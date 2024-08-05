Azenta To Participate In 9Th Annual Needham Virtual Medtech & Diagnostics 1X1 Conference
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA ) today announced that Company management will participate in the 9th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference, on Monday, August 12, 2024.
About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA ) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey and B Medical Systems.
Azenta is headquartered in
Burlington, MA, with operations in
North America,
Europe
and
Asia. For more information, please visit
.
INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Yvonne Perron
Vice President, Financial, Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations
[email protected]
Sherry Dinsmore
[email protected]
SOURCE Azenta
MENAFN05082024003732001241ID1108519790
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.