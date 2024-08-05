PRA Group Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Executing Successful Turnaround in U.S. Business
NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA ) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 ("Q2 2024").
Q2 2024 Highlights
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $21.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.54.
Total portfolio purchases of $379.4 million.
Total cash collections of $473.9 million.
Estimated remaining collections (ERC)1 of $6.8 billion.
Cash efficiency ratio2 of 58.9%.
Adjusted EBITDA3 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2024 of $1.1 billion.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
|
|
$
21,516
|
|
$
(3,804)
|
|
$
24,991
|
|
$
(62,433)
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
0.54
|
|
$
(0.10)
|
|
$
0.63
|
|
$
(1.60)
"The second quarter was another important step in demonstrating the turnaround in our U.S. business, delivering against our financial and operational targets for 2024, and positioning the Company for future growth," said Vikram Atal, president and chief executive officer. "We invested $379 million during the quarter, which represents our third highest quarterly level of purchases over the past five years. This was driven by the continued strength of U.S. portfolio supply coupled with stronger supply in Europe this quarter, with pricing remaining attractive globally. Cash collections grew 13% year-over-year, primarily reflecting higher recent purchases and the positive impact of our cash-generating and operational initiatives in our U.S. business, particularly in our legal collections channel where we have been investing for growth. We also experienced continued cash collections growth in our European business. Our net income for the quarter reflects the progress we have made in executing the turnaround with speed across a broad set of initiatives. Looking ahead, we remain focused on sustaining profitability and positioning the Company for attractive growth in the years to come."
|
1.
|
Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios.
|
2.
|
Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services.
|
3.
|
A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.
Cash Collections and Revenues
The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Collection Source
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q4
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q2
|
Americas and Australia Core
|
|
$
263,828
|
|
$
256,861
|
|
$
220,127
|
|
$
223,714
|
|
$
220,886
|
Americas Insolvency
|
|
26,971
|
|
25,209
|
|
24,293
|
|
27,809
|
|
26,384
|
Europe Core
|
|
156,739
|
|
145,933
|
|
144,361
|
|
144,402
|
|
149,324
|
Europe Insolvency
|
|
26,344
|
|
21,515
|
|
21,502
|
|
23,639
|
|
22,725
|
Total cash collections
|
|
$
473,882
|
|
$
449,518
|
|
$
410,283
|
|
$
419,564
|
|
$
419,319
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Collection Source -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constant Currency-Adjusted
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
Americas and Australia Core
|
|
$
263,828
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
219,118
|
Americas Insolvency
|
|
26,971
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,377
|
Europe Core
|
|
156,739
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
149,889
|
Europe Insolvency
|
|
26,344
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,888
|
Total Cash collections
|
|
$
473,882
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
418,272
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cash collections in Q2 2024 increased 13.0% to $473.9 million compared to $419.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 ("Q2 2023"). The increase was primarily driven by higher cash collections in the U.S. and Europe. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, cash collections increased $92.8 million, or 11.2%, compared to the same period last year.
Total portfolio revenue in Q2 2024 increased 37.6% to $282.6 million compared to $205.4 million in Q2 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, total portfolio revenue increased 50.3% to $536.3 million compared to $356.8 million in the same period last year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Portfolio income
|
|
$
209,290
|
|
$
184,290
|
|
$
411,346
|
|
$
372,532
|
Recoveries received in excess of forecast
|
|
$
54,260
|
|
$
25,348
|
|
$
90,098
|
|
$
29,186
|
Changes in expected future recoveries
|
|
19,060
|
|
(4,212)
|
|
34,896
|
|
(44,962)
|
Changes in expected recoveries
|
|
$
73,320
|
|
$
21,136
|
|
$
124,994
|
|
$
(15,776)
|
Total portfolio revenue
|
|
$
282,610
|
|
$
205,426
|
|
$
536,340
|
|
$
356,756
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses
Operating expenses in Q2 2024 increased $31.3 million, or 19.1%, to $195.0 million compared to $163.7 million in Q2 2023.
Legal collection costs increased $13.8 million, primarily due to increased investments in our U.S. legal channel to drive future cash growth, as well as expansion of legal collections activities in Europe.
Compensation and employee services expenses increased $8.5 million, primarily due to lower compensation accruals in Q2 2023.
