for)/release

of losses (211)

(5,354)

502

(1,117)

-

1

-

-

(6,179)



































Release of reserve for

losses (36)

-

(15)

-

-

-

-

-

(51) Operating expenses -

-

-

-

-

-

(24,469)

-

(24,469) Total non-interest

expense (36)

-

(15)

-

-

-

(24,469)

-

(24,520) Core earnings before

income taxes 39,038

1,487

8,434

2,098

30,268

1,721

(24,507)

679 (4) 59,218 Income tax

(expense)/benefit (8,198)

(312)

(1,771)

(441)

(6,355)

(362)

5,469

(143)

(12,113) Core earnings before

preferred stock

dividends 30,840

1,175

6,663

1,657

23,913

1,359

(19,038)

536 (4) 47,105 Preferred stock

dividends -

-

-

-

-

-

(6,792)

-

(6,792) Segment core

earnings/(losses) $



30,840

$



1,175

$



6,663

$



1,657

$

23,913

$



1,359

$ (25,830)

$





536 (4) $



40,313



































Total Assets $

14,962,357

$

1,660,154

$

7,135,581

$

736,936

$





-

$ 5,560,800

$ 138,486

$





-

$ 30,194,314 Total on- and off-

balance sheet program

assets at principal

balance $

18,504,501

$

1,816,893

$

7,561,473

$

875,472

$





-

$





-

$



-

$





-

$ 28,758,339





(1)

Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts. (2)

Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.

(3)

Includes the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "(Losses)/gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment. (4)

Net

adjustments to reconcile to the corresponding income measures: core earnings before income taxes reconciled to income before income taxes; core earnings before preferred stock dividends reconciled to net income; and segment core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume



On or Off Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2024

As of December 31, 2023







(in

thousands) Agricultural Finance:











Farm & Ranch:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$











5,138,819

$











5,133,450 Loans held in consolidated trusts:











Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors (single-class)(1)

On-balance sheet

908,600

870,912 Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors (structured)(1)

On-balance sheet

852,755

561,349 IO-FMGS(2)

On-balance sheet

9,062

9,409 USDA Securities

On-balance sheet

2,359,450

2,368,872 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

5,435,000

5,835,000 LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

2,807,324

2,999,943 Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)

Off-balance sheet

436,822

452,602 Loans serviced for others

Off-balance sheet

556,669

577,264 Total Farm & Ranch





$











18,504,501

$









18,808,801 Corporate AgFinance:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$











1,286,167

$











1,259,723 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

359,627

288,879 Unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

171,099

145,377 Total Corporate AgFinance





$











1,816,893

$











1,693,979 Total Agricultural Finance





$











20,321,394

$









20,502,780 Rural Infrastructure Finance:











Rural Utilities:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$











3,240,660

$











3,094,477 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

3,860,014

3,898,468 LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

460,799

487,778 Total Rural Utilities





$











7,561,473

$











7,480,723 Renewable Energy:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$













738,578

$













440,286 Unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

136,894

47,235 Total Renewable Energy





$













875,472

$













487,521 Total Rural Infrastructure Finance





$











8,436,945

$











7,968,244 Total





$











28,758,339

$









28,471,024

(1)

A type of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security. (2)

An interest-only Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security retained as part of a structured securitization. (3)

Other categories of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities that were sold by Farmer Mac to third parties

The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread (a non-GAAP measure) by segment:



Net Effective Spread(1)

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure Finance

Treasury









Farm & Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Rural Utilities

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments

Net Effective

Spread

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended:





















































June 30, 2024(2) $

34,156

0.98

%

$ 7,866

1.91

%

$ 7,646

0.44

%

$ 2,999

1.86

%

$

30,268

0.41

%

$

661

0.04

%

$

83,596

1.14

% March 31, 2024 32,843

0.95

%

7,971

2.05

%

7,232

0.42

%

2,049

1.75

%

32,474

0.45

%

475

0.03

%

83,044

1.14

% December 31, 2023 33,329

0.98

%

8,382

2.06

%

7,342

0.43

%

1,540

1.69

%

33,361

0.47

%

597

0.04

%

84,551

1.19

% September 30, 2023 32,718

0.97

%

8,250

2.05

%

6,362

0.39

%

1,150

1.46

%

34,412

0.49

%

532

0.04

%

83,424

1.20

% June 30, 2023 34,388

1.03

%

7,444

1.92

%

5,808

0.38

%

1,100

1.47

%

32,498

0.48

%

594

0.04

%

81,832

1.20

% March 31, 2023 32,465

0.97

%

7,148

1.94

%

5,507

0.36

%

858

1.53

%

31,738

0.47

%

(543)

