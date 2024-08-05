Azenta To Participate In 9Th Annual Needham Virtual Medtech & Diagnostics 1X1 Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, (Nasdaq: AZTA ) today announced that Company management will participate in the 9th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference, on Monday, August 12, 2024.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA ) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey and B Medical Systems.

Azenta is headquartered in

Burlington, MA, with operations in

North America,

Europe

and

Asia. For more information, please visit

.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Yvonne Perron

Vice President, Financial, Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations

[email protected]

Sherry Dinsmore

[email protected]

SOURCE Azenta