Legal collection fees increased $4.2 million, due to higher external legal collections in our U.S. Core portfolio.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, operating expenses increased by $31.4 million, or 8.9%, compared to the same period last year.
Interest expense, net in Q2 2024 was $55.4 million, an increase of $12.3 million, or 28.7%, compared to $43.0 million in Q2 2023, reflecting increased interest rates and a higher average debt balance.
The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 23.1%.
Portfolio Acquisitions
The Company purchased $379.4 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q2 2024.
At the end of Q2 2024, the Company had in place estimated forward flow commitments1 of $385.6 million over the next 12 months, comprised of $272.1 million in the Americas and Australia and $113.5 million in Europe.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Purchase Source
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q4
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q2
|
Americas & Australia Core
|
|
$
198,761
|
|
$
174,660
|
|
$
143,052
|
|
$
187,554
|
|
$
171,440
|
Americas Insolvency
|
|
26,627
|
|
22,156
|
|
18,608
|
|
44,279
|
|
12,189
|
Europe Core
|
|
127,991
|
|
43,997
|
|
110,780
|
|
60,628
|
|
136,834
|
Europe Insolvency
|
|
25,990
|
|
5,004
|
|
12,476
|
|
18,722
|
|
7,296
|
Total portfolio acquisitions
|
|
$
379,369
|
|
$
245,817
|
|
$
284,916
|
|
$
311,183
|
|
$
327,759
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Availability
Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of June 30, 2024 was $1.4 billion, comprised of $741.9 million based on current ERC and $706.6 million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants, including advance rates.
The Company intends to borrow $298.0 million under its North American revolving credit agreement on or about September 1, 2024 to redeem its Senior Notes due 2025, which, all other effects being equal, would cause a corresponding decrease to the availability under its credit facilities.
2024 Financial and Operational Targets
The Company expects to achieve the following financial and operational targets for full year 2024:
Strong portfolio investment levels
Double-digit cash collections growth
~60% cash efficiency ratio
6% - 8% return on average tangible equity2
Conference Call Information
PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit . To listen by phone, call 646-357-8785 in the U.S. or 1-800-836-8184 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until August 5, 2025, or call 646-517-4150 in the U.S. or 1-888-660-6345 outside the U.S. and use access code 71248# until August 12, 2024.
About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit .
About Forward Looking Statements
Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.
Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.
|
1.
|
Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts represent our estimated forward flow purchases over the next 12 months under the agreements in place, based on projections and other factors, including sellers' estimates of future flow sales, and are dependent on actual delivery by the sellers. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary significantly.
|
2.
|
A reconciliation of total stockholders' equity – PRA Group, Inc., the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to average tangible equity can be found at the end of this press release.
|
PRA Group, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio income
|
$
209,290
|
|
$
184,290
|
|
$
411,346
|
|
$
372,532
|
Changes in expected recoveries
|
73,320
|
|
21,136
|
|
124,994
|
|
(15,776)
|
Total portfolio revenue
|
282,610
|
|
205,426
|
|
536,340
|
|
356,756
|
Other revenue
|
1,619
|
|
3,810
|
|
3,475
|
|
7,950
|
Total revenues
|
284,229
|
|
209,236
|
|
539,815
|
|
364,706
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and employee services