(0.04)

%

77,173

1.15

% December 31, 2022 32,770

0.98

%

7,471

1.94

%

4,960

0.34

%

935

1.76

%

27,656

0.42

%

(2,689)

(0.19)

%

71,103

1.07

% September 30, 2022 33,343

1.04

%

7,600

1.99

%

4,220

0.30

%

705

1.97

%

22,564

0.36

%

(2,791)

(0.21)

%

65,641

1.03

% June 30, 2022 32,590

1.05

%

6,929

1.87

%

3,733

0.27

%

468

1.78

%

18,508

0.30

%

(1,282)

(0.10)

%

60,946

0.99

%

(1)

Farmer Mac excludes the Corporate segment in the presentation above because the segment does not have any interest-earning assets. (2)

See above for a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income by line of business to net effective spread by line of business for the three months ended June

30, 2024.

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:

Core Earnings by Quarter Ended

June 2024

March 2024

December 2023

September 2023

June 2023

March 2023

December 2022

September 2022

June 2022





(in thousands) Revenues:

































Net effective spread $

83,596

$

83,044

$

84,551

$

83,424

$

81,832

$

77,173

$

71,103

$

65,641

$

60,946 Guarantee and commitment fees 5,256

4,982

4,865

4,828

4,581

4,654

4,677

4,201

4,709 Gain on sale of investment securities 1,052

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Loss on sale of mortgage loan (1,147)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Other 481

1,077

767

1,056

409

1,067

390

473

307 Total revenues 89,238

89,103

90,183

89,308

86,822

82,894

76,170

70,315

65,962



































Credit related expense/(income):

































Provision for/(release of) losses 6,230

(1,870)

(575)

(181)

1,142

750

1,945

450

(1,535) REO operating expenses -

-

-

-

-

-

819

-

- Total credit related expense/(income) 6,230

(1,870)

(575)

(181)

1,142

750

2,764

450

(1,535)



































Operating expenses:

































Compensation and employee benefits 14,840

18,257

15,523

14,103

13,937

15,351

12,105

11,648

11,715 General and administrative 8,904

8,255

8,916

9,100

9,420

7,527

8,055

6,919

7,520 Regulatory fees 725

725

725

831

831

835

832

812

813 Total operating expenses 24,469

27,237

25,164

24,034

24,188

23,713

20,992

19,379

20,048



































Net earnings 58,539

63,736

65,594

65,455

61,492

58,431

52,414

50,486

47,449 Income tax expense 11,970

13,553

13,881

13,475

12,539

12,756

11,210

10,303

9,909 Preferred stock dividends 6,792

6,791

6,791

6,792

6,791

6,791

6,791

6,791

6,792 Core earnings $

39,777

$

43,392

$

44,922

$

45,188

$

42,162

$

38,884

$

34,413

$

33,392

$

30,748



































Reconciling items:

































(Losses)/gains on undesignated

financial derivatives due to fair value

changes $

(359)

$

1,683

$



(836)

$

2,921

$

2,141

$



916

$

1,596

$

6,441

$

2,846 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities

due to fair value changes 2,604

3,002

(3,598)

3,210

(4,901)

(105)

(148)

(624)

428 Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading

assets (87)

(14)

(37)

1,714

(57)

359

31

(757)

(285) Net effects of amortization of

premiums/discounts and deferred gains

on assets consolidated at fair value 26

31

88

29

29

29

57

24

(62) Net effects of terminations or net

settlements on financial derivatives (1,505)

(192)

(800)

(79)

583

523

1,268

(3,522)

2,536 Income tax effect related to reconciling

items (143)

(947)

1,089

(1,638)

464

(362)

(590)

(327)

(1,148) Net income attributable to common

stockholders $

40,313

$

46,955

$

40,828

$

51,345

$

40,421

$

40,244

$

36,627

$

34,627

$

35,063

SOURCE Farmer Mac