|
74,241
|
|
65,788
|
|
147,838
|
|
148,191
|
Legal collection fees
|
13,762
|
|
9,551
|
|
25,874
|
|
18,389
|
Legal collection costs
|
35,274
|
|
21,522
|
|
61,965
|
|
45,467
|
Agency fees
|
21,008
|
|
17,677
|
|
40,731
|
|
35,055
|
Outside fees and services
|
18,124
|
|
18,262
|
|
43,174
|
|
43,206
|
Communication
|
11,577
|
|
10,117
|
|
24,155
|
|
20,644
|
Rent and occupancy
|
4,136
|
|
4,319
|
|
8,280
|
|
8,767
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,637
|
|
3,482
|
|
5,357
|
|
7,071
|
Other operating expenses
|
14,248
|
|
12,957
|
|
26,823
|
|
25,999
|
Total operating expenses
|
195,007
|
|
163,675
|
|
384,197
|
|
352,789
|
Income from operations
|
89,222
|
|
45,561
|
|
155,618
|
|
11,917
|
Other income and (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
(55,353)
|
|
(43,022)
|
|
(107,631)
|
|
(81,305)
|
Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net
|
(99)
|
|
429
|
|
128
|
|
420
|
Other
|
46
|
|
(230)
|
|
(160)
|
|
(880)
|
Income/(loss) before income taxes
|
33,816
|
|
2,738
|
|
47,955
|
|
(69,848)
|
Income tax expense/(benefit)
|
8,702
|
|
1,578
|
|
11,088
|
|
(17,105)
|
Net income/(loss)
|
25,114
|
|
1,160
|
|
36,867
|
|
(52,743)
|
Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
3,598
|
|
4,964
|
|
11,876
|
|
9,690
|
Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
|
$
21,516
|
|
$
(3,804)
|
|
$
24,991
|
|
$
(62,433)
|
Net income/(loss) per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
0.55
|
|
$
(0.10)
|
|
$
0.64
|
|
$
(1.60)
|
Diluted
|
$
0.54
|
|
$
(0.10)
|
|
$
0.63
|
|
$
(1.60)
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
39,364
|
|
39,190
|
|
39,319
|
|
39,111
|
Diluted
|
39,546
|
|
39,190
|
|
39,497
|
|
39,111
|
PRA Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
December 31,
2023
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
118,865
|
|
$
112,528
|
Investments
|
59,619
|
|
72,404
|
Finance receivables, net
|
3,820,186
|
|
3,656,598
|
Income taxes receivable
|
34,813
|
|
27,713
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
76,486
|
|
74,694
|
Right-of-use assets
|
42,374
|
|
45,877
|
Property and equipment, net
|
32,827
|
|
36,450
|
Goodwill
|
415,646
|
|
431,564
|
Other assets
|
61,124
|
|
67,526
|
Total assets
|
$
4,661,940
|
|
$
4,525,354
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
10,198
|
|
$
6,325
|
Accrued expenses
|
114,260
|
|
131,893
|
Income taxes payable
|
23,583
|
|
17,912
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
18,423
|
|
17,051
|
Lease liabilities
|
46,746
|
|
50,300
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
114,991
|
|
115,589
|
Borrowings
|
3,113,777
|
|
2,914,270
|
Other liabilities
|
16,684
|
|
32,638
|
Total liabilities
|
3,458,662
|
|
3,285,978
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,417 shares issued and
outstanding as of June 30, 2024; 100,000 shares authorized, 39,247 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2023
|
394
|
|
392
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
12,339
|
|
7,071
|
Retained earnings
|
1,514,539
|
|
1,489,548
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(381,809)
|
|
(329,899)
|
Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.
|
1,145,463
|
|
1,167,112
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
57,815
|
|
72,264
|
Total equity
|
1,203,278
|
|
1,239,376
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
4,661,940
|
|
$
4,525,354
|
Select Expenses (Income)
Amounts in thousands, pre-tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
March 31,
2024
|
December 31,
2023
|
September 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2023
|
March 31,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|
September 30,
2022
|
Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt issuance costs
|
$
2,331
|
$
2,200
|
$
2,177
|
$
2,220
|
$
2,384
|
$
2,441
|
$
2,444
|
$
2,555
|
Change in fair value of derivatives
|
(5,628)
|
(5,930)
|
(6,734)
|
(6,545)
|
(6,960)
|
(5,470)
|
(3,309)
|
(1,042)
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
58
|
60
|
69
|
69
|
68
|
66
|
73
|
73
|
Impairment of real estate
|
-
|
-
|
202
|
5,037
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
3,555
|
3,327
|
2,952
|
1,629
|
2,715
|
3,799
|
2,206
|
3,101
|
Purchase Price Multiples
as of June 30, 2024
Amounts in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase Period
|
Purchase Price (1)(2)
|
Total Estimated
Collections (3)
|
Estimated
Remaining
Collections (4)
|
Current Purchase
Price Multiple
|
Original Purchase
Price Multiple (5)
|
Americas and Australia Core
|
|
|
|
|
|
1996-2013
|
$
1,932,722
|
$
5,745,296
|
$
54,130
|
297
%
|
233
%
|
2014
|
404,117
|
893,611
|
28,903
|
221
%
|
204
%
|
2015
|
443,114
|
912,525
|
39,549
|
206
%
|
205
%
|
2016
|
455,767
|
1,088,320
|
60,856
|
239
%
|
201
%
|
2017
|
532,851
|
1,209,023
|
92,474
|
227
%
|
193
%
|
2018
|
653,975
|
1,508,340
|
134,993
|
231
%
|
202
%
|
2019
|
581,476
|
1,302,954
|
143,944
|
224
%
|
206
%
|
2020
|
435,668
|
952,248
|
165,787
|
219
%
|
213
%
|
2021
|
435,846
|
740,020
|
286,888
|
170
%
|
191
%
|
2022
|
406,082
|
707,943
|
364,784
|
174
%
|
179
%
|
2023
|
622,583
|
1,224,773
|
948,003
|
197
%
|
197
%
|
2024
|
373,421
|
787,310
|
759,217
|
211
%
|
211
%
|
Subtotal
|
7,277,622
|
17,072,363
|
3,079,528
|
|
|
Americas Insolvency
|
|
|
|
|
1996-2013
|
1,266,056
|
2,503,066
|
26
|
198
%
|
159
%
|
2014
|
148,420
|
218,933
|
46
|
148
%
|
124
%
|
2015
|
63,170
|
88,083
|
35
|
139
%
|
125
%
|
2016
|
91,442
|
118,282
|
232
|
129
%
|
123
%
|
2017
|
275,257
|
358,452
|
1,185
|
130
%
|
125
%
|
2018
|
97,879
|
136,147
|
942
|
139
%
|
127
%
|
2019
|
123,077
|
168,485
|
7,765
|
137
%
|
128
%
|
2020
|
62,130
|
91,590
|
20,018
|
147
%
|
136
%
|
2021
|
55,187
|
74,273
|
26,054
|
135
%
|
136
%
|
2022
|
33,442
|
47,143
|
29,305
|
141
%
|
139
%
|
2023
|
91,282
|
120,038
|
97,797
|
132
%
|
135
%
|
2024
|
48,783
|
71,770
|
68,932
|
147
%
|
147
%
|
Subtotal
|
2,356,125
|
3,996,262
|
252,337
|
|
|
Total Americas and Australia
|
9,633,747
|
21,068,625
|
3,331,865
|
|
|
Europe Core
|
|
|
|
|
|
2012-2013
|
40,742
|
72,662
|
1
|
178
%
|
153
%
|
2014
|
773,811
|
2,564,807
|
415,481
|
331
%
|
208
%
|
2015
|
411,340
|
755,061
|
134,415
|
184
%
|
160
%
|
2016
|
333,090
|
579,777
|
156,278
|
174
%
|
167
%
|
2017
|
252,174
|
369,070
|
101,373
|
146
%
|
144
%
|
2018
|
341,775
|
557,913
|
185,378
|
163
%
|
148
%
|
2019
|
518,610
|
848,086
|
321,430
|
164
%
|
152
%
|
2020
|
324,119
|
568,114
|
237,561
|
175
%
|
172
%
|
2021
|
412,411
|
701,265
|
387,655
|
170
%
|
170
%
|
2022
|
359,447
|
584,036
|
440,058
|
162
%
|
162
%
|
2023
|
410,593
|
692,794
|
574,106
|
169
%
|
169
%
|
2024
|
170,988
|
312,073
|
304,681
|
183
%
|
183
%
|
Subtotal
|
4,349,100
|
8,605,658
|
3,258,417
|
|
|
Europe Insolvency
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
10,876
|
18,979
|
-
|
175
%
|
129
%
|
2015
|
18,973
|
29,381
|
-
|
155
%
|
139
%
|
2016
|
39,338
|
57,841
|
617
|
147
%
|
130
%
|
2017
|
39,235
|
51,992
|
1,116
|
133
%
|
128
%
|
2018
|
44,908
|
52,649
|
2,887
|
117
%
|
123
%
|
2019
|
77,218
|
113,418
|
14,448
|
147
%
|
130
%
|
2020
|
105,440
|
157,743
|
29,880
|
150
%
|
129
%
|
2021
|
53,230
|
73,783
|
26,655
|
139
%
|
134
%
|
2022
|
44,604
|
61,840
|
39,949
|
139
%
|
137
%
|
2023
|
46,558
|
64,255
|
53,764
|
138
%
|
138
%
|
2024
|
30,994
|
45,761
|
42,648
|
147
%
|
147
%
|
Subtotal
|
511,374
|
727,642
|
211,964
|
|
|
Total Europe
|
4,860,474
|
9,333,300
|
3,470,381
|
|
|
Total PRA Group
|
$
14,494,221
|
$
30,401,925
|
$
6,802,246
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
|
(2)
|
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
|
(3)
|
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
|
(4)
|
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2024 exchange rate.
|
(5)
|
The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.
|
Portfolio Financial Information (1)
|
Amounts in thousands
|
|
June 30, 2024 (year-to-date)
|
|
As of June 30, 2024
|
Purchase Period
|
Cash
Collections (2)
|
Portfolio
Income (2)
|
Change in
Expected
Recoveries (2)
|
Total Portfolio
Revenue (2)
|
|
Net Finance
Receivables (3)
|
Americas and Australia Core
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1996-2013
|
$
18,065
|
$
7,042
|
$
11,887
|
$
18,929
|
|
$
16,523
|
2014
|
7,024
|
2,805
|
4,887
|
7,692
|
|
11,018
|
2015
|
8,806
|
3,405
|
7,303
|
10,708
|
|
16,993
|
2016
|
12,623
|
6,530
|
5,537
|
12,067
|
|
21,359
|
2017
|
20,755
|
9,295
|
6,625
|
15,920
|
|
38,305
|
2018
|
41,881
|
14,656
|
17,007
|
31,663
|
|
73,826
|
2019
|
43,863
|
17,389
|
7,800
|
25,189
|
|
80,381
|
2020
|
50,041
|
19,482
|
2,557
|
22,039
|
|
92,936
|
2021
|
56,615
|
27,707
|
(5,049)
|
22,658
|
|
152,803
|
2022
|
82,963
|
34,964
|
(3,612)
|
31,352
|
|
221,981
|
2023
|
149,967
|
87,582
|
13,175
|
100,757
|
|
531,229
|
2024
|
28,086
|
22,132
|
6,431
|
28,563
|
|
373,386
|
Subtotal
|
520,689
|
252,989
|
74,548
|
327,537
|
|
1,630,740
|
Americas Insolvency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1996-2013
|
518
|
65
|
454
|
519
|
|
-
|
2014
|
170
|
52
|
122
|
174
|
|
-
|
2015
|
112
|
19
|
74
|
93
|
|
20
|
2016
|
317
|
22
|
269
|
291
|
|
201
|
2017
|
1,548
|
104
|
1,493
|
1,597
|
|
1,060
|
2018
|
1,613
|
73
|
570
|
643
|
|
886
|
2019
|
10,306
|
663
|
(212)
|
451
|
|
7,445
|
2020
|
9,106
|
1,419
|
889
|
2,308
|
|
18,223
|
2021
|
8,214
|
1,670
|
501
|
2,171
|
|
22,789
|
2022
|
5,489
|
1,637
|
336
|
1,973
|
|
24,327
|
2023
|
11,945
|
5,781
|
(790)
|
4,991
|
|
76,235
|
2024
|
2,841
|
1,912
|
294
|
2,206
|
|
47,843
|
Subtotal
|
52,179
|
13,417
|
4,000
|
17,417
|
|
199,029
|
Total Americas and Australia
|
572,868
|
266,406
|
78,548
|
344,954
|
|
1,829,769
|
Europe Core
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2012-2013
|
525
|
-
|
525
|
525
|
|
-
|
2014
|
50,594
|
35,965
|
13,941
|
49,906
|
|
97,962
|
2015
|
15,663
|
6,867
|
4,052
|
10,919
|
|
66,674
|
2016
|
13,878
|
6,576
|
2,459
|
9,035
|
|
88,195
|
2017
|
9,368
|
3,410
|
1,057
|
4,467
|
|
67,454
|
2018
|
19,334
|
6,884
|
3,837
|
10,721
|
|
118,792
|
2019
|
34,697
|
11,337
|
5,331
|
16,668
|
|
216,535
|
2020
|
25,522
|
9,654
|
2,912
|
12,566
|
|
146,420
|
2021
|
34,155
|
14,494
|
3,181
|
17,675
|
|
235,125
|
2022
|
39,130
|
15,455
|
755
|
16,210
|
|
276,388
|
2023
|
52,395
|
22,109
|
910
|
23,019
|
|
338,599
|
2024
|
7,411
|
2,770
|
1,803
|
4,573
|
|
167,839
|
Subtotal
|
302,672
|
135,521
|
40,763
|
176,284
|
|
1,819,983
|
Europe Insolvency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
86
|
-
|
86
|
86
|
|
-
|
2015
|
99
|
2
|
70
|
72
|
|
-
|
2016
|
468
|
64
|
166
|
230
|
|
184
|
2017
|
874
|
73
|
(5)
|
68
|
|
928
|
2018
|
1,919
|
155
|
(14)
|
141
|
|
2,599
|
2019
|
7,495
|
782
|
1,100
|
1,882
|
|
12,648
|
2020
|
13,446
|
1,559
|
1,011
|
2,570
|
|
27,211
|
2021
|
7,542
|
1,420
|
910
|
2,330
|
|
23,263
|
2022
|
7,167
|
1,984
|
915
|
2,899
|
|
32,264
|
2023
|
5,656
|
2,578
|
50
|
2,628
|
|
41,559
|
2024
|
3,108
|
802
|
1,394
|
2,196
|
|
29,778
|
Subtotal
|
47,860
|
9,419
|
5,683
|
15,102
|
|
170,434
|
Total Europe
|
350,532
|
144,940
|
46,446
|
191,386
|
|
1,990,417
|
Total PRA Group
|
$
923,400
|
$
411,346
|
$
124,994
|
$
536,340
|
|
$
3,820,186
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
|
(2)
|
Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.
|
(3)
|
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2024 exchange rate.
|
Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)
as of June 30, 2024
Amounts in millions
|
|
|
Cash Collections
|
Purchase Period
|
Purchase
Price (2)(3)
|
1996-2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
Total
|
Americas and Australia Core
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1996-2013
|
$
1,932.7
|
$
3,618.9
|
$ 660.3
|
$ 474.4
|
$ 299.7
|
$ 197.0
|
$ 140.3
|
$
99.7
|
$
64.7
|
$
46.5
|
$
36.0
|
$
28.4
|
$
18.1
|
$ 5,684.0
|
2014
|
404.1
|
-
|
92.7
|
253.4
|
170.3
|
114.2
|
82.2
|
55.3
|
31.9
|
22.3
|
15.0
|
11.8
|
7.0
|
856.1
|
2015
|
443.1
|
-
|
-
|
117.0
|
228.4
|
185.9
|
126.6
|
83.6
|
57.2
|
34.9
|
19.5
|
14.1
|
8.8
|
876.0
|
2016
|
455.8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
138.7
|
256.5
|
194.6
|
140.6
|
105.9
|
74.2
|
38.4
|
24.9
|
12.6
|
986.4
|
2017
|
532.9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
107.3
|
278.7
|
256.5
|
192.5
|
130.0
|
76.3
|
43.8
|
20.8
|
1105.9
|
2018
|
654.0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
122.7
|
361.9
|
337.7
|
239.9
|
146.1
|
92.9
|
41.9
|
1343.1
|
2019
|
581.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
143.8
|
349.0
|
289.8
|
177.7
|
110.3
|
43.9
|
1114.5
|
2020
|
435.7
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
132.9
|
284.3
|
192.0
|
125.8
|
50.0
|
785.0
|
2021
|
435.8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
85.0
|
177.3
|
136.8
|
56.6
|
455.7
|
2022
|
406.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
67.7
|
195.4
|
83.0
|
346.1
|
2023
|
622.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
108.5
|
150.0
|
258.5
|
2024
|
373.4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
28.0
|
28.0
|
Subtotal
|
7,277.6
|
3,618.9
|
753.0
|
844.8
|
837.1
|
860.9
|
945.1
|
1,141.4
|
1,271.8
|
1,206.9
|
946.0
|
892.7
|
520.7
|
13,839.3
|
Americas Insolvency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1996-2013
|
1,266.1
|
1,491.4
|
421.4
|
289.9
|
168.7
|
85.5
|
30.3
|
6.8
|
3.6
|
2.2
|
1.6
|
1.1
|
0.5
|
2,503.0
|
2014
|
148.4
|
-
|
37.0
|
50.9
|
44.3
|
37.4
|
28.8
|
15.8
|
2.2
|
1.1
|
0.7
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
218.8
|
2015
|
63.2
|
-
|
-
|
3.4
|
17.9
|
20.1
|
19.8
|
16.7
|
7.9
|
1.3
|
0.6
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
88.1
|
2016
|
91.4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18.9
|
30.4
|
25.0
|
19.9
|
14.4
|
7.4
|
1.8
|
0.9
|
0.3
|
119.0
|
2017
|
275.3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
49.1
|
97.3
|
80.9
|
58.8
|
44.0
|
20.8
|
4.9
|
1.5
|
357.3
|
2018
|
97.9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6.7
|
27.4
|
30.5
|
31.6
|
24.6
|
12.7
|
1.6
|
135.1
|
2019
|
123.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13.4
|
31.4
|
39.1
|
37.8
|
28.7
|
10.3
|
160.7
|
2020
|
62.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6.5
|
16.1
|
20.4
|
19.5
|
9.1
|
71.6
|
2021
|
55.2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4.6
|
17.9
|
17.5
|
8.2
|
48.2
|
2022
|
33.4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3.2
|
9.2
|
5.5
|
17.9
|
2023
|
91.2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9.0
|
11.9
|
20.9
|
2024
|
48.8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
Subtotal
|
2,356.1
|
1,491.4
|
458.4
|
344.2
|
249.8
|
222.5
|
207.9
|
180.9
|
155.3
|
147.4
|
129.4
|
104.2
|
52.1
|
3,743.5
|
Total Americas and Australia
|
9,633.7
|
5,110.3
|
1,211.4
|
1,189.0
|
1,086.9
|
1,083.4
|
1,153.0
|
1,322.3
|
1,427.1
|
1,354.3
|
1,075.4
|
996.9
|
572.8
|
17,582.8
|
Europe Core
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2012-2013
|
40.7
|
27.7
|
14.2
|
5.5
|
3.5
|
3.3
|
3.3
|
2.4
|
1.9
|
1.8
|
1.4
|
1.0
|
0.5
|
66.5
|
2014
|
773.8
|
-
|
153.2
|
292.0
|
246.4
|
220.8
|
206.3
|
172.9
|
149.8
|
149.2
|
122.2
|
107.6
|
50.6
|
1,871.0
|
2015
|
411.3
|
-
|
-
|
45.8
|
100.3
|
86.2
|
80.9
|
66.1
|
54.3
|
51.4
|
40.7
|
33.8
|
15.7
|
575.2
|
2016
|
333.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
40.4
|
78.9
|
72.6
|
58.0
|
48.3
|
46.7
|
36.9
|
29.7
|
13.9
|
425.4
|
2017
|
252.2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17.9
|
56.0
|
44.1
|
36.1
|
34.8
|
25.2
|
20.2
|
9.4
|
243.7
|
2018
|
341.8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
24.3
|
88.7
|
71.3
|
69.1
|
50.7
|
41.6
|
19.3
|
365.0
|
2019
|
518.6
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
48.0
|
125.7
|
121.4
|
89.8
|
75.1
|
34.7
|
494.7
|
2020
|
324.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
32.3
|
91.7
|
69.0
|
56.1
|
25.5
|
274.6
|
2021
|
412.4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
48.5
|
89.9
|
73.0
|
34.2
|
245.6
|
2022
|
359.4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
33.9
|
83.8
|
39.1
|
156.8
|
2023
|
410.6
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50.2
|
52.4
|
102.6
|
2024
|
171.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7.4
|
7.4
|
Subtotal
|
4,349.1
|
27.7
|
167.4
|
343.3
|
390.6
|
407.1
|
443.4
|
480.2
|
519.7
|
614.6
|
559.7
|
572.1
|
302.7
|
4,828.5
|
Europe Insolvency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
10.9
|
-
|
-
|
4.3
|
3.9
|
3.2
|
2.6
|
1.5
|
0.8
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
17.1
|
2015
|
19.0
|
-
|
-
|
3.0
|
4.4
|
5.0
|
4.8
|
3.9
|
2.9
|
1.6
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
26.7
|
2016
|
39.3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6.2
|
12.7
|
12.9
|
10.7
|
7.9
|
6.0
|
2.7
|
1.3
|
0.5
|
60.9
|
2017
|
39.2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.2
|
7.9
|
9.2
|
9.8
|
9.4
|
6.5
|
3.8
|
0.9
|
48.7
|
2018
|
44.9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.6
|
8.4
|
10.3
|
11.7
|
9.8
|
7.2
|
1.9
|
49.9
|
2019
|
77.2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5.0
|
21.1
|
23.9
|
21.0
|
17.5
|
7.5
|
96.0
|
2020
|
105.4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6.0
|
34.6
|
34.1
|
29.7
|
13.4
|
117.8
|
2021
|
53.2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5.5
|
14.4
|
14.7
|
7.5
|
42.1
|
2022
|
44.6
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4.5
|
12.4
|
7.2
|
24.1
|
2023
|
46.7
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4.2
|
5.7
|
9.9
|
2024
|
31.0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3.1
|
3.1
|
Subtotal
|
511.4
|
-
|
-
|
7.3
|
14.5
|
22.1
|
28.8
|
38.7
|
58.8
|
93.0
|
93.8
|
91.4
|
47.9
|
496.3
|
Total Europe
|
4,860.5
|
27.7
|
167.4
|
350.6
|
405.1
|
429.2
|
472.2
|
518.9
|
578.5
|
707.6
|
653.5
|
663.5
|
350.6
|
5,324.8
|
Total PRA Group
|
$
14,494.2
|
$
5,138.0
|
$
1,378.8
|
$
1,539.6
|
$
1,492.0
|
$
1,512.6
|
$
1,625.2
|
$
1,841.2
|
$
2,005.6
|
$
2,061.9
|
$
1,728.9
|
$
1,660.4
|
$ 923.4
|
$
22,907.6
|
|
|
(1)
|
Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period.
|
(2)
|
Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions.
|
(3)
|
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased.
In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense (or less income tax benefit); plus foreign exchange loss (or less foreign exchange gain); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus impairment of real estate; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended June 30, 2024 and for the year ended December 31, 2023. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
|
LTM
|
For the Year Ended
|
Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions)
|
June 30, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
|
$
4
|
$
(83)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
Income tax expense/(benefit)
|
12
|
(16)
|
Interest expense, net
|
208
|
181
|
Other expense
|
1
|
2
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
12
|
13
|
Impairment of real estate
|
5
|
5
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
19
|
17
|
Recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries
|
804
|
888
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
1,065
|
$
1,007
In addition, the Company uses return on average tangible equity (ROATE), which is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term shareholder return. Average tangible equity ("ATE") is defined as average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets. ROATE is calculated by dividing annualized Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by ATE.
The following table displays the Company's ROATE and provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. as reported in accordance with GAAP to ATE for the periods indicated (amounts in thousands, except for ratio data):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
|
Balance at Period End
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.
|
|
$
1,145,463
|
|
$
1,165,525
|
|
$ 1,137,395
|
|
$ 1,161,934
|
|
$ 1,147,300
|
|
$
1,183,843
|
Less: Goodwill
|
|
415,646
|
|
414,905
|
|
413,746
|
|
417,776
|
|
419,685
|
|
423,824
|
Less: Other intangible assets
|
|
1,597
|
|
1,836
|
|
1,632
|
|
1,835
|
|
1,668
|
|
1,839
|
Average tangible equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
722,017
|
|
$
742,323
|
|
$
725,947
|
|
$
758,180
|
Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
21,516
|
|
$
(3,804)
|
|
$
24,991
|
|
$
(62,433)
|
Return on average tangible equity (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.9
%
|
|
(2.0)
%
|
|
6.9
%
|
|
(16.5)
%
|
|
|
(1)
|
Based on annualized Net income/(loss) attributable to
PRA Group, Inc.
Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
757-431-7913
[email protected]
News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 641-0558
[email protected]
SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.
